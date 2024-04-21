US commerce secretary downplays chip in advanced Huawei phone

Reuters
2 min read
2

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chip powering the Mate 60 Pro phone of sanctioned Chinese company Huawei is not as advanced as American chips, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Sunday, arguing that it shows U.S. curbs on shipments to the telecoms equipment giant are working.

Huawei, which has been on a trade restriction list since 2019, surprised the industry and the U.S. government when it released a new phone powered by a sophisticated chip last August. The Huawei Mate 60 Pro was seen as a symbol of China's technological resurgence despite Washington's ongoing efforts to cripple its capacity to produce advanced semiconductors.

It was also seen by many as a slight for Raimondo, who was visiting China when it was released. But in an interview with CBS News' "60 Minutes," Raimondo pushed back against that view.

"What it tells me is the export controls are working because that chip is not nearly as good, ... it's years behind what we have in the United States, she said. "We have the most sophisticated semiconductors in the world. China doesn't."

Washington has been locked in a years-long effort to deprive Beijing of advanced semiconductor chips and the tools needed to make them over concerns they would be used to strengthen China's military capabilities.

Huawei, a symbol of that tech war, was added to the so-called entity-list in 2019 amid fears it could spy on Americans, forcing its U.S. suppliers to seek a difficult-to-obtain license to ship to it.

But its suppliers, including Intel, have received licenses worth billions of dollars to keep selling to the company. Huawei's revelation of its first AI-enabled laptop powered by an Intel chip this month has fueled anger among Republican China hardliners.

When asked if she was tough enough on big business, Raimondo was emphatic.

"I hold businesses accountable as much as anyone," she told Lesley Stahl on "60 Minutes." "When I tell them they can’t sell their semiconductors to China, they don’t love that, but I do that," she added.

The Huawei phone also prompted a review by the Biden administration to learn the details behind the chip that powers it, the most advanced semiconductor China has so far produced. But details of the review have been scant.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Asking prices for UK homes close to record high, Rightmove says

    Prices of homes being sold in Britain are close to their record highs after the biggest annual increase in a year, according to an industry survey that suggested the momentum in the housing market of early 2024 extended into April. Property website Rightmove said on Monday its asking prices for residential properties rose by 1.7% in the four weeks to April 13 when compared with the same period last year. Prices sought by sellers rose by 1.1% in month-on-month terms, slowing from a 1.5% increase in the previous four weeks.

  • Australia's treasurer says MidEast tensions compound worries about global economy

    Australia's treasurer warned on Monday that events in the Middle East are fueling concerns for the global economy and will shape the government's budget in May, with near-term outlook downgrades for its major trading partners. "Events in the Middle East are casting a shadow over the global economy, compounding the concerns about lingering inflation and weaker growth," Treasurer Jim Chalmers said in a statement. Chalmers has just finished a trip to Washington where he attended meetings of G20 finance ministers and central bankers.

  • China Braces for Worst as It Becomes Punching Bag in US Election

    (Bloomberg) -- With Beijing already becoming a top target in the US election campaign, President Xi Jinping’s government is resisting any move that could backfire on the world’s second-largest economy. Most Read from BloombergTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsElon Musk’s Robotaxi Dreams Plunge Tesla Into ChaosTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareThe Fed’s Forecasting Method Looks Increasingly Outdated as Bernanke Pitches an AlternativeTrump Has On

  • Asian Traders Await Key Data; US Futures Climb: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian markets were set for a muted open Monday as focus shifts to a slew of company earnings and economic data this week for insight into the direction of central bank policy. Most Read from BloombergTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsElon Musk’s Robotaxi Dreams Plunge Tesla Into ChaosTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareThe Fed’s Forecasting Method Looks Increasingly Outdated as Bernanke Pitches an AlternativeTrump Has Only $6.8 Mil

  • Labyrinth Resources renews focus on Comet Vale project in Australia as Canadian sale progresses

    Labyrinth Resources Ltd (ASX:LRL) CEO Jennifer Neild, highlights the company’s current operational strategy and future prospects in an interview with Proactive's Stephen Gunnion.

  • Artemis Resources expands gold exploration in West Pilbara amid favorable market conditions

    Artemis Resources Ltd (ASX:ARV, AIM:ARV, OTCQB:ARTTF) executive director George Ventouras tells Proactive's Stephen Gunnion that a review of the company's Karratha Gold Precinct coincides perfectly...

  • Riversgold's David Lenigas discusses potential for Northern Zone gold project amid rising gold price

    Riversgold Ltd chairman David Lenigas discusses the potential and progress of the company's Northern Zone gold project with Proactive's Stephen Gunnion, highlighting the current favourable conditio...

  • Dimon Meets With Development Bank Leaders Seeking Private Money

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon met with executives from the World Bank Group and several other multilateral development lenders as they seek to pull more private money into initiatives across emerging markets.Most Read from BloombergTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsElon Musk’s Robotaxi Dreams Plunge Tesla Into ChaosTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareThe Fed’s Forecasting Method Looks Increasingly Outdate

  • Hedge Fund Manager Andurand Isn’t Buying Into Speculation of a Carbon-Credit Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Now isn’t the time to be betting on a boom in the market for carbon credits, according to the head of climate research at commodities hedge fund firm Andurand Capital Management.Most Read from BloombergTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsElon Musk’s Robotaxi Dreams Plunge Tesla Into ChaosTesla Spends Weekend Cutting Prices of Cars and FSD SoftwareThe Fed’s Forecasting Method Looks Increasingly Outdated as Bernanke Pitches an AlternativeTrump Has Only $6.8 M

  • Will airline ticket prices go back up this summer? What experts say.

    Travelers have been feeling the brunt of increased travel expenses, but the extra costs may not be coming from where they think.