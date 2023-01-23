US corporate training market 2022-2026: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio
NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the US corporate training market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.21 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.49% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. For more insights on market size, buy the report!
Corporate training market in US - Five forces
The corporate training market in US is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–
Bargaining power of buyers
The threat of new entrants
Threat of rivalry
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of substitutes
Corporate training market in US – Customer landscape
The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.
Corporate training market in US - Segmentation assessment
Segment overview
The technical courses segment will account for a significant share of the market during the forecast period. Technical courses are used for training employees on skills that are relevant to specific industries. These courses mainly include training related to plant or facility management, new recruitment fundamentals, product and software features, programming languages, sales, and process safety management, among others. Various vendors operating in the corporate training market in US are focusing on offering technical courses with respect to the job opportunities available in the country. Such initiatives by the vendors are expected to increase the enrollment of corporate trainees into corporate training programs during the forecast period.
Corporate training market in US – Market dynamics
Key factor driving market growth
The emergence of cost-effective e-learning and online training modules is driving the corporate training market in US.
Organizations are adopting innovative and cost-effective ways to train their employees.
Transition from conventional training methods to e-learning and online training helps organizations in saving working hours and offers a convenient and effective way of maintaining, updating, and storing information.
Therefore, the emergence of cost-effective e-learning and online training modules is expected to fuel the growth of the corporate training market in US during the forecast period.
Leading trends influencing the market
The emergence of IoT and wearable devices is a key trend in the market.
Many companies use e-learning, IoT, and wearable devices for training modules, especially in the technology and healthcare industries.
Wearable devices or apps are convenient and save time. They also help in logging the attendance of trainees to monitor their performance.
For instance, in the US, smart glasses and smartwatches are rapidly gaining popularity among corporate trainers to create an interactive and immersive learning experience.
Therefore, the adoption of IoT-based devices for corporate training sessions in the US is expected to support the market growth during the forecast period.
Major challenges hindering market growth
The growing prominence of MOOCs in corporate learning is challenging the market growth.
MOOCs have become a viable alternative to corporate training in organizations in the US over the last few years.
Several organizations are investing in the creation of personalized MOOCs. For instance, Microsoft Corp. offers MOOCs to train employees and job seekers through learning platforms such as edX and Coursera.
Moreover, MOOCs provide flexible access to learning content and encourage real-time, on-the-job learning.
These factors are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this US corporate training market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the corporate training market in US between 2022 and 2026
Precise estimation of the size of the corporate training market in US and its contribution to the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of US corporate training market vendors
US Corporate Training Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.49%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 1.21 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)
6.2
Competitive landscape
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
Key companies profiled
Adobe Inc., Benesse Holdings Inc., Blanchard Training and Development Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., DEMOS, Development Dimensions International Inc., edX LLC., Franklin Covey Co., Interaction Associates Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Learning Tree International Inc., Mind Gym Plc, NIIT Ltd, Skillsoft Corp., Stride Inc., Udemy Inc., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
