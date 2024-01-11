Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 1 hour 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,781.70
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,702.33
    +6.60 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,976.55
    +6.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,952.01
    -18.25 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.05
    +0.68 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    2,029.30
    +1.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.86
    -0.21 (-0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0985
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9920
    -0.0380 (-0.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2764
    +0.0023 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.4730
    -0.1700 (-0.12%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    46,703.04
    +380.34 (+0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,576.59
    -75.17 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    35,049.86
    +608.16 (+1.77%)
     

US budget deficit for December up 52% to $129 billion

7
Reuters
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. federal government posted a December deficit of $129 billion, up $44 billion or 52% from a year earlier as outlays rose while receipts fell from December 2022 levels that were swelled by pandemic-deferred tax payments, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Thursday.

The Treasury said that outlays for December rose 3% to $559 billion, a December record, partly as a result of higher Social Security outlays and interest on the public debt. Receipts for the month fell 6% to $429 billion.

For the first three months of the 2024 fiscal year that started Oct. 1, the federal deficit reached $510 billion, up $89 billion, or 21% from the year ago period.

A Treasury official said that both year-to-date outlays and receipts were records. Outlays rose 12% to $1.618 trillion, while receipts rose 8% to $1.108 trillion.

Public debt interest costs for December rose to $119 billion, up 11% or $12 billion from December 2022, due to higher debt levels and a higher weighted average interest rate of 3.11%. This rate was three quarters of a point higher than a year earlier.

(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Advertisement