U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,441.67
    +35.87 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,120.08
    +225.96 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,714.66
    +172.88 (+1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,167.60
    +35.18 (+1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.25
    -1.44 (-2.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.50
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    22.99
    -0.24 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1707
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    +0.0180 (+1.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3627
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7980
    +0.0570 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,810.51
    +2,253.12 (+4.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,225.56
    +37.17 (+3.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.90
    +29.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,013.25
    -267.92 (-0.98%)
     

US Co-branded Credit Cards Market Report 2021: More than 200 Types of Co-brand Credit Cards are in Force

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Co-branded Credit Cards: Reinventing Themselves Post Covid Losses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This research explains how co-branded credit cards are essential to issuers rebuilding their credit card volume in a post-COVID world.

This report separates co-branded credit cards from private label credit cards (PLCC) because the markets are diverging. Private label credit cards face pressure from Buy Now, Pay Later lenders that do not affect bank-issued credit cards. Co-branded credit cards are vital components of bank-issued branded network credit cards.

"Issuers must nurture their programs, but they must be careful not to give away the bank," states Brian Riley, Director, Credit Advisory Service.

"Sometimes they must be willing to walk away from a deal. Other times, they might need a good-old-fashioned break-up," Riley continued, "But a well-run program can add scale, increase loyalty in retail customers, and set the pace for cross-selling.

Take American Express, Delta Airlines, Citi AAdvantage, or Chase United as examples. And then, there is Costco (Capital One) and Amazon to consider. The shift (and anticipated shift in the case of Amazon) impact both counterparties in the co-branded relationship."

Highlights of the research note include:

  • Why it makes sense to separate PLCC from co-brands

  • Current credit card volumes

  • Co-branded market volumes

  • The inner workings of a co-branded relationship

  • Not every relationship is forever-even in co-branding

  • Where the industry is headed

  • Strategic plays for credit card issuers

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Co-branded Cards and Private Label Credit Cards: Similar Concepts, Different Courses

  • Credit Card Volumes Have Not Recovered from COVID-19

  • Co-brand Partnerships are Complicated Legal Arrangements

  • More than 200 Types of Co-brand Credit Cards are in Force

  • Takeaways for Industry Participants

  • Conclusions

  • References

Key Insights

  • Co-brands and PLCC cards have some standard features in common, but face different market challenges.

  • With more than 500 million cards in force, reward cards account for 70%, and the largest segment is co-brands.

  • After a $100 billion decrease, it will take three years for revolving debt to return to pre-COVID levels.

  • Quarter after quarter, top issuers experienced decreases in revolving debt.

  • Co-branded credit cards carry responsibilities for financial institutions and their partners.

  • Co-branded partnerships break up for various reasons, including profitability, relationships, and technical prowess.

  • Twenty top airline co-brands offer incentives and a wide range of interest rates.

Companies Mentioned

  • AARP

  • Alliance Data

  • Alaska Airlines

  • Allegiant

  • American Express

  • American Airlines

  • Apple

  • Bank of America

  • Barclaycard

  • Capital One

  • Carnival Cruise lines

  • Choice Hotels

  • Chase

  • Citi

  • Conde Nast

  • Costco

  • Delta Airlines

  • Discover

  • Goldman Sachs

  • GM

  • Emirates Airline

  • Frontier Airlines

  • Hawaiian Airlines

  • Holland America Cruiselines

  • Jet Blue

  • LendingTree

  • Macy's

  • Mastercard

  • National Football League (NFL)

  • Lufthansa

  • PayPal

  • Priceline

  • PNC

  • Southwest Airlines

  • Spirit Airlines

  • SteinMart

  • Synchrony

  • USBank

  • United Airlines

  • Visa

  • Walmart

  • Wells Fargo

  • Wayfair

  • Williams Sonoma

  • Wyndham Hotels

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/la1iyk

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-co-branded-credit-cards-market-report-2021-more-than-200-types-of-co-brand-credit-cards-are-in-force-301359767.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Endo Stock Is Crashing Today

    What happened Shares of Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) were crashing 28.6% lower as of 11:07 a.m. EDT on Friday. The big decline came after The Wall Street Journal reported that the drugmaker has engaged Alvarez & Marsal to look into a potential financial restructuring.

  • What China's new data privacy law means for Asian markets

    Tiffany Hsiao, Managing Director & Portfolio Manager at Artisan Partners, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss regulatory risks in China after a new data privacy law was passed.

  • Why Snowflake Stock Is Melting

    Shares of cloud-based data storage and analytics service provider Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) are falling today, down by 8% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT. You can probably blame investment firm Cleveland Research for that. As StreetInsider.com reports today, Cleveland Research counseled caution over Snowflake stock this morning, warning that Snowflake's partners "are seeing sales cycles elongate on increased competition from hyperscalers," and that Alphabet's BigQuery cloud data warehouse may be Snowflake's biggest competition.

  • This record-breaking figure is now the average 401(k) balance

    If you want to see the benefits of saving early for your retirement and saving with regularity, look no further than the latest report from 401(k) giant Fidelity Investments. The average 401(k) account now has a record balance of $129,300, the company says. Fidelity calculates that even millennials who’ve held their 401(k)s for at least 15 years now have an average balance of just under $280,000.

  • Why Nikola, Lordstown, and Hyzon Motors Stocks Popped Today

    The stocks of some electric vehicle makers reversed recent declines on Friday with sharp jumps. Shares of hydrogen fuel cell electric truck makers Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) and Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ: HYZN) were up between 8% and 11% at the highs of the day today.

  • Assessing the Ownership of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) in Face of Regulatory Pressures

    Alibaba stock just made fresh new lows, falling down to levels not seen in 2 years. The stock is now dipping to a price-to-earnings ratio below 20, which is hard to imagine for an internet retailer in 2020. We will take a look at the shareholder structure and see what it can tell us about the current state of the company.

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend stocks with over 5% yield according to hedge funds. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield According to Hedge Funds. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues […]

  • Is Cisco Systems Stock a Buy?

    Cisco Systems' (NASDAQ: CSCO) stock hit a two-year high after the networking giant posted its fourth-quarter earnings report on Aug. 18. Investors seemed impressed by Cisco's second straight quarter of year-over-year revenue growth (which followed a five-quarter streak of revenue declines) as well as its rosy outlook for fiscal 2022.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Mario Gabelli

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best stocks to buy according to billionaire Mario Gabelli. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Mario Gabelli. Mario Gabelli, the chief of New York-based GAMCO Investors, has a net worth of […]

  • Doordash abandons $400m investment in Gorillas

    Food delivery giant Doordash has pulled out of talks with fast-growing German grocery start-up Gorillas as the US takeaway company eyes up its options for a European launch.

  • I’m an ‘elder millennial’ with $2 million in investments but a low monthly income. Should I spend my savings to buy a home in San Francisco?

    'I am still unable to qualify for any sort of loan required to purchase a home here and would likely have to pay cash for any home I purchase.'

  • President Terry Rich Just Bought 98% More Shares In Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

    Those following along with Surgalign Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SRGA ) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase...

  • 15 Most Valuable Lithium Companies in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the 15 most valuable lithium companies in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the growing lithium industry, and go directly to the 5 Most Valuable Lithium Companies in the World. Lithium has been at the forefront of many technological advancements over the last […]

  • Ethereum creator says Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg are doing crypto wrong

    Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin took aim at the crypto-related projects being developed by Square’s Jack Dorsey and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg.

  • Why Is Romeo Power Stock Down Today?

    Shares of Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) were down sharply again on Thursday afternoon. As of 1:45 p.m. EDT, Romeo Power's stock was down about 8.4% from Wednesday's closing price, and down about 33.2% since the end of last week. There were two things in Romeo Power's Monday earnings report that might have together triggered the sell-off.

  • Dow Jones Surges From Key Level As Microsoft Fizzes Higher On This; Tesla AI Day Gains Fade

    The Dow Jones rallied from a key level Friday. Microsoft stock spiked on news, while Intel stock slipped. Tesla stock saw AI Day gains fade.

  • Why Shares of Major Metals and Mining Stocks Melted This Week

    It's turning out to be a nerve-wracking week for metals and mining stocks, with many breaking their winning streak that started this year and falling precipitously. There's a common link between all these stocks: They're industrial metals producers, dealing in base metals, which also explains why they're tumbling.

  • Like The Trade Desk? You'll Love These 3 Adtech Stocks Too

    Digital advertising is a secular growth trend now in its second decade -- and one poised to last for another decade or more. On the inevitable march toward digital ads gobbling up $1 trillion in sales every year, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has been one of the biggest winners from the advertising technology (adtech) industry. The stock price is up over 2,500% since the IPO in 2016.

  • Microsoft raises Office prices, Robinhood extends earnings sell-off, Bitcoin and crypto stocks rally

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • SoFi vs. Upstart vs. LendingClub: Which Should You Buy?

    There is much debate over which of these three popular fintechs is the superior company and better investment opportunity.