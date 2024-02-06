US Bonds Rebound; China Bets Bolster Asia Stocks: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- US bonds rebounded before a record $42 billion sale of 10-year Treasuries after a solid start to this week’s ramped-up issuance sizes. Stocks in Hong Kong were set to rally a second day on bets China will be more forceful to prop up markets.

Following a selloff that drove two-year yields to their highest since before the Fed’s December “pivot”, a $54 billion sale of three-year US notes drew solid demand, bolstered sentiment and made traders shrug off a slew of cautious remarks from Federal Reserve speakers. The dollar weakened after reaching its highest since November on Monday.

In stock markets, the S&P 500 edged up, Australia’s benchmark index opened higher and contracts pointed to a decline in Tokyo. Futures for Hong Kong equities rose while the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index — a gauge of US-listed Chinese shares — advanced the most since July. Optimism is growing for more forceful Chinese government efforts to end the nation’s stock rout as regulators plan to brief President Xi Jinping on the market.

“The news that the nation’s number one is holding a meeting is an encouraging development as it shows that the plunge is getting close to punching through the authorities’ comfort level,” said Li Weiqing, fund manager at JH Investment Management Co. “It gives me the impression that they are doing everything they can, apart from calling out to the market — now is the time to buy.”

As expected in the US, a drumbeat of central bank officials echoed Jerome Powell’s signals that the central bank will be in no rush to ease policy. Fed Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said policymakers will probably gain confidence to cut interest rates “later this year” if the economy evolves as expected. Her Minneapolis counterpart Neel Kashkari celebrated the substantial improvement made on inflation, but indicated more progress is needed.

“While we continue to suspect market expectations for five rate cuts this year remains too optimistic, a factor in favor for bond bulls is that inflation-adjusted, or real rates, need to come down as price indexes improve,” said John Lynch at Comerica Wealth Management. “As a result, we suspect three cuts will prove sufficient to balance the risks to growth and inflation in 2024.”

In New Zealand, yields on government debt rose after the nation’s jobless rate rose less than forecast, adding to signs that the central bank could remain cautious about cutting interest rates.

Volatile markets are predicted to be the greatest daily challenge for a second year in a row, according to a JPMorgan Chase & Co. electronic trading survey. Access to liquidity is the biggest concern about market structure, ahead of regulatory change and data costs.

While volatility across asset classes remains relatively contained compared to recent gyrations, the worry is that it could spike if the global economy faces another shock. Markets are pricing in over a percentage point of rate cuts from the Fed and European Central Bank, though the survey still sees inflation as having the biggest impact on markets in 2024. In second place is the US election — with a flurry of other votes due around the world as well, plus mounting geopolitical risk.

“While conditions are good, volatility is very possible,” said Brad McMillan at Commonwealth Financial Network. “We saw some turbulence in January, and we aren’t out of the woods with inflation yet. So, while the trends remain positive, risks could increase over the next couple of months. This is something to watch out for but not worry about too much, given the strong economic fundamentals.”

In other markets, oil advanced after rebounding from a three-week low on Monday as investors weigh shifting risks in the Middle East. The Palestinian militant group Hamas has delivered a “positive” response to a proposal to halt fighting in the Gaza Strip in exchange for the release of some Israeli hostages, Qatar’s prime minister said, offering hope that a deal could be reached soon.

Key events this week:

Germany industrial production, Wednesday

Walt Disney earnings, Wednesday

Fed’s Adriana Kugler and Tom Barkin speak, Wednesday

China PPI, CPI, Thursday

US wholesale inventories, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks at a Senate banking committee hearing on the Financial Stability Oversight Council annual report, Thursday

Pharma CEOs speak at a Senate panel on prescription drug prices, Thursday

ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane speaks, Thursday

ECB publishes economic bulletin, Thursday

US CPI revisions, Friday

Germany CPI, Friday

President Joe Biden hosts German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:27 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures rose 0.6%, climbing for the third straight day, the longest winning streak since Jan. 25

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%

The euro was little changed at $1.0756

The Japanese yen was little changed at 147.80 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2006 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6528

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $43,095.79

Ether fell 0.3% to $2,373.93

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.10%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $73.45 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

