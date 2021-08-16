US Army Leverages Blockchain Technology for Tactical-Level Data Management

BeInCrypto –

At the Command, Control, Communications, Computer, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Center, US Army engineers are leveraging blockchain technology for tactical-level data management.

The center is developing its new data management capability as part of its Information Trust program. It was also one among several prototype technologies tested during the Network Modernization Experiment (NetModX). This was held at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey in May.

Removing contingencies

At its core, the program is intended to provide soldiers “a mathematical, verifiable way of vetting their data, from sensor to shooter and producer to consumer,” C5ISR computer engineer Humza Shahid said.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto