US Beauty and Personal Care Market (2022 to 2027) - Increasing Adoption of Augmented Reality in the Beauty Industry Presents Opportunities

US Beauty and Personal Care Market

Dublin, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Beauty and Personal Care Market (2022-2027) by Products, Outlook, Distribution Channel, Category, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US Beauty and Personal Care Market is estimated to be USD 104.32 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 141.46 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.28%.



Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the US Beauty and Personal Care Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Vaseline, Bath & Body Works, Olay, Neutrogena, Johnson & Johnson, etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the US Beauty and Personal Care Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses US Beauty and Personal Care Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the US Beauty and Personal Care Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Female Working Population and Growing Fashion Trends

4.1.2 Rise of Per Capita Expenditure among Middle- and Upper-Income

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Manufacturing and Marketing Costs

4.2.2 Easy Availability of Counterfeit Products

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Augmented Reality in the Beauty Industry

4.3.2 Growing Popularity of Organic Products

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Manifestation of Harmful Chemical Ingredients in Products



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 US Beauty and Personal Care Market, By Products

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hair Care Products

6.3 Skin Care Products

6.4 Bath and Shower

6.5 Oral Care

6.6 Cosmetics and Make Up

6.7 Beauty Tools and Accessories



7 US Beauty and Personal Care Market, By Outlook

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Vegan

7.3 Organic

7.4 Inorganic



8 US Beauty and Personal Care Market, By Distribution Channel

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Specialist Retail Stores

8.3 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

8.4 Convenience Stores

8.5 Pharmacies/Drug Stores

8.6 Online Retail Channels



9 US Beauty and Personal Care Market, By Category

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Mass

9.3 Premium



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Strategic Initiatives

10.3.1 M&A and Investments

10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Vaseline

11.2 Bath & Body Works

11.3 Olay

11.4 Neutrogena

11.5 Johnson & Johnson

11.6 Jergens

11.7 Gold Bond

11.8 Aveeno

11.9 Softsoap

11.10 Secret

11.11 Nivea

11.12 Coppertone

11.13 Revlon

11.14 Maybelline

11.15 Lubriderm

11.16 Clearasil

11.17 Avon

11.18 Banana Boat

11.19 Eucerin

11.20 Estee Lauder

11.21 Loreal



12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w17gh2

