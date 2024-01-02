Advertisement
US construction spending rises less than expected in November

Reuters
·2 min read

(Reuters) — US construction spending rose less than expected in November amid a decline in outlays on public projects, but data for the prior month was revised sharply higher suggesting underlying strength in the sector.

The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that construction spending increased 0.4%. Data for October was revised up to show construction spending surging 1.2% instead of gaining 0.6% as previously reported. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast construction spending rising 0.6%.

Construction spending shot up 11.3% on a year-on-year basis in November. Despite coming below expectations, the report added to a recent raft of data on the labor market, consumer spending and confidence in suggesting that the economy regained momentum after appearing to falter at the start of the fourth quarter.

STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT - AUGUST 26: Workers prepare to lift a new pedestrian bridge into place at the Stamford Transportation Center on August 26, 2023 in Stamford, Connecticut. The bridge connects a newly built 1,000-spot parking garage to the train station, using both state and federal funding, much of it from the $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed by Congress in 2021. The law is considered the largest national investment in U.S. infrastructure since the construction of the interstate highway system in the 1950s. Connecticut was allocated some $5.38 billion from the total funding for infrastructure projects over 5 years, and improvements to mass transit systems and highways are a significant focus of the new spending. The Stamford facility is the largest and most transited train station in the Metro-North railroad system after Grand Central in New York City and a significant stop in Amtrak's northeast corridor. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
Workers prepare to lift a new pedestrian bridge into place in Stamford, Connecticut. (John Moore/ Getty Images) (John Moore via Getty Images)

Spending on private construction projects increased 0.7% in November after rising 1.2% in October. Investment in residential construction advanced 1.1% after rising 2.0% in the prior month.

Outlays on new single-family construction projects jumped 2.9%. An acute shortage of previously owned homes on the market is boosting new construction. With the rate on the popular 30-year fixed mortgage falling further below 7%, single-family homebuilding could surge in 2024. Strong activity in this housing market segment helped to end nine straight quarters of decline in residential investment in the third quarter.

Outlays on multi-family housing projects edged up 0.1% in November. Momentum is fading amid a large stock of multi-family housing under construction. The rental vacancy rate also jumped to its highest level in 2-1/2 years in the third quarter.

Outlays on private non-residential structures like factories rose 0.2% in November. Spending on manufacturing construction projects increased 0.5%, still supported by the Biden administration efforts to bring semiconductor manufacturing back to the United States.

Spending on public construction projects fell 0.7% after increasing 1.3% in October. State and local government spending declined 0.5% while outlays on federal government projects tumbled 3.1%.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

