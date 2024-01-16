US airlines cancel more than 1,700 flights Tuesday

Winter weather is continuing to disrupt air travel on Tuesday.

More than 1,700 flights are already canceled and 3,700 delayed, according to the tracking site FlightAware. United Airlines and Southwest Airlines have each canceled more than 300 flights, the site said.

The storm has impacted airports across much of the country – from Houston and Chicago, where United was holding incoming flights – to New York, where Delta was holding its flights bound for Kennedy airport.

Flights bound for Newark and LaGuardia were also being slowed or held by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Tuesday’s disruptions come on top of more than 3,300 flight cancelations on Monday, which was highest number of cancellations since the Southwest meltdown in 2022, according to FlightAware data. More than 10,000 flights have been canceled since Friday.

United and Alaska Airlines continue to have cancellations tied to the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max 9, with United already canceling Max flights through tomorrow. The FAA grounded the planes following the door plug blowout incident on Alaska Airline flight 1282. Alaska and United are the only two airlines that fly that model of plane.

FlightAware shows there have been more than 1000 flight cancellations every day since Friday, when nearly 2300 flights were cancelled. From Friday through Monday, nearly 8600 flights were cancelled.

