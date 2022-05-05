U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,146.87
    -153.30 (-3.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,997.97
    -1,063.09 (-3.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,317.69
    -647.16 (-4.99%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,871.15
    -78.77 (-4.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.75
    +0.49 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,876.90
    +1.20 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.48
    +0.08 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0544
    -0.0082 (-0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0660
    +0.1490 (+5.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2361
    -0.0274 (-2.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1850
    +1.0110 (+0.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,438.89
    -3,312.54 (-8.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    846.91
    -74.21 (-8.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,503.27
    +9.82 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

US Court Orders BitMEX Founders to Pay $30M for Illegal Trading

Jesse Hamilton

A federal judge ordered the three co-founders of BitMEX to pay $30 million total for operating an illegal cryptocurrency derivatives platform and violating money-laundering rules, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said in a Thursday statement.

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York ordered the platform’s founders – Arthur Hayes, Benjamin Delo and Samuel Reed – to each pay a $10 million penalty.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

  • Beijing steps up COVID curbs as virus spreads in China

    Beijing shut scores of metro stations and bus routes and extended COVID-19 curbs on many public venues on Wednesday, focusing efforts to avoid the fate of Shanghai, where millions have been under strict lockdown for more than a month. The central city of Zhengzhou earlier also announced restrictions, joining dozens of big population centres under some form of lockdown as China seeks to eliminate a virus believed to have first emerged in Wuhan city in late 2019. With dozens of new cases a day, Beijing is hoping mass testing will find and isolate the virus before it spreads.

  • ‘How do I know I’m not hiring the next Madoff?’ I now have a six-figure nest egg and ‘put up with a lot of guff to earn my money.’ Now I want my hard-earned cash to last 40 more years. Who can help me?

    How do I know that I’m not hiring the next Bernie Madoff? Have a question about working with your financial adviser or looking to hire a new one? Answer: There is no guarantee, even if you do your homework, that your financial adviser is trustworthy, but there are several ways to check a financial planner’s background.

  • People should ‘drop passwords altogether’ to improve online security

    An industry expert says the sector should move to other technology to secure accounts because written passwords can no longer be trusted.

  • Jessica Simpson's Credit Card Was Declined at Taco Bell. Here's How It Could Happen to You, Too

    Image source: Getty Images When you're struggling to make your own budget, it's easy to believe that all your financial problems would be solved if you were a rich celebrity. But time and again, we're shown that even celebrities have their own money woes.

  • Screen sharing scams costing victims £25m, watchdog says

    The story of a woman who lost £48,000 to scammers using screen sharing software is one of thousands of cases that has prompted the FCA to launch a campaign to tackle the scam.

  • Should You Pay for Identity-Theft Protection? Ask Yourself These Questions First.

    Policies—and prices—vary. So make sure you know what you’re buying, and whether you want to do it on your own.

  • Czech central bank surprises with big rate hike, says more may come

    PRAGUE (Reuters) -The Czech central bank raised its main interest rate by a larger-than-expected 75 basis points on Thursday to 5.75%, the highest since 1999, as inflation soared on global price shocks and a tight domestic labour market. The hike was bigger than analysts' expectations for a 50-basis-point increase, and the bank said more policy tightening may come at future meetings, a hawkish turn from the bank's previous suggestions that rates may be near a peak. The bank has been tightening policy since last June, and has raised borrowing costs by 550 basis points.

  • Amazon expects to almost double employee stock awards this quarter

    Amazon's move comes as inflation and intensified competition for workers has hurt its ability to retain employees.

    Bitcoin's “Mayer Multiple,” the ratio of BTC's price to the 200-day simple moving average (SMA), is just shy of 0.80, indicating that the “digital gold” is at a point of undervaluation and trading at a nearly 20% discount. Plus, a discussion on the impact of hawkish Federal Reserve policy on BTC price as “All About Bitcoin” host Christine Lee presents the “Chart of the Day.

  • Aston Martin taps former Ferrari boss Felisa for CEO

    Aston Martin Lagonda on Wednesday named former Ferrari NV boss Amedeo Felisa as its new chief executive officer as the British luxury carmaker works on emulating the Italian carmaker's success and electrifying its brand. Felisa will take over with immediate effect from Tobias Moers, who joined the company in 2020 from shareholder Mercedes-Benz's high-performance AMG brand and served as CEO and chief technical officer. Felisa currently serves on Aston Martin's board and led Ferrari between 2008 and 2016 when it was still part of the Fiat group.

  • Kellogg hikes sales forecast as price increases offset impact of strike

    (Reuters) -Kellogg Co raised its 2022 forecast on Thursday, banking on more price increases to help counter the impact of supply shortages stemming from a workers' strike at the company's U.S. plants last year and the war in Ukraine. Costs from freight and ingredients such as wheat, corn and edible oils have surged in the last year due to pandemic-induced disruptions to the global supply chain, forcing the packaged food industry to raise product prices to cushion the hit to their profit margins. Kellogg, which also makes Pringles and Eggo waffles, said it was increasing the pace of price hikes it pushes to consumers as costs soar, and was expecting demand for some cereals to slow as surging global inflation bites into spending power.

  • Airbus delays A321XLR jet to 2024 amid safety talks

    Airbus on Wednesday confirmed a delay in development of its A321XLR jet to early 2024 in what industry sources described as a move by regulators to tighten rules to prevent fire risks. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) is looking at significant rule changes that would force Airbus to redesign areas of the lower fuselage known as "underbelly fairings", two of the sources said. A maiden test flight is still due by the end of this quarter, Airbus said in a quarterly results statement.

  • Shopify's revenue growth slowest in seven years, shares plunge

    (Reuters) -Canada's Shopify Inc reported its slowest quarterly revenue growth since going public in 2015 and delivered a big miss on profit, sending the company's U.S.-listed shares tumbling 17% on Thursday. Easing global e-commerce growth from the frenetic pace seen during the peak of the pandemic has hit Shopify, which provides merchants tools and service to set up online shops, as the rush among brick-and-mortar retailers to go online has waned. To counter the slowdown, Shopify has been ramping up investments into its delivery network and warehouses designed to deliver in two days or less to better compete with larger rivals.

  • SocGen Gets Boost From Higher Rates as Russia Hit Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Societe Generale SA benefited from higher interest rates and market volatility in the first quarter, helping offset rising costs as the French lender prepares to exit its Russian business.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarAt 78, Investor Preps for ‘Biggest Bear Market in My Life’ Ukraine Latest: U.K., Japan

  • 6 Gauges That Show How Much the Fed Will Raise Rates

    Here's what economists are watching to determine when growth may trump inflation in the Fed's calculus.

  • Cardano (ADA) Leads the Crypto Majors Ahead of the Fed Policy Decision

    Cardano (ADA) tests resistance levels early this morning. A break through the 100-day EMA would support a return to $0.90 levels.

  • Lithium Stocks White Hot: Albemarle Soars After Livent Skyrockets On Earnings, Outlook

    Livent and then Albemarle crushed views this week, with the lithium stocks soaring on sharply raised guidance amid hot prices for the white metal.

  • Amazon Stock: Still in Its Prime

    Shares of Amazon (AMZN) have been very volatile this past week, thanks in part to a brutal quarterly earnings report. Undoubtedly, ever since founder Jeff Bezos handed over the reins to CEO Andy Jassy, it's been nothing but negative for the stock. Indeed, Jassy has a lot to prove, and while his tenure has been short, he needs to find ways to get the stock moving higher again, even as macro headwinds begin to mount. With AMZN stock down around 33% from its all-time high, investors seem split on t

  • Is The Biggest Bank Stock By Market Cap A Buy As Fed Soothes Markets?

    JPMorgan Chase stock rallied on Wednesday with the broader market. So is JPM stock worth buying right now?

  • GBP/USD Tests Support At 1.2475

    GBP/USD settled below the support at 1.2510 and is testing the next support level at 1.2475.