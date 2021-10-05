US Bank Reveals New Crypto Custody Service for Fund Managers

BeInCrypto –

The U.S. financial service provider U.S. Bank announced its expansion into crypto with a cryptocurrency custody service.

With the new service, investment managers can store private keys for bitcoin, bitcoin cash, and litecoin. According to Gunjan Kedia, vice chair of the wealth management and investment services division, additional coins like ethereum are next.

Moreover, the bank will partner with sub-custodian NYDIG to store the keys.

