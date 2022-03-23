U.S. markets open in 2 hours 33 minutes

US DoD Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Growth Opportunities

·2 min read
This This research service focuses on the US military unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) market. The base year for spending information is 2021, and example market participants and market size estimates for the years 2021 to 2025 are provided.

New York, March 23, 2022


This study discusses market participants, customers, and Department of Defense (DoD) agencies that influence the industry. The main UAV platform types are outlined by their design and manufacturer.

Also included are insights on the software and services essential to the DoD UAV market.In addition, market applications, growth opportunities, industry participants, technology trends, and market drivers and restraints are discussed.

The COVID-19 pandemic response has impacted supply chains on one hand, and on the other has highlighted many applications for commercial UAV in a way that will heavily impact the defense UAV sector during forecast period. The DoD and US armed forces’ increasingly demand advances in military UAV platforms and technologies, particularly in data processing software and artificial intelligence (AI), which drives the market. In turn, market competition is higher than ever—from traditional leading defense OEMs to small and medium-sized players. These competitors offer new technologies and venues to the DoD, which is constantly seeking innovative, low-cost solutions amid growing threats from China, Russia, and aerial terrorism. However, global and domestic regulations burden foreign players’ ability to compete in the US market and hinder the export scale for US military UAV that is subject to Biden administration policy with regard to Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) and other legal regulations. This research service also analyzes current trends and future concepts that shed light on estimated spending, technologies, and the fastest application areas for market growth aligned with the newest and current US military UAV market developments. The goal of the study is to help firms identify growth opportunities and formulate go-to-market strategies that can improve competitive and vibrant market share. This research was obtained from secondary and primary sources and combines quantitative and qualitative information. Information has been garnered from existing reports and project material within the Frost & Sullivan database, including data from technical papers, specialized and reliable publications, seminars, and internal data. Senior consultants/industry analysts have conducted interviews with original equipment suppliers, services providers, distributors, customers, and government authorities. Primary research accounts for approximately 25% of the total research.
