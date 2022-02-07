U.S. markets close in 2 hours 49 minutes

US Consumer Pesticide Market Will Remain Dominant

·2 min read

CLEVELAND, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The US is by far the largest market for consumer pesticides, and is expected to account for one-third of total growth in the $6.5 billion global consumer pesticide market through 2025, according to a new Freedonia Group analysis.

Freedonia Group logo
Freedonia Group logo

The country's significant emphasis on well-manicured lawns and gardens and US consumers' general willingness to pay more for products that are easy to use will support continued demand for consumer pesticides. However, gains in the US lawn and garden segment are expected to slow somewhat from a high 2020 base as gardening surged in popularity during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Environmental Regulations, Consumer Concerns Will Shape Lawn & Garden Segment

Lawn and garden pesticides will be increasingly regulated to mitigate impacts on the environment, particularly with regard to water quality, soil quality, and impacts on non-target species such as beneficial pollinators. Additionally, consumers are increasingly wary of excessive pesticide use, and in more eco-conscious countries, consumers are more circumspect about their use of nonessential pesticides.

These factors will support demand for higher value formulations that contain safer active ingredients, but will also restrain growth in volume terms. Bayer's decision to reformulate US consumer Roundup products to exclude glyphosate was based on litigation risks related to these consumer concerns, and other leading suppliers will likely follow suit in offering a greater range of pesticides that exclude active ingredients that are concerning to consumers.

Want to Learn More?
Global Consumer Pesticides, now available from The Freedonia Group, analyzes the world market for consumer pesticides by region and country. Historical data for 2010, 2015 and 2020, and forecasts to 2025 and 2030 are provided for demand in current (including inflation) US dollars by product and application.

Products include:

  • herbicides

  • insecticides

  • fungicides and others (e.g., rodenticides and animal repellants)

Applications comprise:

  • household (e.g., insect control, insect repellents, household rodenticides)

  • lawn and garden

About the Freedonia Group - The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is the premier international industrial research company, providing our clients with product analyses, market forecasts, industry trends, and market share information. From one-person consulting firms to global conglomerates, our analysts provide companies with unbiased, reliable industry market research and analysis to help them make important business decisions. With over 100 studies published annually, we support over 90% of the industrial Fortune 500 companies. Find off-the-shelf studies at https://www.freedoniagroup.com/ or contact us for custom research: +1 440.842.2400.

Press Contact:
Corinne Gangloff
+1 440.842.2400
cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com




View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-consumer-pesticide-market-will-remain-dominant-301476706.html

SOURCE The Freedonia Group

