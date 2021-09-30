U.S. markets open in 4 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,379.50
    +29.75 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,503.00
    +238.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,840.00
    +100.25 (+0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,247.40
    +25.50 (+1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.23
    +0.40 (+0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.60
    +8.70 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    21.66
    +0.17 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.20
    -2.05 (-8.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3437
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.9270
    -0.0320 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,098.75
    +718.62 (+1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,063.49
    +15.85 (+1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,145.80
    +37.64 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     

US Consumer Opinion on Plant-based Meat Remains Malleable in 2021

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Consumer Perspectives on Plant-based Meat: 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The plant-based meat category is no longer being driven solely by vegetarian demand and is stimulating interest in a far broader base of consumers than the vegetarian spectrum alone.

Although most Americans still eat meat multiple times per week, many are currently eating it less than before or have stopped eating meat altogether. Health concerns are a prominent driver of the reduction in meat consumption, but animal welfare and cost also feature prominently.

Demographically, the consumer's predisposition towards plant-based meat varies largely according to age and employment status. Some regional differences are also evident.

As a relatively new category, consumer opinion about plant-based meat is still somewhat malleable. Convenience and food preparation skills appear to play a role in stimulating trial, while purchase drivers and barriers vary significantly between category users and non-users. Prominent considerations include environmental concerns and the degree of similarity to real meat, among others.

The report evaluates twenty-two attributes that have the potential to affect the consumer experience, falling into four distinct categories: table stakes, key drivers, hidden drivers and 'nice-to-haves'. This analysis highlights significant variation in the way different groups (for example users and ex-users) relate to the category.

The report includes user assessments of twenty-four brands of plant-based meat currently available in the US, including Morningstar Farms, Beyond Meat and Impossible, among others. Overall user ratings and Net Promoter Scores are provided for all 24 brands. Perceptual maps indicating the extent to which consumers associate fifteen distinct attributes with the eleven most prominent brands are also provided.

When the study's findings are distilled in context with relevant global tends, three main criteria for success are identified. These, along with a fourth, 'enabling' factor, provide brand managers with clear direction on how to gain and defend a dominant position for their brands in the market.

OBJECTIVE: The primary objective of the study is to evaluate attitudes, behaviors and consumption habits of US consumers with regard to plant-based meat products, in particular, focusing on:

  • Current consumption patterns and trends

  • Category purchase triggers and purchasing habits

  • Pricing expectations and likely response to a reduction in price

  • Demand drivers and barriers

  • Importance of product attributes and claims

  • Consumer experience with brands they've used

  • Brand awareness, usage and purchase intent

  • Brand associations

Companies Mentioned

  • Alpha Foods

  • Amy's Kitchen

  • Beyond Meat

  • Boca

  • Field Roast

  • Gardein

  • Garden Gourmet

  • Good Catch

  • Hodo

  • Impossible Foods

  • Incogmeato

  • Lightlife

  • Meatless Farm

  • Modern Meat

  • Morningstar Farms

  • Nuggs

  • Ozo

  • Quorn

  • Raised & Rooted

  • Sol Cuisine

  • Sweet Earth

  • The Very Good Butchers

  • Yves

  • Zoglo's

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lojeb8

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


