US B2C e-commerce market size to grow by USD 233.66 billion from 2022 to 2027, Emergence of omnichannel retailing to be a key trend- Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the US B2C e-commerce market estimates that the market size will grow by USD 233.66 billion at a CAGR of 8.12% from 2022 to 2027.  Technavio's study identifies the emergence of omnichannel retailing as one of the prime trends in the B2C e-commerce market in US during the next few years. The rise in online spending and smartphone penetration has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the criticality of logistics management leading to high overhead costs might hamper the market growth. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) request the latest sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled US B2C e-Commerce Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled US B2C e-Commerce Market 2023-2027

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

B2C e-commerce market in US 2023-2027: Scope

The B2C e-commerce market in US report covers the following areas:

B2C e-commerce market in US 2023-2027: Vendor analysis

Amazon.com Inc., ASOS Plc, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Best Buy Co. Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., eBay Inc., Etsy Inc., Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Kohls Corp., Kroger Co., Lowes Companies Inc., Macys Inc., Poshmark Inc., Target Corp., The Gap Inc., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., Williams Sonoma Inc., and Zara are among some of the major market participants.

Key vendor offerings

  • Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers B2C e-commerce services such as BENGOO G9000 Stereo Gaming Headset for PS4 PC Xbox One PS5 Controller and other headsets.

  • Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - The company offers B2C e-commerce services such as beauty products, namely Revlon Salon One Step Volumizer and Hair Dryer Brush in Black or Pink.

  • Best Buy Co. Inc. - The company offers B2C e-commerce services such as laptops and MacBooks.

  • Costco Wholesale Corp. - The company offers B2C e-commerce services such as cooking equipment and prep tables.

  • eBay Inc. - The company offers B2C e-commerce services such as men's accessories, including hats, sunglasses, and bags and wallets.

Technavio's reports provide key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key
news and the latest developments - Download a sample report 

B2C e-commerce market in US 2023-2027: Segmentation

  • Type

  • Application

B2C e-commerce market in US 2023-2027: Key highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist US B2C e-commerce market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the US B2C e-commerce market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of US B2C e-commerce market vendors

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the report!

The home and garden products B2C e-commerce market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.53% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 30,189.84 million. The rise in online spending and smartphone penetration is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the criticality of logistics management lead to high overhead costs may impede the market growth.

The pharma e-commerce market in Europe is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.47% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 16.42 billion. The omnichannel retailing technique by pharmacy chains is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as difficulty in retaining the loyalty of online customers may impede the market growth.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

B2C E-Commerce Market In US Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.12%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 233.66 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

6.91

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Amazon.com Inc., ASOS Plc, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Best Buy Co. Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., eBay Inc., Etsy Inc., Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Kohls Corp., Kroger Co., Lowes Companies Inc., Macys Inc., Poshmark Inc., Target Corp., The Gap Inc., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., Williams Sonoma Inc., and Zara

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio consumer discretionary market reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 B2C e-commerce market in US 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Platform Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 B2C retailers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Classifieds - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Application

  • 7.3 Consumer electronics and home appliances - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Apparel and accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Personal care - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Market opportunity by Application

8 Market Segmentation by Platform

  • 8.1 Market segments

  • 8.2 Comparison by Platform

  • 8.3 Multi-brand - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.4 Single-brand - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 8.5 Market opportunity by Platform

9 Customer Landscape

  • 9.1 Customer landscape overview

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Amazon.com Inc.

  • 12.4 Bed Bath and Beyond Inc.

  • 12.5 Best Buy Co. Inc.

  • 12.6 Costco Wholesale Corp.

  • 12.7 eBay Inc.

  • 12.8 Etsy Inc.

  • 12.9 Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

  • 12.10 Kroger Co.

  • 12.11 Lowes Companies Inc.

  • 12.12 Target Corp.

  • 12.13 The Home Depot Inc.

  • 12.14 Walmart Inc.

  • 12.15 Wayfair Inc.

  • 12.16 Williams Sonoma Inc.

  • 12.17 Zara

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

US B2C e-Commerce Market 2023-2027
US B2C e-Commerce Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-b2c-e-commerce-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-233-66-billion-from-2022-to-2027--emergence-of-omnichannel-retailing-to-be-a-key-trend-technavio-301756633.html

SOURCE Technavio

