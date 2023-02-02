U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,139.75
    +7.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,065.00
    -83.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,514.50
    +100.25 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,965.40
    -3.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.97
    +0.56 (+0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,968.00
    +25.20 (+1.30%)
     

  • Silver

    24.26
    +0.66 (+2.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1023
    +0.0029 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    -0.1320 (-3.74%)
     

  • Vix

    17.87
    -1.53 (-7.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2387
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5300
    -0.3950 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,923.85
    +823.00 (+3.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    545.50
    +302.82 (+124.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,761.11
    -10.59 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,392.17
    +45.29 (+0.17%)
     

US cannabis vaping leader AVD prevails over CCELL in USITC patent decision

·1 min read

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A US International Trade Commission administrative law judge ruled Wednesday in favor of Seattle, Washington-based Next Level Ventures (dba: AVD, Advanced Vapor Devices, avd710.com) in a patent infringement investigation initiated by Shenzhen Smoore, the Chinese parent company of CCELL.

USITC administrative law judge rules in favor of AVD in patent dispute with Smoore's CCELL.

Of the three patents asserted at USITC by Shenzhen Smoore, Chief Administrative Law Judge Clark Cheney found no violation by AVD's cartridges, components, or products under Section 337 of the US Tariff Act of 1930. Wednesday's final Initial Determination is subject to review by the full Commission.

Media contact:
James Richardson, james.richardson@dentons.com

About Advanced Vapor Devices

AVD, the Seattle, Washington-based cannabis vaporizer manufacturer and distributor, is the partner of choice for leading plant-based oil brands and is known for producing reliable products that do not easily leak or break. Advanced technology and design built around AVD's proprietary ceramic core deliver true-to-the-strain flavors that provide a premium user experience. Learn more at AVD710.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-cannabis-vaping-leader-avd-prevails-over-ccell-in-usitc-patent-decision-301736861.html

SOURCE Advanced Vapor Devices

Recommended Stories

  • Do MESB Berhad's (KLSE:MESB) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • Lotus Resources Limited's (ASX:LOT) Shift From Loss To Profit

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Lotus Resources Limited's ( ASX:LOT ) business as it appears the company...

  • Facebook's VR Division Lost $13.72 Billion In 2022

    Facebook’s parent company, Meta, is having a decent day today after beating revenue and user activity forecasts for its final fiscal quarter of 2022. But its VR division isn’t helping the company make money. In fact, it’s costing the company billions in losses.

  • Major takeaways from Oregon Ducks strong close to the 2023 recruiting class

    Oregon sits atop the Pac-12 for a fifth-straight year, and Dan Lanning's knack for stealing players away from USC in California continues.

  • Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript January 31, 2023 Operator: Good day, everyone, and welcome to Pfizer’s Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Today’s call is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Chris Stevo, Senior Vice President and Chief Investor Relations Officer. Please go […]

  • Ukraine is using Palantir's software for 'targeting,' CEO says

    Data analytics company Palantir is "responsible for most of the targeting in Ukraine," Chief Executive Alex Karp said Wednesday, elaborating on the U.S. company's work with Kyiv since Russia's invasion last year. Its software helps Ukraine target, for instance, tanks and artillery, a Palantir spokesperson said. The remarks are some of Karp's most direct yet on how Palantir, which got its start two decades ago supporting U.S. intelligence services, is aiding Ukraine's war effort.

  • Amazon's Ring Is Building A Mini Security Drone That Can Fly Around Your House

    Ring revolutionized the home security industry with its namesake doorbell. The startup initially catapulted to mainstream attention after it showed up on the popular startup investing show “Shark Tank.” It originally was called Doorbot but rebranded to Ring shortly after its “Shark Tank” debut. The startup didn’t get an investment from any sharks, but it did manage to get acquired by Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) for $1 billion. Since it’s been under the Amazon umbrella, Ring has released a num

  • FedEx stock jumps as company announces plans to cut 10% of certain management jobs

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss FedEx's job cut plans and how the stock is reacting.

  • Tech layoffs may be continuing, but these skills are still in high demand

    Tech titans including Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta (META) IBM (IBM) and Amazon (AMZN) have announced thousands of job cuts in recent months, as the sector attempts to meet a changing macro environment. While layoffs continue, however, companies such as Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) (GOOG) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) are also increasing their efforts around AI, reflecting a broader trend in tech. Microsoft, for its part, is making a multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI, maker of the ChatGPT tool.

  • White House blasts Exxon over historical $56 billion annual profit

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House on Tuesday expressed outrage on Tuesday at Exxon Mobil Corp's record net profit in 2022 of $56 billion, a historical high not just for the company but for the entire Western oil industry. Oil majors are expected to break their own annual records due to high prices and soaring demand, pushing their combined take to near $200 billion. The scale has brought renewed criticism of the oil industry and sparked calls for more countries to levy windfall profit taxes on the companies.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

    These growth stocks are down more than 50%, creating an attractive buying opportunity for patient investors.

  • Intel cuts CEO pay by 25% as a chip glut wipes out profits—and even middle managers will take a salary hit

    Intel is slashing its CEO pay by 25%—but cuts aren't just limited to executives.

  • Telecommunications firm Brightspeed moves into new Charlotte HQ at Vantage South End (PHOTOS)

    Charlotte-based telecommunications firm Brightspeed has officially opened its new headquarters in South End as part of a larger expansion initiative.

  • Yes, Retirement Catch-Up Contributions Get Bigger But Watch Out For These Tax Changes

    The benefits of aging include senior discounts, wisdom gained from experience and – when it comes to retirement saving – catch-up contributions. Anyone 50 and older have the option to contribute extra cash to a wide variety of retirement accounts. And … Continue reading → The post Retirement Catch-Up Contributions Get Bigger But Beware These Tax Changes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried barred from contacting FTX employees, using Signal

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge on Wednesday temporarily barred FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried from contacting current or former employees of the cryptocurrency exchange or his Alameda Research hedge fund, and from using encrypted messaging tools including Signal. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan came after federal prosecutors in Manhattan said Bankman-Fried might tamper with witnesses or destroy evidence in his criminal fraud case. Prosecutors last week cited a Signal message Bankman-Fried sent on Jan. 15 to the general counsel of the FTX U.S. affiliate, referred to in court papers as "Witness-1."

  • Google layoffs: Worker on maternity leave says she found out she’d been sacked while feeding her newborn at 4:30 a.m.

    Google parent company Alphabet recently announced it would be laying off around 12,000 people.

  • Coca-Cola bottling company eyes Moore Co. for expansion

    The tract of land sits along Carolina Road – near where it intersects N.C. Highway 211 – and within Iron Horse Industrial Park. During an Aberdeen Town Council meeting on Jan. 23, the board instructed the town clerk to research the sufficiency of a petition to annex the land, which is a customary step in the process of developing land. The proposed investment is another signal of Moore County's rapid growth as the Sandhills region continues to attract new residents and businesses.

  • Oil dives $3 after U.S. EIA reports big builds in U.S. crude, fuel stocks

    (Reuters) -Oil prices settled lower on Wednesday after sliding more than $3 a barrel in the session after U.S. government data showed big builds in crude oil, gasoline and distillate inventories and OPEC and its allies stuck to their output policy. Brent crude futures settled down $2.62, or 3.1%, at $82.84 a barrel while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) U.S. crude futures fell $2.46, or 3.1% to settle at $76.41. U.S. crude oil and fuel inventories rose last week to their highest levels since June 2021, the Energy Information Administration said, as demand remained weak.

  • Your Lululemon Faves May Not be Around for Long

    This week, sportswear giant Nike filed a lawsuit accusing lululemon of infringing on its patents in the shoe line that the Vancouver-based activewear company launched last spring. After years of selling exclusively clothing, accessories and the odd yoga mat, lululemon expanded into the world of footwear with a running shoe it dubbed Blissfeel last March. According to the lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court, certain knitted elements, webbing and tubular structures are too similar to ones that had been used by Nike earlier.

  • Denver oilfield giant says profits, healthy fracking market are here to stay

    Oil producer discipline, steady global demand and an embargo on Russian crude likely to keep the market tight even in a downturn, CEO says.