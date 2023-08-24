Which US Counties Are Home to the Rich?

zorazhuang / Getty Images

The American Community Survey from the U.S. Census is chock-full of useful information, particularly when it comes to incomes across America. According to the data, as sorted and filtered by U.S. News and World Report, the median American household income increased by 10.5% between the five-year estimates of 2012-2016 and 2017-2021 when adjusted for inflation. Meanwhile, 68 counties had median household incomes above $100,000, well above the national average. The 15 with the absolute highest median incomes, primarily concentrated in California or along the Eastern seaboard, are listed below.

15. Somerset County, New Jersey

Median household income: $121,695

Somerset is one of three wealthy New Jersey counties in the country’s top 15. The county traces its roots back to 1688 and is a mecca for those interested in Revolutionary and Civil War history, with plenty of monuments, famous battlefields and preserved buildings.

14. Hunterdon County, New Jersey

Median household income: $123,373

Hunterdon County is one of the best places to live in New Jersey, boasting top-notch schools and nightlife but still maintaining its family atmosphere. Located in the western portion of the state, Clinton Township is the wealthiest city in the county.

13. Los Alamos County, New Mexico

Median household income: $123,677

Los Alamos County might experience a surge in popularity after the release of the movie “Oppenheimer,” as it is where the American atomic bomb program was run during World War II. The county still teems with engineers, scientists and a well-educated populace, helping to explain its otherwise unexpectedly high median income.

12. Morris County, New Jersey

Median household income: $123,727

In line with many of the wealthy counties on this list, Morris County has strong historical ties, being known once as the military capital of the American Revolution. The county grew wealthy over time due to its industrial might and still relies on manufacturing, although it is also a leading center for life sciences.

11. San Francisco County, California

Median household income: $126,187

San Francisco County is one of four California counties represented in the top 15 in the country. Considering the cost of housing, it’s no surprise that its residents have a median household income north of $125,000.

10. Nassau County, New York

Median household income: $126,576

Perhaps surprisingly given the state’s reputation as being high-cost, Nassau County is New York’s only representative county among the nation’s 15 wealthiest. The Long Island County is a quick hop from Manhattan, with its wealthiest city being Brookville.

9. Douglas County, Colorado

Median household income: $127,433

Douglas County is something of an outlier in the top 15, as it lies in the heart of Colorado, halfway between Denver and Colorado Springs. The large — and growing — number of residents with their own successful businesses has contributed to the county’s wealth.

8. Arlington County, Virginia

Median household income: $128,145

Arlington County is the first of a whopping four northern Virginia counties that lie just outside the nation’s capital. High-quality schools, amenities and overall solid quality of life help attract wealthy residents, many of whom work in Washington.

7. Howard County, Maryland

Median household income: $129,549

In addition to the arts, culture and entertainment that Howard County offers, it’s also well-located in beautiful natural surroundings, nestled between Washington D.C. and Baltimore.

6. Marin County, California

Median household income: $131,008

Marin County is located just across the Golden Gate Bridge from its expensive sibling San Francisco County, which also makes this list. Marin County is home to the wealthy cities of Belvedere, Ross and Kentfield, in addition to more well-known names like Sausalito and Tiburon. The county also hosts Muir Woods National Monument, among other natural wonders.

5. Fairfax County, Virginia

Median household income: $133,974

Fairfax County is one of the many D.C. suburbs on this list, and it’s packed with both modern amenities and historical locations, such as George Washington’s home Mount Vernon and numerous Civil War battlefields.

4. San Mateo County, California

Median household income: $136,837

San Mateo reaches up the San Francisco peninsula and incorporates breathtaking communities ranging from Half Moon Bay to Redwood City. Much of the county’s wealth comes from its location in Silicon Valley.

3. Santa Clara County, California

Median household income: $140,258

Santa Clara County, in the heart of Silicon Valley, ranks as the wealthiest county in California, and the third-richest in the United States. The county boasts a wide range of well-known, wealthy communities, from Palo Alto and Mountain View to Los Gatos and Cupertino.

2. Falls Church, Virginia

Median household income: $155,071

Falls Church, Virginia, is a wealthy enclave located just a few miles outside of Washington, D.C. The Northern Virginia county dates back to the late 1600s and is chock full of history, charming neighborhoods and a beautiful setting.

1. Loudoun County, Virginia

Median household income: $156,821

Loudoun County, Virginia, might not be a household name, but it’s the wealthiest county in America. Another suburb of Washington, D.C., Loudoun County is located 25 miles west of the nation’s capital. Bounded on one side by the Potomac River, the county also includes Dulles Airport.

