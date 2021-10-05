U.S. markets close in 2 hours 55 minutes

US Bank Reveals New Crypto Custody Service for Fund Managers

Savannah Fortis

BeInCrypto –

The U.S. financial service provider U.S. Bank announced its expansion into crypto with a cryptocurrency custody service. 

With the new service, investment managers can store private keys for bitcoin, bitcoin cash, and litecoin. According to Gunjan Kedia, vice chair of the wealth management and investment services division, additional coins like ethereum are next.

Moreover, the bank will partner with sub-custodian NYDIG to store the keys.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto

