US Backs Sale to Poland of Apache Helicopters in $12 Billion Arms Package

(Bloomberg) -- The US State Department has approved Poland’s request to purchase AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, engines and other equipment valued at as much as $12 billion.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki last year announced plans to double the country’s spending on its military, and his country been at the forefront of European allies calling for weapons deliveries to help Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion.

In addition to the Apache helicopters, produced by Boeing Co. in Mesa, Arizona, the proposed foreign military sale would include as many as 210 engines produced by GE Aviation, 1,844 AGM-114R2 Hellfire Missiles and 460 AGM-179A Joint Air-to-Ground Missiles made by Lockheed Martin Corp., as well as missile warning systems, radars and sensors.

The deal must still be approved by Congress and negotiated between Warsaw and the companies.

The State Department said that the sale, once concluded, “will improve Poland’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing a credible force that is capable of deterring adversaries and participating in NATO operations.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.