US corporate training market 2022-2026: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the US corporate training market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.21 billion from 2021 to 2026. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.49% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. For more insights on market size, buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Corporate Training Market in US
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Corporate Training Market in US

Corporate training market in US - Five forces
The corporate training market in US is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • The threat of new entrants

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of substitutes

  • For interpretation of Porter's five forces model – Request a sample report

Corporate training market in US – Customer landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Corporate training market in US - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

  • The technical courses segment will account for a significant share of the market during the forecast period. Technical courses are used for training employees on skills that are relevant to specific industries. These courses mainly include training related to plant or facility management, new recruitment fundamentals, product and software features, programming languages, sales, and process safety management, among others. Various vendors operating in the corporate training market in US are focusing on offering technical courses with respect to the job opportunities available in the country. Such initiatives by the vendors are expected to increase the enrollment of corporate trainees into corporate training programs during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Corporate training market in US Market dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

  • The emergence of cost-effective e-learning and online training modules is driving the corporate training market in US.

  • Organizations are adopting innovative and cost-effective ways to train their employees.

  • Transition from conventional training methods to e-learning and online training helps organizations in saving working hours and offers a convenient and effective way of maintaining, updating, and storing information.

  • Therefore, the emergence of cost-effective e-learning and online training modules is expected to fuel the growth of the corporate training market in US during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The emergence of IoT and wearable devices is a key trend in the market.

  • Many companies use e-learning, IoT, and wearable devices for training modules, especially in the technology and healthcare industries.

  • Wearable devices or apps are convenient and save time. They also help in logging the attendance of trainees to monitor their performance.

  • For instance, in the US, smart glasses and smartwatches are rapidly gaining popularity among corporate trainers to create an interactive and immersive learning experience.

  • Therefore, the adoption of IoT-based devices for corporate training sessions in the US is expected to support the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

  • The growing prominence of MOOCs in corporate learning is challenging the market growth.

  • MOOCs have become a viable alternative to corporate training in organizations in the US over the last few years.

  • Several organizations are investing in the creation of personalized MOOCs. For instance, Microsoft Corp. offers MOOCs to train employees and job seekers through learning platforms such as edX and Coursera.

  • Moreover, MOOCs provide flexible access to learning content and encourage real-time, on-the-job learning.

  • These factors are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this US corporate training market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the corporate training market in US between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the corporate training market in US and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of US corporate training market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The corporate blended learning market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.68% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 36,284.86 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (systems, content, courses, and solutions), end-user (automotive industry, BFSI sector, consumer goods industry, energy industry, and others), and geography North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

The corporate leadership training market size is expected to increase by USD 18.59 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.51%. This corporate leadership training market research report extensively covers corporate leadership training market segmentation by application (online training, ILT, and blended training) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

US Corporate Training Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.49%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.21 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)

6.2

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

Adobe Inc., Benesse Holdings Inc., Blanchard Training and Development Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., DEMOS, Development Dimensions International Inc., edX LLC., Franklin Covey Co., Interaction Associates Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Learning Tree International Inc., Mind Gym Plc, NIIT Ltd, Skillsoft Corp., Stride Inc., Udemy Inc., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Technical courses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Non-technical courses - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 IT - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Method

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Method

  • 7.3 Blended Learning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Offline learning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Online learning - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Method

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Adobe Inc.

  • 11.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

  • 11.5 City and Guilds Group

  • 11.6 D2L Corp.

  • 11.7 Franklin Covey Co.

  • 11.8 John Wiley and Sons Inc.

  • 11.9 Learning Technologies Group Plc

  • 11.10 NIIT Ltd

  • 11.11 Skillsoft Corp.

  • 11.12 Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Corporate Training Market in US
Corporate Training Market in US
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-corporate-training-market-2022-2026-a-descriptive-analysis-of-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301726607.html

SOURCE Technavio

