U.S. markets open in 1 hour 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,588.00
    +12.25 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,705.00
    +83.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,043.25
    +54.75 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,212.80
    +7.60 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.38
    +1.88 (+2.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,772.80
    +10.10 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    22.33
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1296
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.84
    -4.28 (-13.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3276
    -0.0026 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.3100
    +0.1010 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,962.39
    +397.38 (+0.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,454.90
    +16.02 (+1.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,161.61
    +32.40 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,029.57
    +276.20 (+1.00%)
     
COMING UP:

November jobs report: Payrolls likely grew by 550,000 and unemployment rate fell to 4.5%

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

US challenges Nvidia takeover of chip designer Arm

·1 min read
Nvidia logo on building
Nvidia had hoped the deal would be completed by March 2022 but that now looks unlikely

The US Federal Trade Commission has challenged the proposed takeover of chip designer Arm by Nvidia.

The FTC said the proposed acquisition would give Nvidia too much control over computing technology that competitors rely on.

Arm licenses its designs and technology to big tech companies, including Apple, Qualcomm, Sony and Samsung.

Nvidia said it would "work to demonstrate that this transaction will benefit the industry".

The company produces high-performance graphics cards for gaming, chips for mobile computing and also develops software and artificial-intelligence systems.

Originally a British firm, Arm was sold to Japan's SoftBank in 2016.

Nvidia announced its planned takeover in September 2020, but the deal has faced scrutiny and legal challenges from regulators, including inquiries in the UK and Europe.

The US watchdog said: "The proposed merger would give Nvidia the ability and incentive to use its control of this technology to undermine its competitors, reducing competition and ultimately resulting in reduced product quality, reduced innovation, higher prices, and less choice."

Nvidia had promised to maintain Arm's open-licensing model, retain the brand, keep the company based in the UK and hire more staff.

Recommended Stories

  • FTC sues Nvidia to block $40B Arm deal, calling it the largest ever semiconductor chip merger

    The FTC on Thursday filed suit against Nvidia to block its proposed acquisition of Arm.

  • Enbridge Has $2 Billion Burning a Hole in Its Pockets

    Canadian midstream giant Enbridge is expecting to have a $2 billion problem in 2022. How will it solve the dilemma?

  • Buy These 3 SPAC Stocks Before They Jump 50% (Or More), Say Analysts

    They’ve been making headlines in recent months, and for plenty of reason. The SPAC, or special acquisition company, is exactly what its name suggests: a company formed specifically to make an acquisition. In essence, a SPAC is a shell company, flush with funds, that is formed to seek a merger target. The target company is typically a small- to mid-cap player that wants to go public, but lacks cash. The SPAC provides the cash. Wall Street analysts aren’t just commenting on the trend; they are loo

  • Nvidia’s Plan to Become the King of Chip Design Hits the Rocks

    (Bloomberg) -- When Nvidia Corp. announced plans to buy Arm Ltd. in September 2020, the deal was more than just the chip industry’s largest-ever acquisition -- the company said it would supercharge the technology found in everything from cars to smartphones.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Ghost Signs’ Haunt London’s Reviving NeighborhoodsReliving the New York Subway Map DebateThe Hot New Trend For Hedge Funds Is—Finally—Female FoundersAutomating the War on Noise PollutionChina Cash Flowed Through Congo

  • Nvidia Can Live Without Arm

    Chip maker’s fortunes have been soaring on its own performance, and adding a major licensing business was likely to bring more trouble than it was worth.

  • Shares in shell company taking Trump’s social media startup public briefly soar 21%

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition, the SPAC planning to bring former President Donald Trump's new company public, spiked Thursday by as much as 21%.

  • Grab Plunges 21% After Altimeter Deal Caps Biggest SPAC Merger

    (Bloomberg) -- Grab Holdings Ltd., Southeast Asia’s biggest ride-hailing and delivery company, fell sharply in its first day of trading after completing its merger with Altimeter Growth Corp., the largest deal yet for a special purpose acquisition company.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Ghost Signs’ Haunt London’s Reviving NeighborhoodsReliving the New York Subway Map DebateAutomating the War on Noise PollutionChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targ

  • U.S. Sues to Block Nvidia’s $40 Billion Chip Takeover of Arm

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. antitrust officials sued to block chipmaker Nvidia Corp.’s proposed $40 billion takeover of Arm Ltd., saying the deal would hobble innovation in semiconductors and undermine Nvidia’s rivals.Most Read from BloombergReliving the New York Subway Map Debate‘Ghost Signs’ Haunt London’s Reviving NeighborhoodsChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s CroniesAutomating the War on Noise Pollution‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransThe Federal Tr

  • 3 REITs You Shouldn't Give Up on Just Yet

    Things are changing in the office market, but these companies are well-positioned to deal with the shifts and prosper long term.

  • Fertitta Entertainment seeks to terminate deal with blank-check co.

    However, Fast Acquisition says Fertitta Entertainment does not have the right to terminate the deal.

  • Clinigen in Advanced Talks on Bid from Triton; Stock Surges

    (Bloomberg) -- Clinigen Group Plc shares surged after the U.K. specialty pharmaceutical company said it’s in advanced talks with Triton Investment Management Ltd. over a takeover bid.Most Read from BloombergReliving the New York Subway Map Debate‘Ghost Signs’ Haunt London’s Reviving NeighborhoodsChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransAutomating the War on Noise PollutionTriton made a non-binding indicative prop

  • Carlyle Acquires 50% Stake in Medical-Device Maker Resonetics

    (Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group Inc. has acquired a 50% stake in medical-device manufacturer Resonetics in a deal that values the target company at about $2.25 billion.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Ghost Signs’ Haunt London’s Reviving NeighborhoodsReliving the New York Subway Map DebateThe Hot New Trend For Hedge Funds Is—Finally—Female FoundersAutomating the War on Noise PollutionChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies“One of our big theses is providing outsourced services to

  • Saint-Gobain Considers Acquisition of GCP Applied Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- French building materials maker Cie. de Saint-Gobain is among suitors considering a potential acquisition of GCP Applied Technologies Inc., people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergReliving the New York Subway Map Debate‘Ghost Signs’ Haunt London’s Reviving NeighborhoodsChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransAutomating the War on Noise PollutionSaint-Gobain has been studying a

  • U.S. FTC sues to block Nvidia deal to buy Arm

    SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block U.S. chip company Nvidia Corp's more than $80 billion planned acquisition of British chip technology provider Arm, adding to already significant global regulatory challenges of the deal. British regulators said last month they would launch an in-depth probe of the deal, and it is also under scrutiny in the European Union. Arm licenses its chip architecture and blueprints to major chipmakers Apple Inc, Qualcomm Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, underpinning the global smartphone ecosystem.

  • Digital World Acquisition Corp. shares jump 24% after report of $1 billion fundraising target

    Shares in Digital World Acquisition Corp. , a special-purpose acquisition company that has agreed to merge with a media property being developed by former President Donald Trump, increased more than 24% in after-hours trading Wednesday, after a report that the entity is seeking to raise up to $1 billion.

  • Denver bank makes first acquisition, brings its total assets to $1.2 billion

    The Denver bank said that, while this is its first acquisition, it will be on the lookout for new opportunities.

  • US sues to block chipmaker Nvidia's $40 bn merger with UK's Arm

    US regulators filed a lawsuit Thursday to block the $40-billion merger of graphics chip star Nvidia with mobile chip technology powerhouse Arm Ltd, fearing it would undermine competition.

  • Univest continues march into Central Pa. with insurance brokerage acquisition

    Univest Financial has made its ninth acquisition in the insurance industry, a move that continues it march westward in Pennsylvania.

  • Permira Nears Deal for U.K. Blood Plasma Lab BPL

    (Bloomberg) -- Permira is nearing a deal to buy U.K.-based blood-plasma firm Bio Products Laboratory Ltd. from China’s Creat Group Corp., according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Ghost Signs’ Haunt London’s Reviving NeighborhoodsReliving the New York Subway Map DebateThe Hot New Trend For Hedge Funds Is—Finally—Female FoundersAutomating the War on Noise PollutionChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s CroniesThe British private equity firm could an

  • Can the UK really force Facebook to sell Giphy?

    The UK’s antitrust regulator ruled on Nov. 30 that Meta Platforms, Facebook’s parent company, must sell Giphy, a GIF database and search engine it purchased for $315 million in 2020. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said that the acquisition could harm British social media users and advertisers. The CMA found that Meta’s control of Giphy could negatively affect competitors like TikTok, Twitter, and Snapchat if Meta denied them access or required more data from competitors.