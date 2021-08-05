US Business Investment to Support Marginal Gains for Computers & Peripherals

High 2020 base year to offset most growth through 2025 as consumers spent on technology for home during the pandemic

CLEVELAND, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- US demand for computers and peripherals at the manufacturer level is forecast to see minimal annual gains in nominal terms through 2025, according to Computers & Peripherals: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Demand registered a high 2020 base year as consumers purchased technology at above-trend rates for working and schooling at home, which will offset most gains over the forecast period. Nevertheless, suppliers will benefit from growth in consumer spending on electronic devices as disposable income levels rise, as well as increased investment by businesses. Nonresidential fixed investment in information processing equipment is expected to continue on a healthy growth track, increasing 4.4% annually to 2025 as businesses update servers and expand storage capacity to meet expanding technology needs.

Freedonia Group logo

Shipments of computers and peripherals from US facilities are forecast to increase 1.8% yearly. Increasing demand for storage, which has a more robust manufacturing presence than other segments, will support growth. US output will also be supported by producers that offer premium, higher-performance, and/or specialized products as well as greater customization. However, continued competition from low-labor-cost regions, particularly Asia, will restrain faster gains.

These and other key insights are featured in Computers & Peripherals: United States. This report forecasts to 2021 and 2025 US computer and peripherals demand and shipments in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level. Total demand and shipments at the manufacturer level are segmented by product in terms of:

computers

storage

peripherals

Total demand at the customer level is segmented by market as follows:

business

consumer

government

To illustrate historical trends, total demand, total shipments, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2010 to 2020.

Story continues

Smartphones, network equipment, external audio speakers, videogame consoles, and accessories such as cable sets and switches are excluded from the scope of this report. Components of storage solutions (e.g., memory semiconductor chips, magnetic recording media, and optical recording media) are also excluded. Furthermore, electronic controllers and processors colloquially referred to as computers – such as the computer chips in motor vehicles, appliances, and commercial and industrial equipment – are semiconductors and are thus outside the scope of this report. Re-exports of computers and peripherals are excluded from demand and trade figures.

This report includes the results of a proprietary national online consumer survey of US adults (age 18+). This Freedonia Focus Reports National Survey has a sample size of approximately 2,000, screened for response quality, and representative of the US population on the demographic measures of age, gender, geographic region, race/ethnicity, household income, and the presence/absence of children in the household.

More information about the report is available at:

https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Computers-Peripherals-United-States-FF80047/?progid=91541

About Freedonia Focus Reports

Each month, The Freedonia Group – a division of MarketResearch.com – publishes over 20 new or updated Freedonia Focus Reports, providing fresh, unbiased analysis on a wide variety of markets and industries. Published in 20-30 pages, Focus Report coverage ranges from raw materials to finished manufactured goods and related services such as freight and construction. Additional Consumer Goods reports can be purchased at Freedonia Focus Reports or MarketResearch.com.

Analysis is intended to guide the busy reader through pertinent topics in rapid succession, including:

total historical market size and industry output

segmentation by products and markets

identification of market drivers, constraints, and key indicators

segment-by-segment outlook in five-year forecasts

a survey of the supply base

suggested resources for further study

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.842.2400

cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-business-investment-to-support-marginal-gains-for-computers--peripherals-301349727.html

SOURCE The Freedonia Group