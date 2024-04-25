US dairy maker Daisy Brand to build new plant

Eszter Racz
1 min read
0

US-based dairy products manufacturer Daisy Brand is to build a new factory in Iowa, supported by state funding.

Family-owned Daisy Brand plans to invest $626.5m in a 750,000 square-foot facility, creating 106 new jobs to start, a number anticipated to grow up to 255 as demand increases.

City officials in Boone have approved the project and the Iowa Economic Development Authority will provide $7m in funding for the facility, as well as tax benefits, according to a government statement.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said demand for the company’s products has created the need for an additional manufacturing facility.

“With a third of the nation’s top food manufacturers located in Iowa and 26% of our manufacturing industry attributed to food processing, Iowa and Daisy are a perfect fit,” Reynolds said.

“Daisy Brand’s investment in Iowa further reinforces our standing as a manufacturing powerhouse and reputation for fostering an environment where businesses succeed and grow.”

Daisy Brand, which was formed in 1917, is headquartered in the Texas city of Dallas. The sour-cream and cottage-cheese maker has three manufacturing facilities: one in Garland, Texas, another in Casa Grande, Arizona and a third in Wooster, Ohio.

Just Food has contacted Daisy Brand for further details.

"US dairy maker Daisy Brand to build new plant" was originally created and published by Just Food, a GlobalData owned brand.


 


The information on this site has been included in good faith for general informational purposes only. It is not intended to amount to advice on which you should rely, and we give no representation, warranty or guarantee, whether express or implied as to its accuracy or completeness. You must obtain professional or specialist advice before taking, or refraining from, any action on the basis of the content on our site.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Will Mexico be the heart of chip manufacturing?

    US tech giants and investors are drawn to Mexico's potential for profitable returns, not only in AI hardware but also in automotive manufacturing.

  • Federal suit alleges AI system injured Union Pacific employee

    Wyoming locomotive engineer Andrew Kirol claims in a lawsuit that he was injured when an AI system used by Union Pacific gave incorrect information to locomotives on the train on which he was working. The post Federal suit alleges AI system injured Union Pacific employee appeared first on FreightWaves.

  • Mark Zuckerberg got $24.4 million in ‘other compensation’ in 2023—but Meta also treated staff well, with the median employee making $379,000

    On paper, Mark Zuckerberg is Meta’s lowest-paid employee, with a $1 dollar salary and no bonus.

  • $433 Billion Gone! One Stock Loses More Value Than Tesla

    Tesla's loss of $328.3 billion this year in stock value certainly hurts. But it's only the second-largest market value loss in the S&P 500.

  • I Have $900k in a Roth IRA and Would Receive $2,200 Monthly From Social Security. Can I Retire at 66?

    Imagine that you have $900,000 in a Roth IRA and collect another $2,200 per month in Social Security. Can you afford to retire at age 66? A good way to answer this question is to start with your budget. What do you expect to spend on essentials, like housing and fixed monthly expenses, and what […] The post I Have $900k in a Roth IRA and Would Receive $2,200 Monthly From Social Security. Can I Retire at 66? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

  • Retire at 65? It’s More Like 62.

    Americans stop working earlier than planned, but tend to enjoy retirement. There is a big gap between how workers envision the timing of retirement and the reality for retirees, according to the Employee Benefit Research Institute’s latest installment of its 34-year survey of workers and retirees released Thursday. This was the median answer to the question for workers and remains the default age of retirement in the popular imagination.

  • Analysts reboot Amazon stock price target ahead of earnings

    This is what could happen next to Amazon shares.

  • Retirement confidence in the US ticks up; new rule for financial advisers is set to start

    Two-thirds of Americans reported that they feel confident they have enough money for a comfortable retirement, up a notch from last year.

  • BHP Makes $39 Billion Anglo Approach to Create Mining Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- BHP Group Ltd. proposed a takeover of Anglo American Plc that valued the smaller miner at £31.1 billion ($38.9 billion), in a deal that would create the world’s top copper producer while sparking the industry’s biggest shakeup in over a decade.Most Read from BloombergUS Economy Slows and Inflation Jumps, Damping Soft-Landing HopesMalaysia in Talks With Tycoons on Casino to Revive $100 Billion Forest CityBiden’s Gains Against Trump Vanish on Deep Economic Pessimism, Poll ShowsZucke

  • Comcast's broadband customer losses eclipse upbeat streaming performance

    (Reuters) -Comcast said broadband losses would continue after it shed more customers than expected in the first quarter, overshadowing the upbeat performance of its streaming unit and sending shares of the media conglomerate down 6% on Thursday. The company lost 65,000 broadband customers between January and March due to stiff competition from telecom firms such as T-Mobile and Verizon. "We do not see this trend improving in the near term," Comcast finance chief Jason Armstrong said, adding that the churn could be elevated following the end of a federal internet subsidy program in May.