US Capital Global Securities Launches $3 Million Convertible Note Offering for FanFood, Inc.

US Capital Global
·4 min read

Opportunity to invest in a company offering contactless mobile app ordering solutions at over 300 locations, including the suites at Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs, is now open to eligible investors.

From concession stands to on-premise restaurants, this is the easiest and quickest way to take contactless mobile orders. Fully customizable for pickup, delivery to seat and table service.

San Francisco, California, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global Securities LLC, an affiliate of US Capital Global, is offering eligible investors an investment opportunity of up to $3 million in FanFood, Inc. (“FanFood”). FanFood is a turnkey mobile ordering platform provider offering cashless and contactless services at facilities and events across a broad spectrum, including sports, education, hospitality, live events, dining, and management. The company offers customized food ordering solutions through its online and mobile app at over 300 locations, including the suites at Wrigley Field, home of Major League Baseball team the Chicago Cubs.

With offices in San Francisco, Las Vegas, Abu Dhabi, and London, US Capital Global is a full-service global private financial group with an established track record in investment banking, asset management, and capital formation services. All securities are offered by the group through its FINRA-member, SEC-registered broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

Since FanFood’s launch in 2016, its platform has been serving both event attendees and foodservice operators by providing a streamlined order fulfilment process that reduces wait times, elevates the experience for patrons, and boosts sales and revenue for operators. Its cashless, contactless user experience focuses on on-demand convenience for patrons and efficiency for the operator.

“At a time when most businesses have been suffering under the weight of closures and restrictions caused by the pandemic, we’re proud to announce that over the past year FanFood has signed up 253 new partners,” said Carson Goodale, CSO and co-founder at FanFood. “Furthermore, as restrictions relax and venues increase in capacity, we expect a significant jump in order volume (gross merchandise value) through our platform. This $3 million convertible note offering aims to support FanFood’s continued rapid expansion across the United States and abroad.”

“FanFood is an excellent example of a company well-positioned to serve society’s pressing needs, while demonstrating a strong capacity to adapt and thrive in the current circumstances,” said Charles Towle, CEO at US Capital Global Securities. “FanFood’s commission-free, efficient, and smart solution to in-venue food ordering has generated an increased order value of 32% for partners, while reducing operating costs by 15% and customer waiting time by 75%. If you are interested in FanFood, the opportunity to participate in this $3 million convertible note offering is now open to eligible investors.”


About FanFood, Inc.

Headquartered in Chicago, FanFood is a technology company providing an online and mobile ordering platform to offer cashless and contactless services at facilities and events of all types and sizes. The company’s platform enables customers to order food and beverages prior to an event or directly from their seats via express pickup or in-seat delivery, supporting a hygiene-conscious society in a mobile-oriented world. FanFood operates in over 300 locations worldwide, from professional sports venues and theaters to corporate events, resorts, high schools, and local attractions. www.fanfoodapp.com


About US Capital Global

US Capital Global Securities LLC (“USCGS”) is the FINRA-member broker-dealer division of US Capital Global that acts as placement agent for growth-stage companies, projects, and investment funds. Since 1998, US Capital Global has been committed to providing lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors, using the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation. US Capital Global entities manage direct investment funds and provide wealth management and capital raise services. USCGS or its affiliates may provide advice to, be compensated by, may have other business relationships with, or may from time to time acquire, hold or sell a position in the securities of the issuers mentioned herein. Any such offer or solicitation shall be made only pursuant to the confidential private placement memorandum. View USCGS’ Form CRS at www.uscgs.com/crs.html.

To learn more about this investment opportunity, email Lisa Terk, Senior Investment Officer, at lterk@uscapglobal.com or call +1 415-889-1026.

Attachment

CONTACT: Vanessa Guajardo US Capital Global +1 415 889 1045 media@uscapglobal.com


