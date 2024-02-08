Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 2 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,994.55
    -0.51 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,672.17
    -5.19 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,794.89
    +38.24 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,975.63
    +25.27 (+1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.18
    +2.32 (+3.14%)
     

  • Gold

    2,046.90
    -4.80 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.64
    +0.28 (+1.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0779
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1480
    +0.0380 (+0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2619
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.3450
    +1.3030 (+0.88%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    45,274.41
    +1,647.19 (+3.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,595.48
    -33.27 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    36,863.28
    +743.36 (+2.06%)
     

US agency gathering details on Waymo crash with cyclist

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Waymo rider-only robotaxi test ride in San Francisco

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it is gathering additional information on a crash between a driverless Waymo car and a cyclist in San Francisco on Tuesday resulting in minor injuries.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) said Wednesday it was reviewing the incident. NHTSA said Thursday in an email it is "aware of the crash, is in contact with Waymo, and is gathering more information."

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

Advertisement