US crypto miner Core Scientific appoints new president amid bankruptcy

Reuters

Today marks what has become a monthly routine when investors hold their collective breath for the U.S inflation report, to gauge just how sticky prices are likely to be and the path the Fed will take to tackle inflation. Also due later in the day are minutes of the Fed's last meeting in March, when the central bank raised rates by 25 basis points and hinted that it may just be at the end of its hiking cycle. Investors will parse through the commentary to better understand the Fed's thinking about the turmoil in the banking sector, which had stoked expectations that the Fed may need to cut rates.