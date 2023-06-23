The US Is Charging Ahead For Its EV Future

Although the U.S. is still unable to compete in China in terms of EVs, but it is doing everything it can to change that. However, when looked at from a different angle, the U.S. is home to the EV king, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA). Although competition is intensifying, Tesla is the one who wrote the EV rules while the world’s largest car manufacturer, the Japanese Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM) is trying hard to get inside the EV game. Meanwhile, the U.S. is charging ahead to build the EV charging infrastructure and next-generation EV battery.

A Charging Milestone

The U.S. made a big step towards its all-electric future when Ford Motor (NYSE: F) and General Motors (NYSE: GM) agreed to adopt Tesla’s charging standard and by doing so, gained entry to its extraordinary charging network, a move that was soon followed by Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN)- backed Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) who is the first automaker to bring an electric pickup to the roads, beating even Tesla whose Cybertruck should arrive by year-end. By the looks of it, Tesla is about to change the industry’s charging standard. Worksport Ltd (NASDAQ: WKSP) who will be delivering the world’s first solar-powered tonneau cover, Solis, that is designed together with COR, the company’s newly improved remote battery system, has a U.S. manufacturing facility all set up at Western New York.

Worksport Is Applying For An Ambitious Certification

Worksport revealed recently that with its 220,000 square feet factory in the U.S., it will be applying for an internationally recognized standard for quality management systems. That means that someday, top quality and innovative EV equipment will be coming from the U.S. Worksports will soon be delivering its industry-leading light truck tonneau covers, with updates about ground-breaking SOLIS solar-powered tonneau covers and COR hot-swap battery system that will undoubtedly enhance the EV grid.

Ford Got A Mammoth Loan From The Government To Support Its Battery Development

On Thursday, Ford revealed it be gaining a conditional loan of $9.2 billion from the US Department of Energy to support the construction of three massive EV battery factories. This is the biggest government backing for a U.S. automaker since the 2009 financial crisis.

The Bottom Line

At the present moment, the U.S. is far from competing with China on the EV front. However, it is planting the right seeds for that to change – and if it succeds to bring top quality and game changing products to the EV table, like Tesla-made supercharging network, Worksport-made solar-powered tonneau cover and remote battery system, along with new generation battery that is on everyone’s mind and is one of Tesla's biggest promises as it is key to global EV adoption, it seems that the U.S. has a reasonable shot to turn things in its favor someday.

DISCLAIMER: This content is for informational purposes only. It is not intended as investing advice.

