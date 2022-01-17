US Casino Gaming (Commercial, Tribal, Limited Stakes, iGaming) Market 2021-2025 Featuring BetAmerica, Boyd Gaming, Caesars Entertainment, Foxwoods Resort Casino, MGM Resorts Int'l, and More

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Casino Gaming Market in US 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The casino gaming market in the US is forecast to grow by $11.42 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the growth in spending capability of customers and easing of government regulations. The study identifies the increase in penetration of online casino gaming as one of the prime reasons driving the casino gaming market in US growth during the next few years.

This report on casino gaming market in the US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current us market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The casino gaming market in the US is segmented as below:

By Type Commercial Tribal Limited Stakes iGaming

By Platform Traditional Online



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading casino gaming market in US vendors that include:

BetAmerica

Boyd Gaming Corp.

Caesars Entertainment Corp.

Foxwoods Resort Casino

INTRALOT SA

Las Vegas Sands Corp.

MGM Resorts International

Palms Casino Resort

Penn National Gaming Inc.

Wynn Resorts Ltd.

Also, the casino gaming market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

