U.S. markets close in 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,630.00
    +16.33 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,039.20
    +125.36 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,646.18
    +50.27 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,358.07
    -0.05 (-0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.50
    -0.55 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.60
    -7.20 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    23.57
    -0.51 (-2.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1585
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    -0.0260 (-1.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    -0.0048 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9120
    -0.0860 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,623.60
    +2,643.75 (+4.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,558.08
    +58.92 (+3.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,274.81
    -13.81 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

US Coal Production & Demand to Continue Long-Term Losses

·3 min read

Volumes in 2025 set to fall below pandemic-induced lows of 2020, in spite of near-term upticks

CLEVELAND, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coal production in the US is forecast to decline 1.8% yearly in volume terms through 2025, according to Coal: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Natural gas is expected to continue capturing share from coal in the electricity generation market, restraining coal demand and, by extension, production. Natural gas overtook coal in the electricity generation market for the first time in 2016. Going forward, stiff competition from renewable sources of energy will also restrain advances in output. Declines in production compared to trends over the historical period will be more tempered by gains in overall energy consumption and electricity generation as well as by the repeal of the Clean Power Plan. Expanding export opportunities, particularly in the Middle East and in the developing economies of Asia, are projected to stave off further losses. In 2021, production is expected to see gains from 2020 levels as demand ramps up in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic slowdowns.

Freedonia Group logo
Freedonia Group logo

US demand for coal is forecast to decrease 1.1% annually in volume terms through 2025. Losses will be driven by continued shifts to alternative energy sources. Over the historical period, constraints on coal demand included competition from natural gas and renewables, as well as stringent environmental regulations. Operators of coal-fired plants have resisted clean coal technologies and less environmentally harmful ranks of coal, due to the associated higher operating costs. In addition, public support for clean coal has been restrained by its cold reception among environmental groups. Environmentalists fear clean-coal does not sufficiently ameliorate the damaging aspects of coal emissions to warrant the "clean" moniker. Furthermore, the technology is economically unattractive and often ineffective. The retrofitting or replacement of coal-burning plants with natural gas or biomass-powered technologies has further limited the domestic consumption of coal, as the conversion of existing facilities can be less expensive than installing and maintaining the emissions control systems necessary to comply with environmental regulations.

These and other key insights are featured in Coal: United States. This report forecasts to 2021 and 2025 US coal production and demand in short tons. Total production is segmented by rank in terms of:

  • sub-bituminous

  • bituminous

  • lignite and anthracite

Total demand is segmented by market as follows:

  • electric power

  • commercial, industrial, and other markets

To illustrate historical trends, total production, total demand, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2010 to 2020.

Charcoal production and demand are excluded from the scope of this report, as charcoal is a product that can be made from wood, peat, coal, or other materials in a separate production process. Throughout this report, measures in tons refer to short tons. Re-exports of coal are excluded from demand and trade figures.

More information about the report is available at:
https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Coal-United-States-FF45012/?progid=91541

About Freedonia Focus Reports
Each month, The Freedonia Group – a division of MarketResearch.com – publishes over 20 new or updated Freedonia Focus Reports, providing fresh, unbiased analysis on a wide variety of markets and industries. Published in 20-30 pages, Focus Report coverage ranges from raw materials to finished manufactured goods and related services such as freight and construction. Additional Energy & Resources reports can be purchased at Freedonia Focus Reports or MarketResearch.com.

Analysis is intended to guide the busy reader through pertinent topics in rapid succession, including:

  • total historical market size and industry output

  • segmentation by products and markets

  • identification of market drivers, constraints, and key indicators

  • segment-by-segment outlook in five-year forecasts

  • a survey of the supply base

  • suggested resources for further study

Press Contact:
Corinne Gangloff
+1 440.842.2400
cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-coal-production--demand-to-continue-long-term-losses-301414567.html

SOURCE The Freedonia Group

Recommended Stories

  • Why Dell Stock Got Cut in Half Today

    If you haven't been paying close attention to Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) stock lately, you may have woken up to a shock today. At a share price of $55.12 as of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Dell shares seem to have been cut in half overnight, after closing at $111.51 per share Monday evening. Instead, what happened is that yesterday after close of trading, Dell completed the spinoff of its 81% stake in VMware (NYSE: VMW), effectively dividing the company into two stand-alone companies and distributing a total of 310.9 million shares of VMware (and a boatload of cash) among Dell shareholders.

  • Why Zillow Stock Is Down 12% Today

    Shares of real estate technology stock Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z) (NASDAQ: ZG) fell as much as 12% in midday trading on Tuesday. News continues to get worse out of Zillow's home buying business. Last month, news broke that Zillow was "pausing" its iBuying business for the remainder of the year as it works through backlog.

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • Tesla down after Musk tweet, Avis shares spike over 150%

    Mixed signals from invested parties in the Tesla-Hertz partnership, while Avis Car Rental continues to soar. Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre reports.

  • Why Sabre Stock Crashed 15% Today

    Shares of travel industry software provider Sabre (NASDAQ: SABR) are getting destroyed today, down 15.1% in the afternoon despite the company having just shared a strong third-quarter earnings report this morning. Analysts had forecast Sabre would lose $0.55 per share on $445.9 million for the quarter. Sabre only lost $0.50 per share, although its sales came in a bit light at $441 million.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Enterprise Products Partners, and 1 Reason To Sell

    The pipeline giant looks very attractive today, but there is one long-term problem for investors to ponder.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood likes to hit the new trading week running. The ARK Invest CEO added to some of her positions on Monday. Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Toast (NYSE: TOST), and Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI) are three stocks (down 45%, 25%, and 13% from their highs, respectively) that found their way into Wood's buy orders.

  • Mitt Romney says a billionaire tax will trigger demand for these two assets — get in now before the super-rich swarm

    Grab these assets before the billionaires do.

  • Here is Why the Bank Chapter Will Transform SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

    SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) had its "buy the rumor "moment yesterday after the stock rallied almost 13%. The main driver behind the move is likely the expectation that the company will get the regulatory green light for its bank charter. We can expect more volatility as the earnings report date is closing in, set for November 10.

  • Low enrollments are crushing textbook supplier Chegg's stock

    Jefferies Equity Analyst Brent Thill breaks down the slowdown textbook distributor Chegg is experiencing as sentiment towards the education sector worsens.

  • Here's Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Skyrocketed 580.9% in October

    Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) surged 580.9% across October's trading, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) rocketed higher after the announcement of a planned merger with a social media company backed by former President Donald Trump. Digital World Acquisition and Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) published a press release and made a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Oct. 20, announcing that they had entered into a definitive merger agreement.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Will Probably Soar Tomorrow -- but Shouldn't

    Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) have skyrocketed close to 550% year to date. Here's why the stock will probably soar even more tomorrow -- but shouldn't. Tomorrow -- Nov. 3, 2021 -- a World Health Organization (WHO) technical advisory group is scheduled to meet to review the data for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for a potential Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

  • Down 33% From Its High, Is Twilio Stock a Smart Buy?

    Cloud communications specialist Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) recently posted strong third-quarter results, beating Wall Street's consensus on both the top and bottom lines. After that sell-off, shares of Twilio now trade at a 33% discount to their 52-week high. Twilio's software enables developers to embed communications features like text, voice, and video into their own applications.

  • NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Starting to Look Pricey if Forecasts don't begin to Rise

    NVIDIA Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVDA) share price has been on a tear over the last few weeks. The stock price has risen 30% since the minor correction at the end of September, compared to the S&P500’s 7.6% gain and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Sector which has gained just 10%. These gains come on top of 1,000% of gains over the last five years.

  • Zillow is offloading 7,000 homes — raising ‘red flags’ about the real-estate market

    Zillow’s unexpected announcement in October that it was temporarily pausing its home-buying activities raised many analysts’ eyebrows. The company’s Zillow Offers division is what’s known as an “iBuyer” — it purchases and sells homes directly to consumers, typically renovating them in between. Following a report in mid-October from Bloomberg, Zillow (Z) (ZG) confirmed that its Zillow Offers division would not be signing any additional new contracts to purchase homes through the end of 2021.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

    Although investing offers no guarantees, Wall Street has consistently shown that time is investors' greatest ally. The first top stock investors can confidently pile into in November is payment-processing kingpin Visa (NYSE: V). While it doesn't happen often, Visa's quarterly operating results failed to impress Wall Street.

  • Earnings: Under Armour, Ralph Lauren, Clorox, and Pfizer all beat estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick and Brian Sozzi break down earnings for Under Armour, Ralph Lauren, Clorox, and Pfizer.

  • Is BP Stock a Buy?

    BP (NYSE: BP) has been on a tear lately, and long-term investors will be the first to tell you that this type of price action is not typical for the oil major. The company has recently hit some major milestones with the renewable energy production pipeline hitting a projected 21GW/day, which includes offshore wind which is already at an impressive 3.7GW/day production level.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? This Analyst Suggests 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’re about halfway through earnings, and of the S&P-listed companies that have reported, more than 80% are beating the forecasts for earnings, revenues, or both. Wall Street is predicting that Q3 profits will grow more than 35% year-over-year. On another positive note, US consumer confidence rose last month, with an October print of 113.8, better than the expectation of 108, and beating the September reading of 109.8. The October gain marks a reversal of a three-month fall. Watching the situati

  • Why Nio Stock Soared Today

    After a muted start to the week, electric-vehicle (EV) stock Nio (NYSE: NIO) popped 4% Tuesday morning as investors tried to look beyond the dismal headlines that hit the stock momentarily on Monday and weighed in on the long-term prospects of the popular EV manufacturer. Investors in Nio were taken by surprise Monday when the China-based EV manufacturer reported a sharp decline in its delivery numbers for October even as arch rivals continued to race ahead. XPeng's (NYSE: XPEV) October deliveries, for example, more than tripled to 10,138 vehicles.