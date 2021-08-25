US Eagle Federal Credit Union Receives Forbes Recognition Third Year in A Row

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, US Eagle Federal Credit Union was recognized as one of New Mexico's Best Credit Union's by Forbes Magazine.

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to survey individuals about their banking relationships; asking them to rate their experiences based on overall trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services and financial advice.

While Americans generally gave their banking institutions good reviews on satisfaction with scores of 4.2 on average on a scale of one to five, credit unions averaged 4.5. Credit unions typically have lower fees and offer better interest rates than traditional banks. The nonprofit model, where the members are owners, resulted in higher levels of satisfaction.

US Eagle Federal Credit Union is the state's first member-owned credit union. Founded in 1935, US Eagle offers a full suite of financial products and services and has ten locations in Albuquerque, Bernalillo, Farmington, and Santa Fe. With assets of more than one $1.3B, more than 80,000 members, and as a three-time Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union award recipient, US Eagle is where people mean more.®

