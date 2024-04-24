US closes $362 million loan to CelLink for vehicle wiring plant

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm visits Puerto Rico·Reuters
Timothy Gardner
2 min read
1

By Timothy Gardner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has closed a $362 million loan to CelLink Corp to help finance the construction of a plant in Texas to make components for electric vehicle assembly, the Department of Energy's loan programs office said on Wednesday.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

The financing from the government's Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing loan program is for the development of lighter, more efficient flexible circuit wiring harnesses for automotive and other industries. CelLink has developed a new method of connecting battery cells and packs, and transferring power and data across vehicle sensors, modules and electronic control units, according to the company.

Most wire harness production for the U.S. market is currently in low-cost labor countries due to the complex processes associated with traditional wire harness assembly, the Energy Department has said.

BY THE NUMBERS

Once operational, the plant is expected to produce enough wiring harnesses to support the manufacture of about 2.7 million EVs per year and more than 1,200 jobs.

KEY QUOTES

“EV sales have quadrupled since President (Joe) Biden took office, reaching historic levels just last year and projected to hit new records for 2024, underscoring why it's essential for the United States to harness manufacturing of all the key EV components," said U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm.

WHAT'S NEXT

The Texas facility will eventually hold up to 25 manufacturing lines that will be brought online in stages over the next several years depending on demand.

The Biden administration last month slashed its target for electric vehicle adoption projecting that between 35% and 56% of all new vehicles will be electric between 2030 and 2032. Auto workers in the political battleground state of Michigan had slammed the administration's tougher targets.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • The IRS says it’s going after wealthy tax cheats. Here’s what new audit stats show.

    After Congress approved billions of extra funding for tax compliance, the Internal Revenue Service pledged it would get tougher on rich taxpayers and corporations while avoiding extra scrutiny of middle-class households.

  • Jamie Dimon is worried the US economy is headed back to the 1970s

    JPMorgan's CEO is concerned the US economy could be in for a repeat of the stagflation that hampered the country during the 1970s.

  • TikTok may be banned in the US. Here's what happened when India did it

    The hugely popular Chinese app TikTok may be forced out of the U.S., where a measure to outlaw the video-sharing app has won congressional approval and is on its way to President Biden for his signature. In India, the app was banned nearly four years ago. Here's what happened: WHY DID INDIA BAN TIKTOK?

  • What US taxpayers will get for another $61 billion to Ukraine

    Congress is finally providing more of the aid Ukraine needs to survive. Here's why this is money well spent.

  • ‘Iran is broke’: How clerics crippled the Islamic Republic

    Inflation in Iran makes Britain’s cost of living crisis look like a picnic.

  • German Business Outlook Hits One-Year High as Economy Heals

    (Bloomberg) -- German business sentiment improved to its highest level in a year — reinforcing recent signs that Europe’s largest economy is exiting two years of struggles.Most Read from BloombergTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnTesla Speeds Cheaper EV Plans, Calming Fears Over StrategyBillionaire Pinaults Fight to Pull Gucci Off the Discount RackRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingAn exp

  • FTC Bans Noncompete Agreements That Restrict Job Switching

    WASHINGTON—The Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday banned employers from using noncompete contracts to prevent most workers from joining rival firms, achieving a policy goal that is popular with labor but faces an imminent court challenge from business groups. The measure, approved by the agency’s Democratic majority on a 3-to-2 vote, marks the first time in more than 50 years that FTC officials have issued a regulation to mandate an economywide change in how companies compete. The commission has historically operated like a law enforcement agency, investigating and suing individual companies over practices or deals deemed to violate the law.

  • Congress Is Close to a TikTok Ban. These Companies Could Be Next.

    The law would give the president to act against some companies controlled by countries the U.S. has labeled “foreign adversaries.”

  • New federal rule would bar 'noncompete' agreements for most employees

    U.S. companies would no longer be able to bar employees from taking jobs with competitors under a rule approved by a federal agency Tuesday, though the rule is sure to be challenged in court. The Federal Trade Commission voted Tuesday 3-2 to ban measures known as noncompete agreements, which bar workers from jumping to or starting competing companies for a prescribed period of time. The Biden administration has taken aim at noncompete measures, which are commonly associated with high-level executives at technology and financial companies but in recent years have also ensnared lower-paid workers, such as security guards and sandwich-shop employees.

  • US business activity cools in April; inflation measures mixed

    S&P Global said on Tuesday that its flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, fell to 50.9 this month from 52.1 in March. The slowdown reflected weaker rates of growth in both the manufacturing and services sectors, with activity easing to three- and five-month lows, respectively. The United States continues to outperform its global peers, despite 525 basis points worth of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve since March 2022 to tame inflation.