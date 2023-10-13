Advertisement
US to allow Samsung, SK Hynix to ship certain products to China

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of Chinese and U.S. flags with semiconductor chips

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Friday gave permission for SK Hynix and Samsung to supply their China plants with certain U.S. chipmaking tools, the Commerce Department said in a statement.

The notice from the Commerce Department authorizes the companies to continue supplying items without a license, allowing them to continue their big chipmaking operations in China without disruption.

Samsung Electronics makes about 40% of its NAND flash chips at its plant in Xian, China, while SK Hynix makes about 40% of its DRAM chips in Wuxi and 20% of its NAND flash chips in Dalian.

The companies together controlled nearly 70% of the global DRAM market and 50% of the NAND flash market as of the end of June, data from TrendForce showed.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld and Chris Sanders; editing by Susan Heavey, Doina Chiacu and Jonathan Oatis)

