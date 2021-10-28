U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,596.42
    +44.74 (+0.98%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,730.48
    +239.79 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,448.12
    +212.28 (+1.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,297.98
    +45.49 (+2.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.01
    +0.20 (+0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.30
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1686
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    +0.0390 (+2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3796
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5610
    -0.0110 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,782.85
    +2,157.09 (+3.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,491.73
    +72.36 (+5.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.47
    -3.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,820.09
    -278.15 (-0.96%)
     

US Aquaculture Production to Grow 18% in 2021 as Consumers Return to Restaurants

·4 min read

Industry set for recovery after pandemic-induced contraction in 2020

CLEVELAND, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US aquaculture production is forecast to expand 5.7% annually in nominal terms through 2025, according to Aquaculture: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. The largest driver of growth will be a rebound in seafood demand from restaurants after the COVID-19 pandemic suppressed eating away from home activity. Other trends supporting growth include continued expansion in the US population, rising disposable personal incomes, and continued consumer interest in seafood as a healthy alternate protein to red meat. Consumers will also continue turning to farmed seafood in response to concerns about overfishing of wild stocks. Ongoing adoption of recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) and continued experimentation with aquaculture of different species will also help grow the industry.

Freedonia Group logo
Freedonia Group logo

Faster production gains are expected to be restrained by multiple factors:

  • consumers wary of farm-raised fish due to:

  • ongoing competition from wild-caught fish

  • ongoing competition from foreign aquaculture products, especially from China and Vietnam

Finally, while not likely to be a serious competitive threat over the forecast period, companies such as BlueNalu and Novish are researching how to create and commercialize cellular-cultured and vegan seafood alternative products.

Aquaculture production is expected to grow 18% in 2021 from 2020 levels. Demand for seafood (both farmed and wild-caught) saw declines in 2020 as at-home cooking did not offset precipitous declines from restaurant and foodservice customers. However, these demand declines will be reversed as the economy begins expanding again, boosting production levels. Demand is expected to reverse its shift toward the consumer retail market as more consumers resume eating out and as school cafeterias have reopened after temporarily closing during the pandemic.

These and other key insights are featured in Aquaculture: United States. This report forecasts to 2025 US aquaculture production in kilograms and nominal US dollars at the farm level. Total production is segmented in value and volume terms by product in terms of:

  • finfish

  • shellfish

To illustrate historical trends, total production, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2010 to 2020.

Data presented here is presented in whole weight before processing, except for clams and oysters, which are presented as meat weights, excluding the shell. Baitfish, ornamental and tropical fish, alligators, algae, aquatic plants, eels, scallops, and crabs are excluded from the scope of this report. Re-exports of seafood are excluded from trade figures.

This report includes the results of a proprietary national online consumer survey of US adults (age 18+). This Freedonia Focus Reports National Survey has a sample size of approximately 2,000, screened for response quality and representative of the US population on the demographic measures of age, gender, geographic region, race/ethnicity, household income, and the presence/absence of children in the household.

More information about the report is available at:
https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Aquaculture-United-States-FF10058/?progid=91541

About Freedonia Focus Reports
Each month, The Freedonia Group – a division of MarketResearch.com – publishes over 20 new or updated Freedonia Focus Reports, providing fresh, unbiased analysis on a wide variety of markets and industries. Published in 20-30 pages, Focus Report coverage ranges from raw materials to finished manufactured goods and related services such as freight and construction. Additional Services & Industries reports can be purchased at Freedonia Focus Reports or MarketResearch.com.

Analysis is intended to guide the busy reader through pertinent topics in rapid succession, including:

  • total historical market size and industry output

  • segmentation by products and markets

  • identification of market drivers, constraints, and key indicators

  • segment-by-segment outlook in five-year forecasts

  • a survey of the supply base

  • suggested resources for further study

Press Contact:
Corinne Gangloff
+1 440.842.2400
cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-aquaculture-production-to-grow-18-in-2021-as-consumers-return-to-restaurants-301411551.html

SOURCE The Freedonia Group

Recommended Stories

  • We may need to start thinking about Tesla at $3 trillion

    Remember that time Elon Musk briefly flirted with the idea of taking Tesla private, partly financed with money from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth war chest, and promptly landed in hot water with regulators?

  • Shark Bites: A SPAC Play on Solid-State Batteries for Electric Vehicles

    Ford and BMW led another funding round of $130 million in 2021, while SK Innovation of South Korea has announced it is investing $30 million.

  • I Can't Confirm the Rumors on Aurinia, but I Can Confirm the Charts

    In this updated daily bar chart of AUPH, below, we can see that prices rallied into late September before correcting lower for a few days. AUPH is trading above the rising 50-day moving average line and the rising 200-day line. AUPH is roughly twice the level of the 200-day line so they are considered extended or overbought in some circles.

  • Lion Electric Receives Purchase Order for 39 Electric Vehicles from Groupe Autocar Jeannois

    The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, today announced that it has received a purchase order from Groupe Autocar Jeannois ("Jeannois") for 35 zero-emission LionC school buses, to be delivered over the next five years. The purchase order also includes an option for Jeannois to purchase an additional five LionC buses. These LionC buses will be added to Jeannois' existing fleet of three

  • U.S. Coal Miners Are ‘Sold Out’ for 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost every lump of coal that U.S. miners will dig out of the ground next year has already been sold, as surging natural gas prices prompt utilities to burn more of the dirtiest fossil fuel. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobePeabody Energy Corp., the to

  • Canadian oil producer Suncor sees dividend doubling as sustainable

    WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) -Suncor Energy Inc's strategy of returning cash to shareholders and repaying debt with its soaring profits is sustainable even if surging crude prices pull back, the company's chief executive said on Thursday. The stock of Canada’s second-biggest oil producer climbed as much as 10% after it said late on Wednesday that it would double its dividend, reversing a cut made last year when lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic hammered fuel demand. Suncor also said it would buy back more shares than it previously planned and repay debt faster, just a year and a half after the pandemic's spread reduced travel and generated losses for oil producers.

  • Ford Stock Is Soaring Because Its Dividend Is Back

    Giant auto maker Ford's earnings, operating profit, and sales all topped Wall Street's views. The reinstated dividend was icing on the cake.

  • Natural gas prices tumble in Europe after Putin orders Gazprom and others to fill up EU storages

    Europe's gas prices have soared in recent weeks amid strong demand in Asia driven by the economic recovery from the pandemic and due to depleted European Union stocks from a cold winter.

  • Volkswagen Faces an Even Bumpier Road to EVs Than Detroit

    Third-quarter losses from the namesake VW brand are a reminder that the highly political German company will be harder to reshape for a new technological era than its U.S. peers.

  • Oil Stocks: Exxon, Chevron Earnings On Tap With Oil Prices, Climate Focus High

    Exxon Mobil and Chevron earnings are on tap early Friday, with oil prices at multiyear highs. The Big Oil stocks are near buy points.

  • Denison Announces Completion of Highly Successful Phoenix ISR Field Test Program

    Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce the initial results of a highly successful In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") field test program ("2021 ISR Field Test") completed within the commercial-scale ISR test pattern installed in the Phase 1 area of the high-grade Phoenix uranium deposit ("Phoenix") at the Company's 95% owned Wheeler River Uranium Project ("Wheeler River" or the "Project") in northern Saskatchewan. View PDF Version

  • Suncor doubles dividend as oil price surge powers profit

    The company, Canada's No.2 oil and gas producer, has generated strong free cash flow this year as energy prices soar on tight supplies and growing global fuel demand. Earlier this month, the North American crude oil benchmark hit a seven-year high of more than $85 per barrel. The rebound helped Suncor reinstate its dividend to pre-pandemic 2019 levels of 42 Canadian cents per share, from 21 Canadian cents per share.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Rebound on Dollar Weakness

    U.S. Trade Deficit Widened

  • Top Dividend Stocks for November 2021

    These are the top dividend stocks in the Russell 1000 with the highest forward dividend yield for November.

  • Solo Brands CEO on IPO: Pandemic created a 'step up' for e-commerce success

    Solo Brands made its public debut on the New York Stock Exchange. Solo Brands CEO John Merris joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Is A Bidding War About To Begin For This Remarkable Oil Tech?

    Shares of Petroteq Energy, a company specializing in the production of clean oil sands, rocketed this week following the news of a hostile takeover bid

  • China's BYD Earnings Drop Despite Sales Boom; Volkswagen Cuts Outlook; Stellantis Sees Chip Shortage Easing

    Chinese auto giant BYD posted a sharp drop in Q3 profits despite EV sales leaping 294%. BYDDF stock fell near a buy point.

  • Crypto Miners Are ‘Stockpiling’ Bitcoin Amid Recent Rally, Kraken Says

    Bitcoin miners are largely holding onto their mined coin to bolster their balance sheets.

  • Carrier reports strong earnings, CEO says company will be 'epicenter for cold chain data'

    Carrier Global Corporation CEO David Gitlin joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the appliance company's latest earnings report, and its ambitions heading into Q4.

  • Climate Skeptic CEO Says His Gas Company Is 'Carbon Negative'

    (Bloomberg) -- There are few CEOs in the energy industry as vocal about their disdain for climate activism as Nicholas DeIuliis.Rarely a day goes by without DeIuliis, the head of U.S. natural gas producer CNX Resources Corp., taking a shot on Twitter at the politicians and celebrities urging quicker action to halt global warming.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Elec