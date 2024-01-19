Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 5 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,794.22
    +13.28 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,538.38
    +69.77 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,125.64
    +69.99 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,917.28
    -6.37 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.60
    +0.52 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    2,027.00
    +5.40 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    -0.13 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0879
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1820
    +0.0380 (+0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2669
    -0.0039 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.3540
    +0.2400 (+0.16%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    40,859.67
    -1,792.23 (-4.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,456.39
    -2.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    35,963.27
    +497.10 (+1.40%)
     

US consumer sentiment rises solidly in January

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Black Friday shoppers in New York City

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer sentiment improved in January to the highest level since the summer of 2021 amid optimism over the outlook for inflation and household incomes, a survey showed on Friday.

The University of Michigan's preliminary reading on the overall index of consumer sentiment came in at 78.8 this month, the highest reading since July 2021, compared to 69.7 in December. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a preliminary reading of 70.0.

"Consumer views were supported by confidence that inflation has turned a corner and strengthening income expectations," said Surveys of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu in a statement.

The survey's reading of one-year inflation expectations fell to 2.9% this month from 3.1% in December. Its five-year inflation outlook slipped to 2.8% from 2.9% in the prior month.

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Advertisement