US Beverage Industry Report 2021 Edition - Providing Historical and Current Data

Research and Markets
·9 min read

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021 Multiple Beverage Marketplace in the U.S." report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

If you need the big picture, this U.S. multiple beverage industry overview is for you. This comprehensive data-driven market research report covers the entire U.S. commercial beverage industry and includes statistics on retail and wholesale sales as well as volume, growth, per capita consumption and share of stomach across eleven U.S. alcohol and non-alcohol beverage types. The 2021 edition also features an executive summary highlighting developments and trends, including discussion of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

This market research report on beverages in the United States provides a birds eye view of the American market for eleven beverage categories including beer, bottled water, carbonated soft drinks, coffee, distilled spirits, energy drinks, fruit beverages, milk, sports beverages, tea and wine. It offers key statistics and also contains the author's exclusive projections for each category. The report provides an all-channel-inclusive picture, capturing 100% of volume, wholesale and retail dollars for each beverage sector it covers. If you need cross-category perspective, you won't want to miss the wealth of information contained in this industry report. Get answers to questions including:

  • How did the main beverage categories perform in the U.S. market in 2020? What share of stomach do they hold?

  • How does each category's volume, growth and market share compare to their respective wholesale dollar sales and retail dollar sales results?

  • How do various categories stack up in an all-sales-channel-inclusive, cross-category comparison?

  • How have the different groups' market shares shifted over time? Which categories have exhibited consistent share erosion? Which categories are gaining share?

  • How are these categories projected to grow over the next five years?

This U.S. multiple beverage industry report features

Highlights of The Multiple Beverage Marketplace in the U.S. include:

  • An overview of development in the major categories, including a bird's eye view of the industry as a whole.

  • Market statistics for eleven beverage categories: beer, bottled water, carbonated soft drinks, coffee (including break-out for ready-to-drink), distilled spirits, energy drinks, fruit beverages, milk, sports beverages, tea (including break-out for ready-to-drink) and wine. Also includes data for value-added water.

  • A breakdown of the industry by both volume, producers' sales and retail sales by beverage category, providing historical and current data, each beverage category's market share as well as growth trends.

  • Per capita consumption figures.

  • Bottled water data by segment including domestic non-sparkling retail premium PET, retail 1 -2.5 gallon, direct delivery bulk, sparkling waters and others.

  • A look at share of market held by tea bags vs. RTD tea, iced tea mix and loose tea as well as volume and growth statistics for each segment.

  • Distilled spirits supplier sales, wholesale sales and retail sales by segment including vodka, rum, cordials and liqueurs, rum, straight whiskey, tequila, Canadian whiskey, Scotch, brandy & cognac, gin, blended whiskey, prepared cocktails and Irish whiskey.

  • Consumption statistics for a broad range of adult beverages.

  • U.S. wine market data by segment including historical and current consumption for subcategories including domestic and imported table wine, domestic and imported champagne/sparkling wine, and domestic and imported vermouth/aperitif, plus a look at trends for domestic vs. imported wine consumption.

  • Growth forecasts through 2025 are a key component of this report, allowing you to compare growth potential across beverage industry segments. Included are the author's five-year projections for volume, sales, market shares, per capita consumption and compound annual growth projections for each beverage group and analysis of the forces determining each category's future.

Key Topics Covered:

1. THE U.S. BEVERAGE MARKET
1.1 U.S. Beverage Market Volume by Category 2015 - 2021
1.2 U.S. Beverage Market Share of Volume by Category 2015 - 2021
1.3 U.S. Beverage Market Change in Volume by Category 2016 - 2021
1.4 U.S. Beverage Market Producers' Sales by Category 2015 - 2021
1.5 U.S. Beverage Market Share of Producers' Sales by Category 2015 - 2021
1.6 U.S. Beverage Market Change in Producers' Sales by Category 2016 - 2021
1.7 U.S. Beverage Market Estimated Retail Sales by Category 2015 - 2021
1.8 U.S. Beverage Market Share of Estimated Retail Sales by Category 2015 - 2021
1.9 U.S. Beverage Market Change in Estimated Retail Sales by Category 2016 - 2021
1.10 U.S. Beverage Market Per Capita Consumption by Category 2015 - 2021

2. THE U.S. BEER MARKET
2.11 U.S. Beer Market Volume 1965 - 2020
2.12 U.S. Beer Market Change in Volume 1976 - 2020
2.13 U.S. Beer Market Per Capita Consumption 1965 - 2020
2.14 U.S. Beer Market Compound Annual Growth 1982 - 2020

3. THE U.S. BOTTLED WATER MARKET
3.15 U.S. Bottled Water Market Volume, Growth and Per Capita Consumption 1976 - 2020
3.16 U.S. Bottled Water Market Non-Sparkling, Sparkling and Import Volume 1976 - 2020
3.17 U.S. Bottled Water Market Volume by Segment 1976 - 2020
3.18 U.S. Bottled Water Market Share of Volume by Segment 1976 - 2020
3.19 U.S. Bottled Water Market Change in Volume by Segment 1977 - 2020
3.20 U.S. Bottled Water Market Estimated Wholesale Dollars 1984 - 2020
3.21 U.S. Bottled Water Market Share of Estimated Wholesale Dollars 1984 - 2020
3.22 U.S. Bottled Water Market Change in Estimated Wholesale Dollars 1985 - 2020
3.23 U.S. Bottled Water Market Estimated Wholesale Dollars, Gallonage and Price 2020

4. THE U.S. CARBONATED SOFT DRINK MARKET
4.24 U.S. Soft Drink Market Volume and Change 1960 - 2020
4.25 U.S. Soft Drink Market Per Capita Consumption 1970 - 2020
4.26 U.S. Soft Drink Market Compound Annual Growth 1970 - 2020

5. THE U.S. COFFEE MARKET
5.27 Global Green Coffee Market Volume and Change 1994 - 2020
5.28 U.S. Coffee Market Estimated Volume and Change 1983 - 2020
5.29 U.S. Coffee Market Per Capita Consumption 1983 - 2020
5.30 U.S. RTD Coffee Market Wholesale Dollars and Case Volume 1993 - 2020
5.31 U.S. RTD Coffee Market Wholesale Dollars and Case Volume Growth 1994 - 2020

6. THE U.S. DISTILLED SPIRITS MARKET
6.32 U.S. Distilled Spirits Market Volume and Change 1950 - 2020
6.33 U.S. Distilled Spirits Market Volume by Category 2015 - 2020
6.34 U.S. Distilled Spirits Market Share of Volume by Category 2015 - 2020
6.35 U.S. Distilled Spirits Market Change in Volume by Category 2016 - 2020
6.36 U.S. Distilled Spirits Market Compound Annual Growth 1955 - 2020
6.37 U.S. Distilled Spirits Market Retail Sales by Category 2015 - 2020
6.38 U.S. Distilled Spirits Market Share of Retail Sales by Category 2015 - 2020
6.39 U.S. Distilled Spirits Market Change in Retail Sales by Category 2016 - 2020
6.40 U.S. Distilled Spirits Market Per Capita Consumption 1950 - 2020

7. THE U.S. ENERGY DRINK MARKET
7.41 U.S. Energy Drink Market Wholesale Dollars and Volume 1997 - 2020
7.42 U.S. Energy Drink Market Per Capita Consumption 1997 - 2020

8. THE U.S. FRUIT BEVERAGE MARKET
8.43 U.S. Fruit Beverage Market Volume and Change 1980 - 2020
8.44 U.S. Fruit Beverage Market Segments Volume 2015 - 2020
8.45 U.S. Fruit Beverage Market Segments Share of Volume 2015 - 2020
8.46 U.S. Fruit Beverage Market Segments Change in Volume 2016 - 2020
8.47 U.S. Fruit Beverage Market Estimated Wholesale Dollars and Change 1982 - 2020
8.48 U.S. Fruit Beverage Market Segments Estimated Wholesale Dollar Sales 1982 - 2020
8.49 U.S. Fruit Beverage Market Segments Share of Wholesale Dollar Sales 1982 - 2020
8.50 U.S. Fruit Beverage Market Segments Change in Wholesale Dollar Sales 1991 - 2020
8.51 U.S. Fruit Beverage Market Per Capita Consumption 1980 - 2020
8.52 U.S. Fruit Beverage Market Segments Per Capita Consumption 1992 - 2020

9. THE U.S. MILK MARKET
9.53 U.S. Fluid Milk Market Volume, Weight and Change 1975 - 2020
9.54 U.S. Fluid Milk Market Per Capita Consumption 1975 - 2020
9.55 U.S. Fluid Milk Market Compound Annual Growth 1980 - 2020

10. THE U.S. SPORTS BEVERAGE MARKET
10.56 U.S. Sports Beverage Market Wholesale Dollars and Volume 1985 - 2020
10.57 U.S. Sports Beverage Market Change in Dollars and Volume 1986 - 2020
10.58 U.S. Sports Beverage Market Per Capita Consumption 1985 - 2020

11. THE U.S. TEA MARKET
11.59 U.S. Tea Market Estimated Consumption by Segment 2015 - 2020
11.60 U.S. Tea Market Share of Consumption by Segment 2015 - 2020
11.61 U.S. Tea Market Change in Consumption by Segment 2016 - 2020
11.62 U.S. Tea Market Per Capita Consumption by Segment 2015 - 2020

12. THE U.S. WINE MARKET
12.63 U.S. Wine Market Volume and Change 1950 - 2020
12.64 U.S. Wine Market Volume by Category 2015 - 2020
12.65 U.S. Wine Market Share of Volume by Category 2015 - 2020
12.66 U.S. Wine Market Change in Volume by Category 2016 - 2020
12.67 U.S. Wine Market Compound Annual Growth 1955 - 2020
12.68 U.S. Wine Market Per Capita Consumption 1950 - 2020

13. THE PROJECTED U.S. BEVERAGE MARKET
13.69 Projected U.S. Beverage Market Volume by Category 2020 - 2025
13.70 Projected U.S. Beverage Market Share of Volume by Category 2020 - 2025
13.71 Projected U.S. Beverage Market Compound Annual Growth in Volume by Category 2020 - 2025
13.72 Projected U.S. Beverage Market Producers' Sales by Category 2020 - 2025
13.73 Projected U.S. Beverage Market Share of Producers' Sales by Category 2020 - 2025
13.74 Projected U.S. Beverage Market Compound Annual Growth in Producers' Sales by Category 2020 - 2025
13.75 Projected U.S. Beverage Market Estimated Retail Sales by Category 2020 - 2025
13.76 Projected U.S. Beverage Market Share of Retail Sales by Category 2020 - 2025
13.77 Projected U.S. Beverage Market Compound Annual Growth in Retail Sales by Category 2020 - 2025
13.78 Projected U.S. Beverage Market Per Capita Consumption by Category 2020 - 2025

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/46on6f

Source: Beverage Marketing

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


