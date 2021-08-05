U.S. markets close in 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,424.79
    +22.13 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,024.20
    +231.53 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,877.06
    +96.53 (+0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,231.87
    +35.55 (+1.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.06
    +0.91 (+1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.20
    -7.30 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    25.18
    -0.28 (-1.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1840
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2170
    +0.0330 (+2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3932
    +0.0048 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7400
    +0.2720 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,656.65
    +1,012.08 (+2.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,003.59
    +27.69 (+2.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.43
    -3.43 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     

US Business Investment to Support Marginal Gains for Computers & Peripherals

·3 min read

High 2020 base year to offset most growth through 2025 as consumers spent on technology for home during the pandemic

CLEVELAND, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US demand for computers and peripherals at the manufacturer level is forecast to see minimal annual gains in nominal terms through 2025, according to Computers & Peripherals: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Demand registered a high 2020 base year as consumers purchased technology at above-trend rates for working and schooling at home, which will offset most gains over the forecast period. Nevertheless, suppliers will benefit from growth in consumer spending on electronic devices as disposable income levels rise, as well as increased investment by businesses. Nonresidential fixed investment in information processing equipment is expected to continue on a healthy growth track, increasing 4.4% annually to 2025 as businesses update servers and expand storage capacity to meet expanding technology needs.

Freedonia Group logo
Freedonia Group logo

Shipments of computers and peripherals from US facilities are forecast to increase 1.8% yearly. Increasing demand for storage, which has a more robust manufacturing presence than other segments, will support growth. US output will also be supported by producers that offer premium, higher-performance, and/or specialized products as well as greater customization. However, continued competition from low-labor-cost regions, particularly Asia, will restrain faster gains.

These and other key insights are featured in Computers & Peripherals: United States. This report forecasts to 2021 and 2025 US computer and peripherals demand and shipments in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level. Total demand and shipments at the manufacturer level are segmented by product in terms of:

  • computers

  • storage

  • peripherals

Total demand at the customer level is segmented by market as follows:

  • business

  • consumer

  • government

To illustrate historical trends, total demand, total shipments, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2010 to 2020.

Smartphones, network equipment, external audio speakers, videogame consoles, and accessories such as cable sets and switches are excluded from the scope of this report. Components of storage solutions (e.g., memory semiconductor chips, magnetic recording media, and optical recording media) are also excluded. Furthermore, electronic controllers and processors colloquially referred to as computers – such as the computer chips in motor vehicles, appliances, and commercial and industrial equipment – are semiconductors and are thus outside the scope of this report. Re-exports of computers and peripherals are excluded from demand and trade figures.

This report includes the results of a proprietary national online consumer survey of US adults (age 18+). This Freedonia Focus Reports National Survey has a sample size of approximately 2,000, screened for response quality, and representative of the US population on the demographic measures of age, gender, geographic region, race/ethnicity, household income, and the presence/absence of children in the household.

More information about the report is available at:
https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Computers-Peripherals-United-States-FF80047/?progid=91541

About Freedonia Focus Reports
Each month, The Freedonia Group – a division of MarketResearch.com – publishes over 20 new or updated Freedonia Focus Reports, providing fresh, unbiased analysis on a wide variety of markets and industries. Published in 20-30 pages, Focus Report coverage ranges from raw materials to finished manufactured goods and related services such as freight and construction. Additional Consumer Goods reports can be purchased at Freedonia Focus Reports or MarketResearch.com.

Analysis is intended to guide the busy reader through pertinent topics in rapid succession, including:

  • total historical market size and industry output

  • segmentation by products and markets

  • identification of market drivers, constraints, and key indicators

  • segment-by-segment outlook in five-year forecasts

  • a survey of the supply base

  • suggested resources for further study

Press Contact:
Corinne Gangloff
+1 440.842.2400
cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-business-investment-to-support-marginal-gains-for-computers--peripherals-301349727.html

SOURCE The Freedonia Group

Recommended Stories

  • ReconAfrica & NAMCOR Provide Additional Drilling Results and Plans for Next Exploration Phase in the Kavango Basin

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) and its joint venture partner NAMCOR (the state oil company of Namibia) are pleased to provide, based on the mud logging report and geochemical analysis, more comprehensive data confirming a working conventional petroleum system. The Company also reports on additional drilling results and plans for the next phase of exploration in the Kavango Basin, NE Namibia and NW Botswana.

  • Why Fiverr's Stock Dropped 24.8% Today

    Management said the relatively weak results are the result of more normal business activity and less remote work, which is hurting the freelance market. This is a short-term hit to Fiverr, and it makes sense the stock is down big given the fact the company has a market cap of $6.3 billion and expects revenue of just $280 million to $288 million this year.

  • Selling Roku Now Could Be a Big Mistake

    You should never count your blowout quarters before they hatch, and that seems to fit when it comes to Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) this week. The pioneer in home streaming posted what seemed to be pretty spectacular numbers after Wednesday's market close.

  • Why Cardinal Health Is Down Nearly 13% Today

    Investors are reading a lot (perhaps too much) into an accounting decision made in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Royal Caribbean (RCL) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Royal Caribbean Group's business update and second-quarter 2021 earnings call. Joining me are Richard Fain, our chairman and executive officer; Michael Bayley, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International; and Michael McCarthy, our vice president of investor relations.

  • Why Tilray Is Rallying Today

    What happened? Shares of pot grower Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) are up 4.1% to $14.54 apiece as of 10:30 a.m. EDT. On Aug. 4, Tilray's CEO Irwin Simons gave an exclusive interview to cannabis business news outlet New Cannabis Ventures.

  • Why Amarin Is Soaring Today

    What happened?  Shares of Amarin (NASDAQ: AMRN) are up 9% to $4.84 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The company released spectacular second-quarter earnings. Revenue went up 14% year over year to $154.5 million.

  • Biden’s EV Plan Means Billions in Spending. Here’s Who Benefits.

    President Biden's goal to have 50% of new car sales be electric vehicles by the end of the decade would mean billions in spending.

  • Why Shares of Lumen Technologies Tumbled 8.8% Today

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) (formerly CenturyLink) were down 8.8% at market close on Wednesday. The tumble in share price followed the company's second-quarter 2021 earnings update, which showed a 5% year-over-year decline in revenue to $4.92 billion, but a 34% increase in free cash flow to $993 million. Lumen remains highly profitable, but its sales have been stuck in stubborn decline for years as legacy telecom services slowly but steadily lose value over time.

  • Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG settles disputes with Tata Steel and Rio Tinto

    The business, which owns Liberty Steel, has been restructuring amid the collapse of lender Greensill Capital.

  • 4 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 2% to as high as 9.1%, can pack a punch for investors' portfolios.

  • Why Revolve Group Stock Crashed on Thursday

    The company delivered excellent growth last quarter, but post-quarter sales trends likely influenced the stock's sell-off.

  • Sorrento Therapeutics Is Likely to Trade Lower in the Weeks Ahead

    During Tuesday's "Lightning Round" segment of Mad Money, a caller asked Jim Cramer about Sorrento Therapeutics : "I think this stock is overvalued and I don't like the way they have handled themselves," Cramer replied. In this daily bar chart of SRNE, below, we can see a weak sideways trend, but it is weak in my opinion because trading volume has evaporated. SRNE has been crossing above and below the two moving averages for several months.

  • How Weber is preparing millennials for their grill journey

    Weber Grills CEO,&nbsp;Chris Scherzinger, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Weber Grills' market debut, its global growth opportunity, and how the company differentiates itself from other grill competitors by offering a diverse product line for everyone.

  • What Crypto Analysts Are Saying About the Ethereum Hard Fork

    "The notion of ethereum becoming a deflationary cryptocurrency in the future is now tangible, and the effects on ethereum’s valuation could be profound," said one analyst.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. Dividend stocks are among the more versatile investment options available to investors […]

  • Qatar Airways says regulator grounds 13 of its Airbus A350s over surface issue

    Qatar Airways has been instructed by its regulator to ground 13 Airbus A350 planes due a faster than expected deterioration of the fuselage surface below the paint on the jets. Qatar Airways has been locked in a months-long public dispute with Airbus, insisting it would not take any deliveries of the carbon-composite widebody jet until the problem was resolved. "With this latest development, we sincerely expect that Airbus treats this matter with the proper attention that it requires," Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said in a statement announcing the regulator's grounding of the jets.

  • Annaly Capital Increases Exposure to Credit Risk as Agency Spreads Widen

    As the economy recovers from COVID-19-related disruptions, investors are beginning to pay a lot more attention to the Federal Reserve and how its actions will affect their portfolios. Nowhere is this more of a concern than in the mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) space, where companies like Annaly Capital (NYSE: NLY) are positioning themselves for when the Fed starts to reduce its purchases of mortgage-backed securities. Annaly recently reported second-quarter earnings and gave an update on how it is preparing for the end of Fed asset purchases.

  • Keyera Corp. Announces 2021 Second Quarter Results

    Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) ("Keyera") announced its 2021 second quarter financial results today, the highlights of which are included in this news release. To view the MD&A and financial statements, visit either Keyera's website or Keyera's filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

  • Institutions are Hedging their Bets with Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM)

    Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)might be on the verge of reversing the trend. After a massive 10-bagger run in 2020, the stock started drifting lower, undoing some of the parabolic move up. Yet, in July, it set what might be a higher low. Today we will examine the ownership structure of the company and elaborate why we believe that the institutional investors are hedging their broad market bets with Zoom Video Communications.