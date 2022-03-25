U.S. markets close in 5 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,523.59
    +3.43 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,799.22
    +91.28 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,129.44
    -62.40 (-0.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,071.94
    -3.51 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.56
    -1.78 (-1.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,947.50
    -14.70 (-0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    25.55
    -0.38 (-1.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1020
    +0.0019 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4400
    +0.0990 (+4.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3189
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.1580
    -0.1620 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,971.24
    +1,958.90 (+4.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,034.26
    +18.73 (+1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.79
    +24.41 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

US Civil Aircraft Shipments to See Strong Growth to 2025 Following Pandemic Slump

·3 min read

Unit shipments of commercial jets expected to rise 38%

CLEVELAND, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- US civil aircraft shipments in value terms are forecast to advance 25% per year through 2025 from a depressed 2020 base, according to Civil Aircraft: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. In terms of quantity, US civil aircraft shipments are forecast to see annual growth of 8.2% over that span. A growing global economy is projected to drive sales. Gains in global GDP, particularly in middle-income regions such as Asia and Africa where the civil aviation market is growing, are projected to boost demand for civil aircraft produced in the US. In 2021, US civil aircraft shipments in value terms are projected to rise 43% as the commercial and charter airline industry recover and accept more deliveries of aircraft. In unit terms, shipments are forecast to expand 14% in 2021. The fastest gains are expected in the commercial jets segment, as the finances of commercial airlines improve amid the rebound in commercial passenger traffic. Sales from inventories will enable shipments to outpace production.

Freedonia Group logo
Freedonia Group logo

Shipments of commercial jets, the dominant segment, are expected to increase 33% annually in value terms through 2025 from a depressed 2020 base. In unit terms, shipments are projected to rise 38% annually over that period. Continued growth in global consumer and business travel, particularly in developing regions, and airline efforts to replace their fleets with models that are more fuel-efficient, will drive orders for commercial jets.

These and other key insights are featured in Civil Aircraft: United States. This report forecasts to 2021 and 2025 US civil aircraft shipments in units and nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level. Total shipments are segmented by type in terms of:

  • commercial jets

  • business jets

  • helicopters

  • turboprop aircraft

  • piston aircraft

To illustrate historical trends, total shipments and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2010 to 2020.

The scope of this report covers new, completed civil aircraft. Excluded are sales of used aircraft as well as sales of engines and other parts. Unpowered aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles (or drones), military aircraft, and space vehicles are also excluded.

More information about the report is available at:
https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Civil-Aircraft-United-States-FF85011/?progid=91541

About Freedonia Focus Reports
Each month, The Freedonia Group – a division of MarketResearch.com – publishes over 20 new or updated Freedonia Focus Reports, providing fresh, unbiased analysis on a wide variety of markets and industries. Published in 20-30 pages, Focus Report coverage ranges from raw materials to finished manufactured goods and related services such as freight and construction. Additional Services & Industries reports can be purchased at Freedonia Focus Reports or MarketResearch.com.

Analysis is intended to guide the busy reader through pertinent topics in rapid succession, including:

  • total historical market size and industry output

  • segmentation by products and markets

  • identification of market drivers, constraints, and key indicators

  • segment-by-segment outlook in five-year forecasts

  • a survey of the supply base

  • suggested resources for further study

Press Contact:
Corinne Gangloff
+1 440.842.2400
cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-civil-aircraft-shipments-to-see-strong-growth-to-2025-following-pandemic-slump-301509797.html

SOURCE The Freedonia Group

Recommended Stories

  • Rivian Automotive's Charts Look Ready to Bottom

    Rivian Automotive has been in a decline since the middle of November but now we are seeing some green shoots on the charts and from the indicators. In this daily bar chart of RIVN, below, we can see that prices have declined to a low in mid-March.

  • Oil Demand Destruction Is Here Amid Ukraine War, JPMorgan Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities markets have a well-worn saying that “the cure for high prices is high prices.” According to JPMorgan Chase & Co., the process may just be starting to happen in oil.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in M

  • German gas buyers raise the alarm over Russia's rouble demand

    German utilities on Thursday said their country needed an early warning system to tackle gas shortages, a day after Russia ordered the switch of contract payments to roubles, raising the risk of a supply squeeze and even higher prices. President Vladimir Putin's rouble payment demand, which IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol called a "security threat," added to market nervousness and called into question Russia's historic claim it is a reliable gas supplier regardless of geopolitics. Putin announced this demand on Wednesday, in the wake of the United States and European allies teaming up on a series of sanctions aimed at Russia after that nation's invasion Ukraine last month.

  • Gas prices may be bad now, but three leading CEOs warn there’s a bigger looming fuel crisis that would be a real nightmare

    Over 40% of European cars use diesel fuel, but interrupted trade flows with Russia are sending prices soaring and governments scrambling for alternatives.

  • Top 5 Positions in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Warren Buffett is undeniably the most closely watched, highest-profile investor in modern history. Not surprisingly, investors relentlessly clamor to match his success by analyzing his portfolio, hoping to absorb even a tiny morsel of Buffett's investment genius. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has always been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.

  • ‘Wakey, wakey. We are not going back to normal business in a few months’: A top hedge-fund manager says crude oil prices could hit $250 this year

    Top commodities experts met at the Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland this week and many predicted oil's price will top $200 this year.

  • Gas prices: These states are being hit hardest

    West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the benchmark crude oil for North America, remains over $100 per barrel as the world continues to economically isolate Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Southwest Airlines to Launch New Ticket Type to Boost Revenue

    The move reflects airlines’ continuing efforts in recent years to carve their offerings into ever narrower niches, embracing an a-la-carte pricing model to get customers to spend more.

  • Texas Survey Shows Why Oil Producers Aren’t Drilling More

    Some 59% of the energy firms that responded said investors were pressuring them to maintain capital discipline.

  • Japanese Firm That Moves World’s Chips Counts on Data Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- For close to four decades, one Japanese company has been trusted to move silicon wafers around inside the factories of the world’s biggest chipmakers. Now it’s going back to the drawing board and redesigning its ubiquitous overhead conveyors to handle an “exponential” surge in data usage and global chip demand.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaNATO Boosts Forces in East

  • Oil Drops as Europe Holds Off on Ban of Russian Crude Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell as the European Union shied away from banning Russian crude imports, while Kazakhstan said disruption at a key export terminal is set to ease.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningApple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhonesChina Crash Mystery Grows as Evidence Signals Midair BreakupBrent f

  • India’s Russian-Oil Buy: Red Flag or Red Herring?

    New Delhi has faced criticism for its longstanding ties with Moscow. But at least for now, a big shift toward Russian-oil imports looks unlikely.

  • EU clinches U.S. LNG deal, brushes off Russian rouble demand

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union and United States are set to unveil a deal on Friday to supply Europe with more U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG), sources told Reuters, as the European bloc seeks to quickly curb its reliance on Russian fossil fuels. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Europe's top gas supplier, pushed already-high energy prices to records and has prompted the EU to pledge to cut Russian gas use by two thirds this year, by hiking imports from other countries and quickly expanding renewable energy.

  • Russia needs Indian energy buyers more than ever now

    Russia’s list of gas buyers is shrinking. The US and the EU today (March 25) announced a deal for the US to supply Europe with at least 15 billion additional cubic meters of liquid natural gas (LNG) by the end of the year. India has not joined global sanctions and boycotts against Russia, and could become an even more important customer for the world’s largest oil and gas supplier.

  • Microsoft Affected by a Cyberattack After Nvidia and Samsung

    Microsoft confirmed that it has become the latest victim of the data extortion group Lapsus$, which claimed it had obtained source code for the Bing search engine and Cortana voice assistant. Lapsus$, which Microsoft tracks as DEV-0537, posted a partial file that the group said contained partial source code for Bing and Cortana. The group claimed on its Telegram channel that it had breached Microsoft and Okta and employee accounts of LG Electronics.

  • Europe shuns Putin’s gas with US supply deal - live updates

    The Russian central bank chief who was not allowed to resign Spiralling prices risk sparking riots across Britain, warns French bank FTSE 100 and pound edge higher Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: China's coal revival may soon slash our energy bills, but at a wicked ecological cost Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Google execs cornered by employees at all-hands, demanding to know why Amazon and Apple are paying more

    “Amazon adjusted base salary cap, [hotlink]Apple[/hotlink] reportedly used RSU bonuses,” wrote an employee, who asked how Google is planning to respond.

  • Oil prices fall as European Union resists Russia oil ban

    Oil futures fall Friday after European Union countries fail to agree on a ban on imports of Russian crude.

  • Converting an IRA to Roth After Age 60

    Opening a Roth IRA after 60 means you don't have to worry about an early withdrawal penalty, but you'll have to wait five years to take out money tax-free.

  • Nikola shares jump as it starts manufacturing electric trucks

    The electric-vehicle maker said at its analyst day on Wednesday it had started manufacturing Tre battery electric vehicle (BEV) at its Coolidge, Arizona facility on March 21 and would deliver 300 to 500 semi-trucks this year. Several electric vehicle makers including legacy automakers such as Ford Motor Co and General Motors that have entered the segment aim to deliver their first EVs this year as demand heats up, but higher raw material prices and supply chain woes have clouded their timelines. The Nikola story has increased credibility now as trucks start to roll off the line, said Jeffrey Kauffman, analyst at Vertical Research Partners, adding the company could surprise with new customer orders.