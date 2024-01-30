Advertisement
US consumer confidence rise to two-year high in January

Reuters
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence increased to a two-year high in January amid slowing inflation and expectations that the Federal Reserve would start cutting interest rates soon.

The Conference Board said on Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose to 114.8 this month, the highest reading since December 2021, from a downwardly revised 108.0 in December. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index rising to 115.0 from the previously reported 110.7.

"January's increase in consumer confidence likely reflected slower inflation, anticipation of lower interest rates ahead, and generally favorable employment conditions as companies continue to hoard labor,” said Dana Peterson, chief economist at The Conference Board in Washington. "The gain was seen across all age groups, but largest for consumers 55 and over."

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

