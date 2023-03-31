Here Are the US Chipmakers Most Exposed to Escalating Tensions With China

(Bloomberg) -- China’s cybersecurity review of Micron Technology Inc. could jeopardize the 11% of revenue America’s largest memory chipmaker derives from the country, but there are other US semiconductor makers more at risk.

Micron’s footprint in the country pales in comparison with that of Qualcomm Inc., which gets 64% of its sales from the world’s second-largest economy, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Micron is a key supplier to a range of tech companies. Any move by the Chinese government to expand its focus to other US firms will threaten Micron’s peers while exacerbating supply chain woes, given that much of the world’s electronics and component systems come through Chinese factories.

“While China may only be 10.8% of Micron’s direct sales, they sell to so many other companies,” said Paula Penkal, senior semiconductor analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “If China really wants its crackdown, it could potentially span a broader portfolio.”

