US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) Budget Overview

ReportLinker
·1 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

This research service focuses on the United States (US) Department of Defense (DoD) Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) fiscal year (FY) 2023 spending request. It outlines DARPA’s budget by research categories and lists major funding priorities.

New York, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --


In addition, the study highlights examples of contracts and key market participants during fiscal year (FY) 2022. The base year for DoD budgets is 2021, and the market forecast is from 2022 to 2027. The study outlines the DARPA spending drivers, restraints, and technology interests.

It discusses the growth opportunities for research into electronics technology, sensor technology, and biomedical technology and offers program segmentation, funding forecasts, and examples of competitive information.

The market is mature and stable, and this study outlines and provides commentary on budget trends.

The goal is to understand the current state of DARPA’s budget request, military operational trends driving the DARPA market, and the future objectives for DARPA spending.
Author: Brad Curran
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06377304/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


