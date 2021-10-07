The 2022 Department of Homeland Security (DHS) budget request released in May 2021 reveals an increase from the 2021 enacted budget. The new budget request reflects the Biden administration’s commitment to:

New York, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Department of Homeland Security 2022 Budget Analysis and Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06169437/?utm_source=GNW

• Coast Guard modernization

• Confront disaster challenges

• Improve federal cybersecurity across government

• Improve transportation security

• Respond to domestic terrorism

• Revitalize research and development capacity

• Uphold immigration lawsThe study reviews DHS components that offer the best opportunities for companies trying to enter the homeland security market.



It includes market drivers and restraints that shed light on some budget numbers and the importance being placed on certain projects and programs. The research service assists in understanding the government’s focus and the services it utilizes as well as services it will likely require.



This analysis provides an overview of DHS research and development trends that furnish insight into opportunities. During the harvesting of data, key factors ascertained concerning the COVID-19 pandemic were blended in to offer readers their possible effects to the budget. The cited funding data reflects only those funds assigned for discretionary spending and does not include mandatory fees. All years in this document refer to government fiscal years and not calendar years.Market share and competitive analysis for this study are based on the government contract obligations distributed during 2020. The base year for this research service is 2020, as it was the last year that complete contract data was published.More than 310 companies received contract obligations worth more than $10 million each from the various DHS components in 2020. The research offers an analysis of the primary market participants in each component, and brings to light the key services each component procured.A product of this analysis effort delivers to readers viable growth opportunities that may benefit incumbent or potential market participants if the right actions are taken at the right time.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06169437/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



