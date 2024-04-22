US business equipment borrowings fell 7% in March, ELFA says

FILE PHOTO: Foxconn produces electric vehicles in Ohio·Reuters
Reuters
1 min read
0
In this article:

(Reuters) - U.S. companies borrowed 7% less to finance equipment investments in March compared to a year ago, industry body Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said on Monday.

Companies signed up for new loans, leases and lines of credit worth $9.3 billion in March, up 18% sequentially.

"Equipment and software investment should pick up in the latter part of the year when the Fed is expected to begin its rate cuts," ELFA President and CEO Leigh Lytle said.

ELFA, which reports economic activity for the over $1 trillion equipment finance sector, said credit approvals for U.S. companies in January came in at 77%, up from 76% a month earlier.

ELFA's leasing and finance index is based on a 25-member survey, including Bank of America and financing units of Caterpillar, Dell Technologies, Siemens AG, Canon Inc and Volvo AB.

The Washington-based organisation's non-profit affiliate, the Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation, said its confidence index for April stood at 52.9, down from 55.2 in March. A reading above 50 indicates a positive business outlook.

(Reporting by Abhinav Parmar in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Why Dalio's Risk-Parity Trade No Longer Looks Attractive

    Ray Dalio's Bridgewater Associates wooed investors with so-called risk-parity funds that emphasized diversification after the Great Financial Crisis, but that approach has underperformed for years, according to Bloomberg's Justina Lee. Yet some of the forces that once helped equities, such as globalization, are now unraveling, Lee tells Sonali Basak on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • Exclusive-Venezuela to accelerate cryptocurrency shift as oil sanctions return

    Venezuela's state-run oil company PDVSA plans to increase digital currency usage in its crude and fuel exports as the U.S. reimposes oil sanctions on the country, three people familiar with the plan said. The U.S. Treasury Department last week gave PDVSA's customers and providers until May 31 to wind down transactions under a general license it did not renew due to a lack of electoral reforms. The move will make it more difficult for the country to increase oil output and exports as companies will have to wait for individual U.S. authorizations to do business with Venezuela.

  • Student-loan interest rates set to reach Great Recession highs

    (Bloomberg) -- Anyone who needs to borrow from the US government to cover college tuition this fall will likely face the highest borrowing costs for student loans in more than 15 years.Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering and Investors Are BailingUS Dollar’s Extended Reign Delivers Stark Wake-Up Call for MarketsS&P 500 Tops 5,000 as Earnings Kick Int

  • Exclusive-Activist Jana, in letter, urges Wolfspeed to eye sale, other strategic alternatives

    Activist investor Jana Partners is urging the world's largest maker of silicon carbide Wolfspeed Inc to explore all ways to improve shareholder value, including a potential sale, according to a letter reviewed by Reuters. Jana, which owns what it called a "significant" stake in Wolfspeed, wrote in the letter that it is high time for the 37-year old company with a market value of $2.8 billion to pursue "all avenues to improve WOLF's performance" and begin a "comprehensive review of strategic alternatives." "Such an exploration of alternatives could uncover numerous ways to highlight and realize value, including through a sale," the letter to the board of the Durham, North Carolina-headquartered company said.

  • Carlyle-Backed Crescent Midstream Explores Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group Inc.-backed oil pipeline company Crescent Midstream is exploring a potential sale after receiving takeover interest, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering and Investors Are BailingUS Dollar’s Extended Reign Delivers Stark Wake-Up Call for MarketsS&P 500 Tops 5,000 as Earnings Kick I

  • FTSE 100 Hits Record as London Stocks Catch Up With Global Peers

    (Bloomberg) -- The FTSE 100 Index closed at a record high for the first time in more than a year, as recent equity market volatility and geopolitical risks prompted investors to pile into the defensive sectors that characterize the UK benchmark.Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering and Investors Are BailingUS Dollar’s Extended Reign Delivers Stark Wak

  • Argentina economic activity seen plunging 6% in February- Reuters poll

    Argentina's economic activity likely plunged 5.9% year-on-year in February, a Reuters poll of market analysts showed on Monday, which would make a fourth straight monthly slide amid tough austerity measures under new libertarian President Javier Milei. The expected slide underscores the impact of Milei's cost-cutting on the real economy, even as it helps to boost the government's fiscal position after years of deficits and to rebuild depleted central bank reserves. According to the mid-April poll, the 11 analysts estimated declines for the month ranging from 4.1% to a maximum 7.1% year-on-year, with stronger farming and mining activity offset by a sharp slide in consumption, manufacturing and construction sectors.

  • GM earnings preview: Updated guidance, EV-hybrid rollout in focus

    Following another strong year in 2023 and positive retail sales growth in 2024, GM investors are counting on the Big Three automaker to keep the earnings momentum going with Q1 results on tap for Tuesday morning.

  • Apple close to finalizing deal with FIFA over TV rights for new tournament, NYT reports

    The deal with Apple could be announced as soon as this month and valued at around $1 billion, a quarter of the $4 billion FIFA had first estimated, the report said, citing three people familiar with the matter. If the deal goes through, this would mark the first time that FIFA has agreed to a single worldwide contract, the report said. Senior executives at FIFA, however, have raised concerns over the possibility of "free-to-air rights", which would make the event only available to subscribers of Apple TV+, according to the report.

  • BlackRock’s Rieder Sees Scope for Two Fed Rate Cuts This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond investors confronting a painful run-up in yields in the past month may soon find relief from ebbing inflation and the Federal Reserve, according to BlackRock Inc.’s Rick Rieder.Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering and Investors Are BailingUS Dollar’s Extended Reign Delivers Stark Wake-Up Call for MarketsS&P 500 Tops 5,000 as Earni