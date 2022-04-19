U.S. markets close in 4 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,455.22
    +63.53 (+1.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,868.23
    +456.54 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,607.40
    +275.04 (+2.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,028.63
    +38.50 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.63
    -5.58 (-5.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,955.00
    -31.40 (-1.58%)
     

  • Silver

    25.26
    -0.89 (-3.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0791
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8950
    +0.0330 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3001
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5900
    +1.5900 (+1.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,494.44
    +2,236.48 (+5.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    969.92
    +19.36 (+2.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,601.28
    -15.10 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.09
    +185.38 (+0.69%)
     

US bans anti-satellite missile tests

Shiona McCallum - Technology reporter
·2 min read

The United States has become the first country to announce a ban on missile tests against space satellites.

US Vice-President Kamala Harris, who chairs the National Space Council, said such tests were reckless.

The US, China, India and Russia have all carried them out and have generated space debris in doing so.

"Simply put, these tests are dangerous, and we will not conduct them," she said.

US Vice President Kamala Harris
US Vice-President Kamala Harris speaking at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Speaking at the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, Ms Harris said it was part of the Biden administration's strategy to promote responsible use of space.

She said stopping the direct ascent anti-satellite (ASAT) missile testing will safeguard satellites in low-Earth orbit - and she urged other nations to follow suit.

"This debris presents a risk to the safety of our astronauts, our satellites and our growing commercial presence," she said.

"A piece of space debris the size of a basketball, which travels at thousands of miles per hour, would destroy a satellite. Even a piece of debris as small as a grain of sand could cause serious damage."

Flying debris

In November last year, Russia test-launched an anti-satellite missile that struck a defunct Soviet-era spy satellite in low-Earth orbit, creating at least 1,632 pieces of space debris, according to a US Space Force database of orbital objects.

The debris posed risks to active satellites in orbit. US astronauts aboard the International Space Station were forced to seek shelter in their docked capsule, which disrupted their work.

If the debris collides with functioning satellites, vital services like GPS and weather warnings could be in jeopardy.

China conducted a similar test in 2007.

View of Earth from space
View of Earth from space

Vice-President Harris said: "Today, we are taking a major step forward in this effort, a step that specifically addresses the problem of destructive missile tests in space, like the one Russia took in November.

"That, of course, is when Russia launched a missile to destroy a satellite in space.

"These tests are part of their efforts to develop anti-satellite weapons systems. These weapons are intended to deny the United States our ability to use our space capabilities by disrupting, destroying our satellites - satellites which are critical to our national security."

Overall, these tests jeopardise the long-term sustainability of outer space and imperil the exploration and use of space by all nations, she added.

The announcement comes amid increased US intelligence co-operation with Ukraine, as Russia's invasion drags on.

The US first indicated its support for an anti-satellite weapon test ban in December.

Recommended Stories

  • VP Harris: US commits to no anti-satellite tests that fill orbit with debris

    The U.S. has declared it will no longer perform anti-satellite missile testing, a practice nearly universally deplored by the space community for its tendency to fill orbit with dangerous debris. The anti-satellite commitment is the first in a planned series of new "space norms" being contemplated by the National Security Council, the Pentagon, the State Department and others concerned about the safety and security of orbital operations. China performed an ASAT operation in 2007; the U.S. did one in 2008; India took its turn in 2019; and Russia most recently in late 2021.

  • Uber, Lyft end mask mandates for riders, drivers as COVID cases fall

    Lyft, which also ended requirements for the vehicle windows to be kept open and for the front seat to empty, said health safety reasons will no longer appear under cancellation options on its app. Uber, which introduced mask mandates for its drivers, riders and delivery workers around the world in May 2020, said that riders will have the option to cancel their trip if they feel uncomfortable with revocation of the mask mandate.

  • U.S. urges North Korea back to talks after missile test

    North Korea claimed it successfully test-fired a new type of nuclear-capable missile over the weekend.

  • Ukraine conflict to test resilience of global financial system: IMF

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has driven up financial stability risks "on several fronts" and will test the resilience of the global financial system at a time when interest rates are rising sharply, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned in its biannual Global Financial Stability Report on Tuesday. Those include banks' and non-banks' direct and indirect exposures to Russia; commodity market disruptions and increased counterparty risk; poor market liquidity and funding strains; cyberattacks and the acceleration of crypto asset use, it said.

  • Nasa doctor is 'holoported' to the Space Station for first time

    Talking ‘holograms’ are a staple of science fiction films such as Star Wars - but a NASA doctor has just ‘holoported’ onto the Space Station for the first time ever.

  • The Hill’s Morning Report — Presented by Facebook — Mask-free travelers allowed, TSA says

    A federal judge in Florida appointed by former President Trump on Monday struck down the U.S. mask mandate for travelers, which had been extended by the federal government into May but is no longer in force. The ruling sparked confusion as flight attendants asked Americans air travelers for patience, the White House urged public passengers…

  • Pakistan: Death sentences over killing of Sri Lankan accused of blasphemy

    Dozens are also given jail terms for the lynching of a Sri Lankan man accused of insulting Islam.

  • White House commits to barring anti-satellite missile tests

    The Biden administration says it is barring anti-satellite missile testing by the United States, a move that White House officials say is meant to underscore its hopes of establishing new norms for military action in space. The U.S. has sharply criticized Russia and China for conducting anti-satellite missile tests, although it also used an interceptor missile fired from a U.S. Navy warship more than 14 years ago to destroy a malfunctioning spy satellite.

  • New VC firm Baukunst spools up to invest in 'creative technologists'

    Aptly, Baukunst -- named after the German word for "the art of building" -- is looking to invest its freshly raised fund into founders who are "elevating the art of building." The firm is leaning into its concept of "creative technologists," which it describes as the intersection in the Venn diagram of visionary thinkers at the forefront of cultural and societal change, and technologists who don't shy away from being at the bleeding edge of where tech is moving. The "cultural change" Baukunst is referring to is the big shift of Gen Z joining the workforce and decision-making power shifting toward the millenial generation.

  • 13 Stars Of Beloved Teen TV Shows And Movies Who Came Clean About Crushing On Co-Stars They Never Dated

    "Nothing has ever, ever, ever, ever happened romantically with us. We just love each other."View Entire Post ›

  • Phoenix police chief: 'We are committed to finding the criminal who attacked one of our own'

    35-year-old Nicholas Cowan is wanted in connection with a shooting that critically injured an officer Thursday near Cave Creek and Beardsley roads.

  • North Korean hackers are targeting blockchain companies with malicious crypto-stealing apps

    The U.S. government has warned that North Korean state-backed hackers known as the Lazarus Group are targeting organizations in the blockchain industry using trojanized cryptocurrency applications. In a joint advisory issued on Monday, the FBI, CISA, and the U.S. Treasury said they had observed the North Korean-backed threat actors targeting a variety of organizations in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industries, including crypto exchanges, cryptocurrency trading companies, venture capital funds that have invested in cryptocurrency, and individuals known to hold large amounts of cryptocurrency or valuable non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and play-to-earn video games.

  • Global finance meeting puts war-driven food security in the spotlight

    How to prevent food insecurity and skyrocketing prices globally as Russia continues its war in Ukraine will be the marquee topic of discussion at the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington.

  • Someone tried prying into your Facebook account? Here is how to change your password on any device

    Whether you realize your current password is weak or someone tried breaking into your account, here is how to update or change your Facebook password.

  • TSA No Longer Enforcing Mask Mandate, Numerous Airlines Announce They Won't Require Face Coverings

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki called the ruling "disappointing" just days after the CDC extended its mask mandate into May

  • New York Solidifies $4.5 Billion Hydropower Plans, Impacting Over 1 Million Residents

    The Big Apple took a big step toward lowering its carbon footprint last week when regulators gave the go-ahead to a $4.5 billion transmission line that will deliver Canadian hydropower to New York...

  • Nintendo moves 'Xenoblade Chronicles 3' release forward to July 29th

    The JRPG will arrive a couple months earlier than expected.

  • FDA investigating Lucky Charms after more than 100 reports of illnesses

    The FDA said Saturday it has received more than 100 complaints related to Lucky Charms so far this year.

  • Ukrainian soldiers in Donetsk ready for Russian offensive

    Ukrainian troops on the frontline in the country's eastern Donbas region said they were ready to counter the imminent full-scale Russian offensive. (April 19)

  • 2 Stocks Under $10 That Morgan Stanley Sees Surging Over 100%

    The oldest advice in the financial markets is to buy low and sell high. The trick to winning, however, is to find the right stocks to buy, and to remember that ‘buy low’ doesn’t always mean these stocks can't go lower. Sometimes the best bargains really do come in at the lowest prices. There are plenty of stocks under $10 that won’t break your bank and still offer substantial upside potential. How substantial? Well, one analyst at investment banking giant Morgan Stanley has been tapping two winn