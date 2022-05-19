U.S. markets open in 3 hours 23 minutes

US Beauty and Personal Care Market (2022 to 2027) - Increasing Adoption of Augmented Reality in the Beauty Industry Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

US Beauty and Personal Care Market

US Beauty and Personal Care Market
US Beauty and Personal Care Market

Dublin, May 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Beauty and Personal Care Market (2022-2027) by Products, Outlook, Distribution Channel, Category, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US Beauty and Personal Care Market is estimated to be USD 104.32 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 141.46 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.28%.

Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the US Beauty and Personal Care Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Vaseline, Bath & Body Works, Olay, Neutrogena, Johnson & Johnson, etc.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the US Beauty and Personal Care Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses US Beauty and Personal Care Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the US Beauty and Personal Care Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Female Working Population and Growing Fashion Trends
4.1.2 Rise of Per Capita Expenditure among Middle- and Upper-Income
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Manufacturing and Marketing Costs
4.2.2 Easy Availability of Counterfeit Products
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Augmented Reality in the Beauty Industry
4.3.2 Growing Popularity of Organic Products
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Manifestation of Harmful Chemical Ingredients in Products

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 US Beauty and Personal Care Market, By Products
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hair Care Products
6.3 Skin Care Products
6.4 Bath and Shower
6.5 Oral Care
6.6 Cosmetics and Make Up
6.7 Beauty Tools and Accessories

7 US Beauty and Personal Care Market, By Outlook
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Vegan
7.3 Organic
7.4 Inorganic

8 US Beauty and Personal Care Market, By Distribution Channel
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Specialist Retail Stores
8.3 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
8.4 Convenience Stores
8.5 Pharmacies/Drug Stores
8.6 Online Retail Channels

9 US Beauty and Personal Care Market, By Category
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Mass
9.3 Premium

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Competitive Quadrant
10.2 Market Share Analysis
10.3 Strategic Initiatives
10.3.1 M&A and Investments
10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

11 Company Profiles
11.1 Vaseline
11.2 Bath & Body Works
11.3 Olay
11.4 Neutrogena
11.5 Johnson & Johnson
11.6 Jergens
11.7 Gold Bond
11.8 Aveeno
11.9 Softsoap
11.10 Secret
11.11 Nivea
11.12 Coppertone
11.13 Revlon
11.14 Maybelline
11.15 Lubriderm
11.16 Clearasil
11.17 Avon
11.18 Banana Boat
11.19 Eucerin
11.20 Estee Lauder
11.21 Loreal

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w17gh2

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


