US banking crisis ‘over’ says JP Morgan boss Jamie Dimon

The chief executive of JP Morgan Chase has claimed the immediate US banking crisis is “over” as he stepped in to rescue its third victim in two months, the Californian lender First Republic.

Jamie Dimon – who led JP Morgan through the 2008 financial crisis – said there was a limit to the number of banks that would collapse under the forces that have felled First Republic, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and the latest failure “pretty much resolves them all”.

But there is growing disquiet that America's largest bank is fast becoming “too big to fail”.

The latest deal strengthens JP Morgan’s position as the US’s foremost lender, but will potentially trigger concerns that it is becoming too systemically important.

The Telegraph estimates suggest it now holds an estimated 14.2pc of US deposits, or $2.47trn, compared to 13.7pc previously.

Banks normally have to get regulatory approval to takeover deposits if they already control more than 10pc of US deposits, but this does not apply to deals where the target is in receivership.

R. Scott Siefers and Frank Williams, at Piper Sandler, said: “JP Morgan had already been the go-to deposit destination for nervous customers, and now it is officially taking a problem institution out of the game and easing concerns again.

“The only worry we have is the at-present unknowable. JPM was already a hugely significant player that has now managed to make itself even more so at a time when 'too-big-to-fail' is still a political concern.”

Mr Dimon cautioned there could yet be further trouble further down the track given higher interest rates, but recommended taking a “deep breath” as the banking system is “very stable”.

He addressed analysts following a frantic 48 hours ending on Monday morning with JP Morgan agreeing to take on First Republic’s $173bn [£138bn] of loans and $92bn of deposits after regulators seized the troubled bank.

The deal involves JP Morgan paying $10.6bn to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

It wipes out First Republic’s shareholders and ranks as the US’s second largest banking failure since Washington Mutual in 2008, at the height of the financial crash.

First Republic has been struggling since the failure of tech-focused Silicon Valley Bank on March 10 as rising inflation and interest rates led depositors to pull money and lowered the value of SVB’s investments.

Amid contagion fears, banks including JP Morgan and Bank of America put $30bn into First Republic in March to “reflect their confidence in First Republic and in banks of all sizes”.

The US's 14th largest bank continued to struggle, however, with nervous depositors starting to pull funds, and as it became harder to supply cheap mortgages.

Last week, it reported a $100bn fall in deposits between January and March, spooking investors.

Last Friday, its shares plunged by as much as half, slashing its market value to around $600m [£477m] compared to $27bn at the start of February.

Some experts speculated the collapse may put on hold an anticipated quarter point rise in US interest rates when Federal Reserve officials meet on Wednesday, as they try to avoid stoking further problems.

“When it was just SVB, it was easy to blame management. However, now that we see the pattern it is evident that the Fed has moved too far, too fast and is breaking things,” said Thomas Hayes, chairman at Great Hill Capital in New York City.

Shares of regional US banks fell on Monday morning amid concerns about the health of the sector. Citizens Financial Group, PNC Financial Services Group, Truist Financial Corp, and U.S. Bancorp, fell between 2.2pc and 7pc.

However, asked by analysts on Monday about the outlook for the sector, Mr Dimon said: “No crystal ball is perfect but yes, I think the banking system is very stable.

“You guys have reported already on tonnes of regional banks have actually had good results, very modest outflow.

“A lot of the deposit outflows were because of quantitative tightening, it wasn't because these people were having runs.

“There are only so many banks offside this way – there may be another smaller one, but this pretty much resolves them all – this part of the crisis is over.”

He added: “That does not – down the road there, you know, rates going way up, real estate, recession. That's a whole different issue. But for now, everyone should just take a deep breath.”