U.S. markets close in 4 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,992.57
    -6.52 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,936.27
    -366.34 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,075.83
    -3.33 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,881.56
    -5.47 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.04
    +0.18 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,915.50
    -6.20 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.16
    -0.22 (-0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0792
    -0.0035 (-0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5200
    +0.0090 (+0.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2261
    +0.0065 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2400
    -0.2010 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,165.00
    +189.33 (+0.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.17
    +0.32 (+0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,832.24
    -27.83 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,138.68
    +316.36 (+1.23%)
     

US Business Jet Market - SIZE, SHARE, COVID-19 IMPACT & FORECASTS UP TO 2028

ReportLinker
·2 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The US Business Jet Market is projected to register a CAGR of 2.32%. Key Highlights. Largest Market by Body Type - Large Jet : The increasing number of HNWIs and UHNWIs is driving the demand for large business jets.

New York, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Business Jet Market - SIZE, SHARE, COVID-19 IMPACT & FORECASTS UP TO 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381480/?utm_source=GNW

Fastest-growing Market by Body Type - Light Jet : Regional air travel and the capability to access remote airports/locations are making light jets more attractive to customers, therefore driving their demand in the market.

Key Market Trends

Large Jet is the largest segment by Body Type.

The US business aviation is part of general aviation that contributes around USD 150 billion annually to the US economy. The fleet of the US accounted for 58% of the world’s business aviation, and the country holds around 89% of the private jets in the North American region. In 2021, the number of UHNWI individuals surged to approximately 13% in the country and aided in procuring business jets.
Out of the business jet deliveries delivered over the historical period from 2016 to 2021, light jets constitute around 49%, when compared to mid-size jets and large jets with 29% and 22%, respectively.
During and after the COVID-19 pandemic, the safer way of traveling has become one of the major criteria for high net-worth individuals in the country, which resulted in the increased utilization of private jets. The same trend is expected to continue over the next few years. In terms of deliveries, in 2021, the US accounted for almost 91% of North America’s total business jet deliveries.
In 2021, Textron became the leading player in deliveries with 132 aircraft, while Gulfstream Aerospace was in the second position with 69 deliveries. Cirrus Aircraft, Bombardier, Embraer, Honda Group, and Pilatus Aircraft were the other major players, with 61, 49, 52, 34, and 21 deliveries in the country. Around 3500+ business jets are expected to be delivered in the country during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The US Business Jet Market is fairly consolidated, with the top five companies occupying 92.21%. The major players in this market are Bombardier Inc., Dassault Aviation, Embraer, General Dynamics Corporation and Textron Inc. (sorted alphabetically).

Additional Benefits:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format
3 months of analyst support
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381480/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Davos 2023: Palantir CEO predicts hiring while preparing for economic slowdown

    Palantir Technologies Inc is still looking to grow its headcount even as it scrutinizes its spending and confronts economic uncertainty, its chief executive told Reuters. The U.S. software company in 2023 expects to add a couple hundred people to its roughly 3,500 staff, in line with prior years of expansion just as peers in the technology industry are firing people, CEO Alex Karp said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos. Vociferously contrarian, the company for years planned for war, political upheaval and a souring economy - though not a pandemic, "the only disaster I think we did not predict," Karp said, joking that Palantir had "a basement filled with things prepared (but) no masks."

  • Didi Wins Approval to Restart New User Registration for Ride-Hailing Service

    Didi Global said it obtained approval from the Chinese cybersecurity regulator to resume new user registration for its ride-hailing service.

  • OPEC leaves oil-demand forecast unchanged

    The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Tuesday left its forecast for global oil-demand growth unchanged, but noted that hte outlook “remains surrounded by uncertainties including global economic developments, shifts in COVID-19 containment policies, and geopolitical tensions.” OPEC said it left its estimate of 2022 demand growth unchanged at 2.5 million barrels a day. The outlook for 2023 was also unchanged at growth of 2.2 million barrels a day.

  • Oil Prices Climb After Chinese Growth Data, OPEC Report

    China’s reopening from its Covid-19 restrictions is expected to be the main driver of increased oil demand this year.

  • AbbVie, Eli Lilly Leave UK's Voluntary Medicines Pricing Agreement Over Increasing Prices

    The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) said pharmaceutical giants AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) and Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) have withdrawn from Britain's voluntary medicines pricing agreement. Companies are increasingly arguing that it is no longer possible to justify the UK's "voluntary scheme" to global boardrooms and investors as repayment rates in 2023 have surged to 26.5% of revenue due to failings in the existing scheme's design. The news follows a wider industry warn

  • Carmakers signal end of shortages after two years of runaway prices

    The world’s biggest car maker is ramping up production after three years of disruption, adding to hopes of cheaper cars and shorter waiting times for drivers.

  • Billion-Dollar Deal Means Travel Is Back -- but Boeing Isn't Getting a Dime

    The year started with a holiday airline meltdown: Popular U.S. carrier Southwest Airlines left tens of thousands of passengers without flights. Issues with technology, overbooking, unruly passengers, and ostensibly unanticipated air travel demand have been pushing nearly every airline to its breaking point. Boeing has notoriously struggled with constraints in the aforementioned capacities, confirming 2023 will be "tough," as it grapples with shortages and misappropriated company resources.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Peabody Energy, Alliance Resource Partners, CONSOL Energy and Warrior Met Col

    Peabody Energy, Alliance Resource Partners, CONSOL Energy and Warrior Met Col are part of the Zacks Industry outlook article.

  • 3 Great Foreign Companies to Invest In Right Now

    Sure, many U.S. stocks look cheap after the 2022 bear market; however, investors shouldn't restrict themselves to just U.S. stocks. It's always surprising to see how cheap leading semiconductor stocks can get whenever there's a downcycle in the industry, considering the importance and growth outlook for semiconductors over the long term. Yes, the chip industry is seeing a big inventory correction in both PCs and low-end mobile phones coming off the pandemic, but if one thinks about the rise of artificial intelligence, such as the recent release of ChatGPT, the energy transition to EVs and the smart grid, the Metaverse, and cloud and edge computing, all of these applications need lots and lots of semiconductors to work.

  • Toyota says it could produce 10.6 million vehicles in 2023

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp on Monday said it could produce as many as 10.6 million vehicles this year, while warning of downward risk to its projection from the possible impact of issues such as parts supply shortages and COVID-19. The car giant said that it saw a downside risk of about 10% on that baseline production volume - a value which did not constitute a formal production target for this calendar year - on risks such as shortages in chips supply or the spread of COVID-19. The purpose of disclosing the baseline figure was to make it easier for suppliers to draw up management plans, a Toyota executive said.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • 3 Tech Stocks Approved by Warren Buffett

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett used to have a reputation for being somewhat averse to the technology sector. Through his years of market-crushing performance, the famously successful investor generally preferred to put his company's money behind businesses with streamlined models operating in relatively simple industries, and tech companies have a reputation for complexity. In fact, Berkshire has more equity holdings in technology companies than any other sector -- and by a substantial margin.

  • JPMorgan Chase Will Be Able to Resume Share Repurchases Earlier Than Expected

    In the back half of 2022, several large banks including JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) had to pause share repurchases as they prepared for higher regulatory capital requirements this year and in 2024. It initially looked like it would take JPMorgan Chase some time to build the necessary capital it would need to then resume share repurchases. Share repurchases have become a big reason why investors buy large bank stocks, so this is certainly a good sign.

  • India Now Buying 33 Times More Russian Oil Than a Year Earlier

    (Bloomberg) -- India bought a record amount of Russian oil last month, with the country importing a whopping 33 times more than a year earlier. Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyThe world’s third-biggest crude importer purchase

  • Norway’s Gas Bonanza Set to Boost Already Gigantic Oil Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Norway’s windfall natural gas revenue drove the nation’s exports to a record last year in a boon for its $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soon’The Nordic cou

  • India's Russian oil binge drags down OPEC's share to lowest in 2022

    Russia became the third-largest oil supplier to India in 2022, making up about 15% of total purchases, dragging down OPEC's share to the lowest in more than a decade, data obtained from industry sources show. Refiners in India, the world's third-biggest oil consumer and importer, have been gorging on Russian oil sold at a discount after some Western companies shunned buying from Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine last February. In 2021, Russia was at the 17th spot, supplying about 1% of India's overall imports.

  • Fission Announces Tier 1 Economics for PLS with Feasibility Study: Lower Initial CAPEX, Increased Mine Life, NPV and IRR

    FISSION URANIUM CORP. ("Fission" or "the company") is pleased to announce the results of a Feasibility Study conducted by Tetra Tech Canada Inc. ("Tetra Tech") and titled "Feasibility Study on the Patterson Lake South Property" (the "FS") for its PLS property in Canada's Athabasca Basin region.

  • China Posts Record Fossil Fuel Output as Security Trumps Climate

    (Bloomberg) -- Fossil fuel production in China soared in 2022, with coal and gas hitting record highs, as environmental targets took a back seat to energy security after a tumultuous year for prices. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Population Shrinks for First Time Since 1960s in Seismic ShiftChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsMicrosoft to Add ChatGPT to Azure Cloud Services ‘Soon’Larry Fink Says ESG Narrative Has Become Ugly, PersonalEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futur

  • 15 Largest Plastic Manufacturing Companies in the World

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 largest plastic manufacturing companies in the world. If you want to skip our analysis of the plastic industry, you can go directly to 5 Largest Plastic Manufacturing Companies in the World. The plastic manufacturing industry produces a variety of plastic products for a range of different uses, […]

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Lenovo Group, HP, Dell Technologies and Apple

    Lenovo Group, HP, Dell Technologies and Apple are part of the Zacks top Analyst Blog.