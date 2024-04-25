US-based dairy products manufacturer Daisy Brand is to build a new factory in Iowa, supported by state funding.

Family-owned Daisy Brand plans to invest $626.5m in a 750,000 square-foot facility, creating 106 new jobs to start, a number anticipated to grow up to 255 as demand increases.

City officials in Boone have approved the project and the Iowa Economic Development Authority will provide $7m in funding for the facility, as well as tax benefits, according to a government statement.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said demand for the company’s products has created the need for an additional manufacturing facility.

“With a third of the nation’s top food manufacturers located in Iowa and 26% of our manufacturing industry attributed to food processing, Iowa and Daisy are a perfect fit,” Reynolds said.

“Daisy Brand’s investment in Iowa further reinforces our standing as a manufacturing powerhouse and reputation for fostering an environment where businesses succeed and grow.”

Daisy Brand, which was formed in 1917, is headquartered in the Texas city of Dallas. The sour-cream and cottage-cheese maker has three manufacturing facilities: one in Garland, Texas, another in Casa Grande, Arizona and a third in Wooster, Ohio.

Just Food has contacted Daisy Brand for further details.

"US dairy maker Daisy Brand to build new plant" was originally created and published by Just Food, a GlobalData owned brand.







The information on this site has been included in good faith for general informational purposes only. It is not intended to amount to advice on which you should rely, and we give no representation, warranty or guarantee, whether express or implied as to its accuracy or completeness. You must obtain professional or specialist advice before taking, or refraining from, any action on the basis of the content on our site.