US Continuing Education Market Report to 2028: ChatGPT is the Future of Continuing Education
The U.S. continuing education market is expected to reach USD 93.25 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.47% during 2022 to 2028.
Advances in technology are impacting every section of the continuing education industry. The transformative power of artificial intelligence cuts across social and economic barriers, including education. Currently, the education sector is rapidly transformed by artificial intelligence.
It has the potential to achieve several educational goals by increasing access to learning, automating management processes, and optimizing methods to enhance learning outcomes.
Emerging Fields for Continuing Education
Real estate, finance, and entrepreneurship segments are the most rapidly growing industries in the continuing education market. Real estate is one of the rapidly growing industries in the United States. In addition, each U.S. state has different continuing education credit requirements.
Across the U.S., continuing education is one of the major keys to renewing a license or increasing knowledge about current trends. The major factor driving the U.S. continuing education market in the real estate business is practicing agents and brokers that must complete 12 hours of CE courses within two years before the renewal of their license (Stated by Massachusetts State Guidelines).
Badging, Micro-Credential, and Blockchain Credential Distribution in Continuing Education
Digital badges and micro-credentials are emerging pathways to recognize and acknowledge specific skills and achievements of learners. Blockchain is one of the emerging technologies in continuing education, which has the potential to revolutionize the continuing education sector by offering a transparent, secure, and tamperproof platform for sharing and storing educational records.
The U.S. continuing education market helps to keep up with the latest trends in the rapidly growing industries in the region. The micro-credential has been introduced to provide and satisfy the continuing education seeker, which allows people to take short career-oriented CE courses at their own pace, time, and convenience.
ChatGPT is the Future of Continuing Education
Implementing Al in continuing education opens the door for many opportunities, including Chatbot (ChatGPT), one of the emerging technologies with high potential to accelerate market growth in the United States. As continuing education continuously evolves, technologies are vital in helping professionals grow and learn.
Chatbots can converse with professionals (humans), offering them assistance and information on broad educational areas. ChatGPT is one of the most innovative chatbot tools currently available with high potential. In the U.S. continuing education market, ChatGPT is helping to browse the internet to expand and update knowledge through associations, creative solutions, and new information about pressing problems.
Increasing Demand for Professional Development
The preference for professional development is not new in the United States. U.S. education includes skills, knowledge, experience, and practices.
Over 74% of workers are willing to learn new skills to remain employable. Also, workers prefer strong training and development programs, which offer short- and long-term benefits. According to a finding, over 59% of employees are self-taught and are open to training. Over 87% of millennial employees believe that workplace development and learning are becoming important for professional development.
Increased Competitiveness among Industries
Industries are becoming highly complex and competitive. The U.S. is one of the leading industrialized countries in the world. The U.S. industries are known for the early adoption of new technologies and procedures, which can potentially transform the industry landscape. Workers should be mindful of new trends and patterns, from environmental concerns to social justice issues and cultural trends to transformative technologies.
The burden and challenges for employers and employees are becoming diverse and complex, resulting in high demand for skilled workers as the competition among industries is rapidly increasing. Hence, courses in the U.S. continuing education market will be grounded in future demands. Contemporary challenges can help companies remain competitive and prepare their workforce for upcoming opportunities.
Vendor Landscape
The U.S. continuing education market is highly competitive with the presence of large continuing education providers. U.S. educational institutions, such as schools, colleges, and universities, are the major contributors to the industry. Online continuing education services by educational companies are on the rise.
Therefore, there is competition among CE educational institutions and online CE provider vendors/educational companies. Non-profit organizations are standalone continuing education providers with a strong network of continuing education receivers across the United States.
