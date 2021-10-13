US Coalition on Sustainability Partners with Thoughtworks to Advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

USCS' ground-breaking tech for good platform, SustainChain™, brings together over 1,000 innovators, investors, businesses and other public and private organizations to rapidly advance efforts to rebuild global supply chains to be more sustainable

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thoughtworks (Nasdaq: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering and the US Coalition on Sustainability (USCS) today announced the expansion of SustainChain™, a digital platform to unify and accelerate progress toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

USCS developed SustainChain to connect innovators, impact investors, businesses, NGOs and alliances with a shared mission of rebuilding sustainable supply chains. Thoughtworks provided its cutting-edge technology and best practices to enable the SustainChain platform to unify cross-industry efforts, knowledge and actionable insights across the public and private sectors under one ecosystem.

To accelerate what the SustainChain community can achieve in a unified way that cuts across industry silos, a new machine learning engine was added to dynamically surface the scalable solutions, products and partnerships for members based on their selected sustainability challenges and SDG priorities. The goal is to drive connection and collective action among community members working on similar projects and highlight opportunities to streamline and more rapidly scale up efforts, identify missing elements and access more funding and support.

Since launching SustainChain, over 1,000 users from organizations of all sizes have joined the community with representation across major industries ranging from consumer goods and services to infrastructure and alternative energy. Member organizations include Closed Loop Partners, Danone, EON, Green America, The Heart Fund, Paper Water Bottle, Six Senses and The Stimson Center's Alliance for a Climate Resilient Earth. In addition, the community has quickly generated actionable opportunities for accelerating progress on the SDGs in the areas of vaccine equity; ocean energy; plastic waste; circularity in the textile industry; resilient infrastructure; environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing; and regenerative agriculture.

"At USCS, we believe in the power of combining systems thinking, technology and human ingenuity to address today's social, economic and environmental challenges," said Jacqueline Corbelli, founder of the USCS and creator of SustainChain. "Over the past year, Thoughtworks has worked beside us as true partners to do just that - by building a platform that provides a seamlessly guided and intuitive experience to fuel fast, collective impact on sustainability."

In addition, USCS launched a new platform, called CitizenChain™, that gives people the opportunity to lend their voice to support the brands and organizations within the SustainChain community on the sustainability issues they care most about. CitizenChain is a first in giving students, activists and concerned citizens the ability to urge brands and local government officials to demonstrate greater responsibility and action towards building a sustainable future.

"Thoughtworks shares USCS' deep commitment to delivering against the United Nations SDGs to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all," said Elise Zelechowski, global head of diversity, equity, inclusion, sustainability and social change at Thoughtworks. "We are excited and deeply encouraged by the number of organizations that have joined the community and leveraged the Thoughtworks powered digital platform, SustainChain, to drive sustainability through technology."

About the US Coalition on Sustainability

The US Coalition on Sustainability is a nonprofit organization established in collaboration with the United Nations and the Blue Chip Foundation to unify and accelerate progress toward achieving the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. Its technology solution, SustainChain™, is the world's largest sustainability action platform that helps humanity collectively achieve the SDGs. As a public service platform, we bring together impact investors, innovators, purpose-driven brands, NGOs and alliances with a shared mission of building a more sustainable supply chain.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are 10,000+ people strong across 48 offices in 17 countries. Over the last 25+ years, we've delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

USCS SustainChain uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to help map global efforts across the sustainability ecosystem, providing actionable insights into hotspots to accelerate efficiency and speed.

USCS CitizenChain™ is a new digital platform that gives people the opportunity to lend their voice to support the brands and organizations within the SustainChain community on the sustainability issues they care most about.

