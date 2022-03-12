US Asthma Drug-Free Symptom Management – AirPhysio Mucus Reduction Device Launch

Life Wellness Healthcare has relaunched the AirPhysio OPEP device on its online store to help asthma sufferers across the country. It provides a drug-free solution that can be paired with their traditional treatment approaches.

Tweed Heads, Australia, March 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





With around 25 million Americans suffering from asthma, many families are seeking a way to improve their breathing without relying on drugs. The newly relaunched AirPhysio is an affordable, easy-to-use option for customers around the country.





More information can be found at: https://lifewellnesshealthcare.com/products/airphysio-device





Life Wellness Healthcare is the official US provider for the Australian-made lung cleaning device. Now it has been made newly available for customers due to high demand, after the original release generated thousands of five-star reviews.





Asthma is an ongoing condition where the airways narrow, making it difficult to breathe. It can also result in excess mucus buildup in the lungs, causing the sufferer to cough or wheeze throughout the day.





For many people, asthma is manageable, but it can also be a more severe issue that hampers their enjoyment or level of activity. The AirPhysio has been specially designed to complement asthma treatment and can help to reduce the main symptoms.





Customers only need to use the device for a few minutes at a time, one to three times per day as required. They simply exhale into the product, which begins the vibration process. This then attacks the mucus using oscillating positive expiratory pressure.





Customers will find that this helps to loosen the bond of mucus in the airway, pulling it away and making it easier to expel. No liquids are required, the device needs no refilling, and it’s easy to carry around to be used out of the house.





Life Wellness Healthcare has a team of professionals who know how impactful respiratory conditions can be. They have committed themselves to providing the best products and accessories at an affordable price, allowing more people to breathe easier.

Story continues





In addition to asthma, the AirPhysio can be used to manage COPD symptoms, chronic bronchitis, atelectasis, and more.





A recent customer said: “Having only had this product for a couple of weeks, I can already feel the difference. I am very satisfied with the product, as I can breathe better and that makes me feel better overall.”





Interested parties can learn more at: https://lifewellnesshealthcare.com/products/airphysio-device



Website: https://lifewellnesshealthcare.com/

CONTACT: Name: Matthew Organization: Life Wellness Healthcare Address: PO BOX 6662, Tweed Heads, NSW 2486, Australia Phone: +61-7-3608-5683



