BREAKING:

Inflation rises at slowest annual pace since late 2021

US Department of Defense Test and Measurement Growth Opportunities

ReportLinker
·1 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Test and measurement (T&M) solutions provide the necessary verification for defense systems to work at their most optimal state. The United States Department of Defense (US DoD) has increasingly prioritized T&M as an essential component of its transition toward a digitalized military.

New York, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)
Test and measurement (T&M) solutions provide the necessary verification for defense systems to work at their most optimal state.

The United States Department of Defense (US DoD) has increasingly prioritized T&M as an essential component of its transition toward a digitalized military.In this study, Frost & Sullivan provides an overview of the DoD’s T&M spending, highlighting key growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The study also outlines the Department’s most relevant contracts and budget items and some up-and-coming companies.

Among the persisting challenges facing the market include the potential inaccuracy of digital testing systems and the DoD’s strong adaptability culture that can halt innovation in the field.Software-based T&M is a key trend that the US DoD is trying to follow, with the intent of contributing to its own Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) strategy.

In this sense, artificial intelligence (AI) has become a valuable asset that is being incorporated into T&M systems.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06429045/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


