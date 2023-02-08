Grains Edge Higher Before US Department of Agriculture Report
(Bloomberg) -- Wheat, corn and soybean futures in Chicago edged higher on Wednesday as traders waited for a key crop report.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Meta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or Leave
George Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union Debut
Trump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed Case
Quake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid Flows
The US Department of Agriculture is likely to trim its world inventory forecasts for corn and soybeans, and boost its estimate for wheat on Thursday, according to the average of analyst estimates in a Bloomberg survey.
Brazil’s domestic soybean harvest is being slowed by rains, which in turn is delaying planting of the country’s second corn crop. Brazil’s national supply company Conab has cut its estimate for the nation’s total corn crop by 1%.
Slow US corn exports are worrying the market, while “soybeans likely has less downside risk from an ‘as expected’ WASDE,” according to Tobin Gorey, strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Why Companies Are Setting Prices Wrong, and How to Do It Right
That Zoom Meeting Really Could Have Been a Simple Phone Call
Shell’s Grand Plan to Fight Climate Change (and Continue to Cause It)
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.