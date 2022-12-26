U.S. markets closed

The US B2C e-Commerce Market is expected to grow by $233.66 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.12% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

B2C E-Commerce Marke in US 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the B2C e-commerce market in US and it is poised to grow by $233. 66 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8. 12% during the forecast period.

New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US B2C e-Commerce Market 2023-2027" -
Our report on the B2C e-commerce market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in online spending and smartphone penetration, the advantages of e-commerce platforms, and increasing investments by e-commerce vendors.

The B2C e-commerce market in US is segmented as below:
By Type
• B2C retailers
• Classifieds

By Application
• Consumer electronics and home appliances
• Apparel and accessories
• Personal care
• Others

This study identifies the emergence of omnichannel retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the B2C e-commerce market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advancements in e-commerce platforms and the rise of social commerce will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the B2C e-commerce market in US covers the following areas:
• B2C e-commerce market sizing
• B2C e-commerce market forecast
• B2C e-commerce market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading B2C e-commerce market vendors that include Amazon.com Inc., ASOS Plc, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Best Buy Co. Inc., Costco Wholesale Corp., eBay Inc., Etsy Inc., Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Kohls Corp., Kroger Co., Lowes Companies Inc., Macys Inc., Poshmark Inc., Target Corp., The Gap Inc., The Home Depot Inc., Walmart Inc., Wayfair Inc., Williams Sonoma Inc., and Zara. Also, the B2C e-commerce market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06372456/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


