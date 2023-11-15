US Dollar Is Set to Rebound From Its Worst Day in a Year

(Bloomberg) -- It may be premature to call the end of the dollar’s bull run after the currency’s worst day in more than a year, according to high-profile investors including T. Rowe Price and Fidelity International.

Most Read from Bloomberg

T. Rowe Price says bets on Federal Reserve rate cuts next year are overblown, and expects growth in the US and higher interest rates versus other major economies to support the dollar. Fidelity International sees those higher-for-longer US interest rates risking dragging the economy into a downturn that would benefit the US currency. Meanwhile, Western Asset Management says demand for Treasuries and the greenback’s status as the world’s reserve currency will bolster the case for US exceptionalism.

“I don’t think we can call the end of the dollar bull market,” said George Efstathopoulos, portfolio manager at Fidelity International in Singapore. “We’ve been reducing our overall local currency exposure” in part to reflect that view.

Many dollar bulls remain undaunted despite a painful 24 hours of trading after soft inflation data sent Bloomberg’s gauge of the US currency tumbling by the most in a year. The Australian dollar rallied the most since January in the wake of the report, while the euro enjoyed its biggest intraday move in a year.

The index steadied Wednesday even as investor bets the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by mid-2024 spread into Asia, spurring currencies from South Korea’s won to Indonesia’s rupiah to rally more than 1%. The US currency was little changed against major peers in Asia trading Thursday.

Hedge funds feature prominently among the cohort of dollar bulls, adding to long positions for eight-straight weeks — the longest streak in over two years, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data compiled by Bloomberg.

Story continues

The current bout of dollar weakness is coherent with more Fed easing being priced in, but other Group-of-10 currencies should “later feel the heat too” as markets price a similar dovish turn for their respective central banks, according to HSBC’s Charlotte Ong.

“We maintain our view of dollar resilience as we head into 2024, especially in the face of soft global growth and relatively firm US yields,” the London-based strategist said.

That’s also the view of T. Rowe Price, which sees the latest burst of exuberance for rate cuts as misguided.

“I don’t see the Fed cutting in 2024,” Tim Murray, a capital markets strategist at the $1.31 trillion money manager, said on the sidelines of a media breakfast. That would be needed for the dollar to see “significant” weakness, he said, adding “the one reason they would cut would be if the employment market suddenly really starts to weaken sharply, but that is unlikely.”

Reversal Risks

But others are less optimistic on the dollar’s path, and suggest the currency may be reaching its top for the cycle.

Bank of America Corp. strategists including Alex Cohen said the US currency could be “vulnerable to a quick positioning reversal” as investors see bullish greenback positions as one of the most crowded trades in markets. Strategists at Barclays Plc, Morgan Stanley and National Australia Bank Ltd. have cautioned in recent weeks that bets on the greenback are getting increasingly stretched. Meanwhile options positioning shows the weakest appetite for new dollar positions in more than three months.

“The dollar can fall maybe another 1%,” said Brad Bechtel, global head of foreign exchange at Jefferies LLC in New York. “The market is long USD and we expect position rebalancing will take us a bit lower before we get a lot higher over the medium term.”

For investors like Western Asset, a division of Franklin Templeton, dismissing the dollar’s strength may prove to be a misstep as US exceptionalism continues to dominate. With the Israel-Hamas war stoking tensions in the Middle East, the continuing conflict in Ukraine, and ongoing tensions between the US and China, appetite for the greenback will remain.

“The US dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency, facilitating easy borrowing for the US, and the recognition of Treasuries as the world’s safe-haven asset especially in times of escalating geopolitical tensions, should dispel any doubts about the economic or financial resilience of the US,” product specialist Robert Abad wrote in a note.

--With assistance from George Lei.

(Updates levels)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.