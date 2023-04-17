The US Casino Gaming Market is forecast to grow by $13.26 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.53% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Casino Gaming Market in US 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the casino gaming market in US and is forecast to grow by $13.26 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.53% during the forecast period.

Our report on the casino gaming market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in spending capability of customers, increase in penetration of online casino gaming, and easing of government regulations.



The casino gaming market in US is segmented as below:

By Type

• Commercial

• Tribal

• Limited stakes

• iGaming



By Platform

• Traditional

• Online



This study identifies public image enhancement as one of the prime reasons driving the casino gaming market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing popularity of reconfigurable electronic gaming machines and adoption of VR in casino gaming will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the casino gaming market in US covers the following areas:

• Casino gaming market sizing

• Casino gaming market forecast

• Casino gaming market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading casino gaming market vendors that include Angel Group Co. Ltd., Bet365 Group Ltd., Caesars Entertainment Inc., Churchill Downs Inc., DraftKings Inc., Eclipse Gaming Systems, Entain Plc, Everi Holdings Inc., Fertitta Entertainment Inc., Incredible Technologies Inc., International Game Technology plc, INTRALOT SA, Kindred Group Plc, Konami Group Corp., Light and Wonder Inc., PENN Entertainment Inc., PlayAGS Inc., Rye Park LLC, Universal Entertainment Corp., and Aristocrat Leisure Ltd. Also, the casino gaming market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

