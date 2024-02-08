US agency gathering details on Waymo crash with cyclist

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it is gathering additional information on a crash between a driverless Waymo car and a cyclist in San Francisco on Tuesday resulting in minor injuries.

The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) said Wednesday it was reviewing the incident. NHTSA said Thursday in an email it is "aware of the crash, is in contact with Waymo, and is gathering more information."

(Reporting by David Shepardson)