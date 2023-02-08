U.S. markets close in 5 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,148.55
    -15.45 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,134.75
    -21.94 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,035.27
    -78.51 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,965.26
    -7.34 (-0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.88
    +0.74 (+0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,883.40
    -1.40 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.28
    +0.10 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0720
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6720
    -0.0020 (-0.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2060
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4200
    +0.3480 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,056.53
    +75.37 (+0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    532.50
    -4.39 (-0.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,912.82
    +48.11 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,606.46
    -79.01 (-0.29%)
     

Grains Edge Higher Before US Department of Agriculture Report

Áine Quinn
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Wheat, corn and soybean futures in Chicago edged higher on Wednesday as traders waited for a key crop report.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The US Department of Agriculture is likely to trim its world inventory forecasts for corn and soybeans, and boost its estimate for wheat on Thursday, according to the average of analyst estimates in a Bloomberg survey.

Brazil’s domestic soybean harvest is being slowed by rains, which in turn is delaying planting of the country’s second corn crop. Brazil’s national supply company Conab has cut its estimate for the nation’s total corn crop by 1%.

Slow US corn exports are worrying the market, while “soybeans likely has less downside risk from an ‘as expected’ WASDE,” according to Tobin Gorey, strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • SEC Directs Examiners to Focus on How US Broker-Dealers Are Pitching Crypto

    U.S. broker-dealers and investment advisers that deal in crypto will get extra scrutiny from Securities and Exchange Commission examiners this year, according to the agency’s annual examination priorities announced Tuesday.

  • Multi-manager hedge funds offer big returns but at high cost

    Multi-manager hedge funds charge expense fees about triple the size of traditional peers, a Barclays note to clients shows, in a sign of just how much of a price tag such funds can demand because of consistently higher returns. In the last five years, multi-manager hedge funds averaged returns of 8.3%, outperforming the wider industry's 5.5%, the note seen by Reuters this week said. Investors paid higher fees because these firms outperformed the sector, industry sources said.

  • Tencent Plans ‘Valorant’ League as Gaming Crackdown Eases

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. is planning to launch a Valorant esports league when the hit shooter title debuts in China this year, one of the strongest signs yet that the country’s internet giants are getting back to business after a two-year industry crackdown.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CaseQuake T

  • U.S. Treasury urges financial firms to examine cloud services

    U.S. Treasury Department officials are urging the financial sector to address potential challenges in using cloud computing services, warning in a report on Wednesday that failure to do so could leave them and their customers vulnerable. The risk was particularly acute for small and medium-sized financial institutions, the department said. Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo said while "there is no question that providing consumers with secure and reliable financial services means greater demand for cloud-based technologies,” there needed to be "safe and effective migration" as banks and other financial companies adopt cloud services.

  • Quake Latest: Erdogan Promises Reconstruction; Over 11,000 Dead

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take HeedWall Street Goes Risk-On Without Powell’s Pushback: Markets WrapTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan promised to rebuild the disaster zone struck by two massive earthquakes within a year, during his first visit to t

  • Indonesia Tech Linchpin Shakes Up Top Ranks After Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesian ride-hailing and delivery giant GoTo Group is sidelining several key executives and switching up its board, undertaking its biggest management reshuffle after a steep market selloff over the past year.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveGeorge Santos Gets Into Fight With Mitt Romney at State of the Union DebutTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CaseQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas

  • Louisville Cardinals blown out in ACC college basketball road game vs Pittsburgh Panthers

    The Louisville Cardinals have won 17 of their last 20 meetings, including one of two last season, with the Pittsburgh Panthers. They lost on Tuesday.

  • Foresight Changzhou Wins Outstanding Enterprise Award from China Israel Changzhou Innovation Park

    Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: FRSX) (“Foresight” or the “Company”), an innovator in automotive vision, announces today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Changzhou A...

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Jumped 8% Today

    Shares of start-up lithium miner -- and General Motors partner -- Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) soared 8.1% through 11:50 a.m. ET on Tuesday, after a federal district court in Nevada issued what the company called a "favorable ruling" in an appeal against a Bureau of Land Management (BLM) ruling. As Reuters relates, the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada instructed the BLM to consider whether Lithium Americas should be permitted to dump waste rock from its Thacker Pass lithium project at a location just south of the Oregon border. In short, Lithium Americas now has a green light to proceed with exploitation of what Lithium Americas calls "the largest known lithium resource in the U.S." It keeps the company on track to begin producing up to 40,000 tons of lithium carbonate per year by late 2026, and as much as 80,000 tons per year in a later Phase 2 of the project.

  • The economist who predicted that A.I. would replace half of all U.S. jobs now says ChatGPT is the equivalent of Uber disrupting the taxi industry—and it could lead to lower wages

    If ChatGPT is successful in creating competition like Uber did, it could drive wages down, according to Oxford economist Carl Frey.

  • 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake. Are You One of Them?

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil rises for third day as rate worries fade

    FUTURES MOVERS Oil futures were on track for a third straight gain Wednesday, finding support as worries about rising interest rates appeared to fade and industry data showed a decline in U.S. crude inventories.

  • ‘I really need help.’ I have $580K in retirement savings, but can’t find a financial adviser because the ones I spoke to want clients to be richer than me. What should I do?

    Question: I’m in Maryland and could use a financial planner for my Roth IRA and my TSP [a retirement savings plan for government employees] to make investment suggestions and help manage my funds to improve returns. My Roth IRA is about $80,000 and I really need help finding the right investments to grow this account in this terrible environment. “Not all financial planners require a minimum number of assets to work with you,” says certified financial planner Jonathan Grannick of Wonder Wealth.

  • Analysts Tear Up Predictions for Higher Natural-Gas Prices

    An unusually warm winter has analysts rolling back their forecast for natural-gas prices—and shares of producers. Natural gas futures have [fallen more than one-third this year](https://www.wsj.com/articles/natural-gas-prices-plunge-as-unseasonably-warm-weather-is-forecast-11672808996), extending a streak of wild trading in the heating and power-generation fuel. Prices now stand lower than they did at this time last year, before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine jarred energy markets. + Raymond James

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • The Avoidable Retirement Mistake That Empty Nesters Make

    Saving for retirement is a lifelong undertaking. It involves keeping your retirement goals in mind as you have children, get different jobs and move from place to place. However, a recent study from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College … Continue reading → The post Empty Nester? This Avoidable Mistake Could Jeopardize Your Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • We asked ChatGPT which jobs it thinks it will replace—and it’s not good news for data entry professionals or reporters

    The bot said jobs have already been lost to A.I. and that trend will continue -but ChatGPT does think it will have a "net positive" impact on employment.

  • Lost Russian oil revenue is bonanza for shippers, refiners

    LONDON (Reuters) -Western sanctions on Russia have significantly reduced state oil revenues and diverted tens of billions of dollars towards shipping and refining firms, some with Russian connections. Most of the winners from the sanctions are based in China, India, Greece and the United Arab Emirates, at least 20 trading and banking sources said. None of the firms is breaching sanctions, the sources told Reuters, but they have benefited from measures designed by the European Union and the United States to reduce the revenues of what they call Russian President Vladimir Putin's war machine.

  • Tesla raises price of Model Y amid Treasury Department’s revisions to EV tax credit

    Yahoo Finance automotive correspondent Pras Subramanian examines Tesla's choice to raise the price of its Model Y while Ford holds steady with the pricing of its Mustang Mach E after its recent price drop.

  • Why Starbucks Is 1 of the Best Stocks to Hold in 2023

    Over the last five years, share prices of Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) have nearly doubled and significantly outperformed the S&P 500 index. The best barometer of Starbucks' brand is the growth in the channel development segment. This segment only makes up 5% of total revenue, but it includes the branded products that Starbucks offers with Nestlé (OTC: NSRGY) (OTC: NSRG.F) and other partners at retail locations outside of its company-operated and licensed stores.