US Court Orders BitMEX Founders to Pay $30M for Illegal Trading

A federal judge ordered the three co-founders of BitMEX to pay $30 million total for operating an illegal cryptocurrency derivatives platform and violating money-laundering rules, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said in a Thursday statement.

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York ordered the platform’s founders – Arthur Hayes, Benjamin Delo and Samuel Reed – to each pay a $10 million penalty.

This is a developing story and will be updated.