US B2C e-commerce market size to grow by USD 233.66 billion from 2022 to 2027, Emergence of omnichannel retailing to be a key trend- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the US B2C e-commerce market estimates that the market size will grow by USD 233.66 billion at a CAGR of 8.12% from 2022 to 2027. Technavio's study identifies the emergence of omnichannel retailing as one of the prime trends in the B2C e-commerce market in US during the next few years. The rise in online spending and smartphone penetration has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the criticality of logistics management leading to high overhead costs might hamper the market growth. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) request the latest sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled US B2C e-Commerce Market 2023-2027

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

B2C e-commerce market in US 2023-2027: Scope

The B2C e-commerce market in US report covers the following areas:

B2C e-commerce market in US 2023-2027: Vendor analysis

Amazon.com Inc., ASOS Plc, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Best Buy Co. Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., eBay Inc., Etsy Inc., Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Kohls Corp., Kroger Co., Lowes Companies Inc., Macys Inc., Poshmark Inc., Target Corp., The Gap Inc., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., Williams Sonoma Inc., and Zara are among some of the major market participants.

Key vendor offerings

Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers B2C e-commerce services such as BENGOO G9000 Stereo Gaming Headset for PS4 PC Xbox One PS5 Controller and other headsets.

Bed Bath and Beyond Inc. - The company offers B2C e-commerce services such as beauty products, namely Revlon Salon One Step Volumizer and Hair Dryer Brush in Black or Pink.

Best Buy Co. Inc. - The company offers B2C e-commerce services such as laptops and MacBooks.

Costco Wholesale Corp. - The company offers B2C e-commerce services such as cooking equipment and prep tables.

eBay Inc. - The company offers B2C e-commerce services such as men's accessories, including hats, sunglasses, and bags and wallets.

B2C e-commerce market in US 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

Application

B2C e-commerce market in US 2023-2027: Key highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist US B2C e-commerce market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the US B2C e-commerce market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of US B2C e-commerce market vendors

B2C E-Commerce Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 233.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 6.91 Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., ASOS Plc, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Best Buy Co. Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., eBay Inc., Etsy Inc., Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Kohls Corp., Kroger Co., Lowes Companies Inc., Macys Inc., Poshmark Inc., Target Corp., The Gap Inc., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., Williams Sonoma Inc., and Zara Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

